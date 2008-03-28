Nonlinear Optics
3rd Edition
Description
Nonlinear optics is the study of the interaction of intense laser light with matter. The third edition of this textbook has been rewritten to conform to the standard SI system of units and includes comprehensively updated material on the latest developments in the field.
The book presents an introduction to the entire field of optical physics and specifically the area of nonlinear optics, covering fundamental issues and applied aspects of this exciting area.
Nonlinear Optics will have lasting appeal to a wide audience of physics, optics, and electrical engineering students, as well as to working researchers and engineers. Those in related fields, such as materials science and chemistry, will also find this book of particular interest.
Key Features
- Presents an introduction to the entire field of optical physics from the perspective of nonlinear optics
- Combines first-rate pedagogy with a treatment of fundamental aspects of nonlinear optics
- Covers all the latest topics and technology in this ever-evolving industry
- Strong emphasis on the fundamentals
Readership
Graduate-level courses on nonlinear optics in EE, ECE and Physics departments. Reference for practitioners of nonlinear optics.
Table of Contents
- The Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility
1.1. Introduction to Nonlinear Optics
1.2. Descriptions of Nonlinear Optical Processes
1.3. Formal Definition of the Nonlinear Susceptibility
1.4. Nonlinear Susceptibility of a Classical Anharmonic Oscillator
1.5. Properties of the Nonlinear Susceptibility
1.6. Time-Domain Description of Optical Nonlinearities
1.7. Kramers–Kronig Relations in Linear and Nonlinear Optics
Problems
References
2. Wave-Equation Description of Nonlinear Optical Interactions
2.1. The Wave Equation for Nonlinear Optical Media
2.2. The Coupled-Wave Equations for Sum-Frequency Generation
2.3. Phase Matching
2.4. Quasi-Phase-Matching
2.5. The Manley–Rowe Relations
2.6. Sum-Frequency Generation
2.7. Second-Harmonic Generation
2.8. Difference-Frequency Generation and Parametric Amplification
2.9. Optical Parametric Oscillators
2.10. Nonlinear Optical Interactions with Focused Gaussian Beams
2.11. Nonlinear Optics at an Interface
Problems
References
3. Quantum-Mechanical Theory of the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Schrödinger Calculation of Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility
3.3. Density Matrix Formulation of Quantum Mechanics
3.4. Perturbation Solution of the Density Matrix Equation of Motion
3.5. Density Matrix Calculation of the Linear Susceptibility
3.6. Density Matrix Calculation of the Second-Order Susceptibility
3.7. Density Matrix Calculation of the Third-Order Susceptibility 18
3.8. Electromagnetically Induced Transparency
3.9. Local-Field Corrections to the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility
Problems
References
4. The Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index
4.1. Descriptions of the Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index
4.2. Tensor Nature of the Third-Order Susceptibility
4.3. Nonresonant Electronic Nonlinearities
4.4. Nonlinearities Due to Molecular Orientation
4.5. Thermal Nonlinear Optical Effects
4.6. Semiconductor Nonlinearities
4.7. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Molecular Origin of the Nonlinear Optical Response
5.1. Nonlinear Susceptibilities Calculated Using Time-Independent Perturbation Theory
5.2. Semiempirical Models of the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility
Model of Boling, Glass, and Owyoung
5.3. Nonlinear Optical Properties of Conjugated Polymers
5.4. Bond-Charge Model of Nonlinear Optical Properties
5.5. Nonlinear Optics of Chiral Media
5.6. Nonlinear Optics of Liquid Crystals
Problems
References
6. Nonlinear Optics in the Two-Level Approximation
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Density Matrix Equations of Motion for a Two-Level Atom
6.3. Steady-State Response of a Two-Level Atom to a Monochromatic Field
6.4. Optical Bloch Equations
6.5. Rabi Oscillations and Dressed Atomic States
6.6. Optical Wave Mixing in Two-Level Systems
Problems
References
7. Processes Resulting from the Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index
7.1. Self-Focusing of Light and Other Self-Action Effects
7.2. Optical Phase Conjugation
7.3. Optical Bistability and Optical Switching
7.4. Two-Beam Coupling
7.5. Pulse Propagation and Temporal Solitons
Problems
References
8. Spontaneous Light Scattering and Acoustooptics
8.1. Features of Spontaneous Light Scattering
8.2. Microscopic Theory of Light Scattering
8.3. Thermodynamic Theory of Scalar Light Scattering
8.4. Acoustooptics
Problems
References
9. Stimulated Brillouin and Stimulated Rayleigh Scattering
9.1. Stimulated Scattering Processes
9.2. Electrostriction
9.3. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering (Induced by Electrostriction)
9.4. Phase Conjugation by Stimulated Brillouin Scattering
9.5. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering in Gases
9.6. Stimulated Brillouin and Stimulated Rayleigh Scattering
Problems
References
10. Stimulated Raman Scattering and Stimulated Rayleigh-Wing Scattering
10.1. The Spontaneous Raman Effect
10.2. Spontaneous versus Stimulated Raman Scattering
10.3. Stimulated Raman Scattering Described by the Nonlinear Polarization
10.4. Stokes–Anti-Stokes Coupling in Stimulated Raman Scattering
10.5. Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Scattering
10.6. Stimulated Rayleigh-Wing Scattering
Problems
References
11. The Electrooptic and Photorefractive Effects
11.1. Introduction to the Electrooptic Effect
11.2. Linear Electrooptic Effect
11.3. Electrooptic Modulators
11.4. Introduction to the Photorefractive Effect
11.5. Photorefractive Equations of Kukhtarev et al.
11.6. Two-Beam Coupling in Photorefractive Materials
11.7. Four-Wave Mixing in Photorefractive Materials
Problems
References
12. Optically Induced Damage and Multiphoton Absorption
12.1. Introduction to Optical Damage
12.2. Avalanche-Breakdown Model
12.3. Influence of Laser Pulse Duration
12.4. Direct Photoionization
12.5. Multiphoton Absorption and Multiphoton Ionization
Problems
References
13. Ultrafast and Intense-Field Nonlinear Optics
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Ultrashort Pulse Propagation Equation
13.3. Interpretation of the Ultrashort-Pulse Propagation Equation
13.4. Intense-Field Nonlinear Optics
13.5. Motion of a Free Electron in a Laser Field
13.6. High-Harmonic Generation
13.7. Nonlinear Optics of Plasmas and Relativistic Nonlinear Optics
13.8. Nonlinear Quantum Electrodynamics
Problem
References
Appendices
A. The SI System of Units
Further reading
B. The Gaussian System of Units
Further reading
C. Systems of Units in Nonlinear Optics
D. Relationship between Intensity and Field Strength
E. Physical Constants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 28th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694706
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080485966
About the Author
Robert Boyd
Robert W. Boyd was born in Buffalo, New York. He received the B.S. degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Ph.D. degree in physics in 1977 from the University of California at Berkeley. His Ph.D. thesis was supervised by Professor Charles H. Townes and involved the use of nonlinear optical techniques in infrared detection for astronomy. Professor Boyd joined the faculty of the Institute of Optics of the University of Rochester in 1977 and since 1987 has held the position of Professor of Optics. Since July 2001 he has also held the position of the M. Parker Givens Professor of Optics. His research interests include studies of nonlinear optical interactions, studies of the nonlinear optical properties of materials, the development of photonic devices including photonic biosensors, and studies of the quantum statistical properties of nonlinear optical interactions. Professor Boyd has written two books, co-edited two anthologies, published over 200 research papers, and has been awarded five patents. He is a fellow of the Optical Society of America and of the American Physical Society and is the past chair of the Division of Laser Science of the American Physical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Optics and Physics, The Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA