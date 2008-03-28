Nonlinear Optics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123694706, 9780080485966

Nonlinear Optics

3rd Edition

Authors: Robert Boyd
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123694706
eBook ISBN: 9780080485966
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 2008
Page Count: 640
Description

Nonlinear optics is the study of the interaction of intense laser light with matter. The third edition of this textbook has been rewritten to conform to the standard SI system of units and includes comprehensively updated material on the latest developments in the field.

The book presents an introduction to the entire field of optical physics and specifically the area of nonlinear optics, covering fundamental issues and applied aspects of this exciting area.

Nonlinear Optics will have lasting appeal to a wide audience of physics, optics, and electrical engineering students, as well as to working researchers and engineers. Those in related fields, such as materials science and chemistry, will also find this book of particular interest.

Key Features

  • Presents an introduction to the entire field of optical physics from the perspective of nonlinear optics
  • Combines first-rate pedagogy with a treatment of fundamental aspects of nonlinear optics
  • Covers all the latest topics and technology in this ever-evolving industry
  • Strong emphasis on the fundamentals

Readership

Graduate-level courses on nonlinear optics in EE, ECE and Physics departments. Reference for practitioners of nonlinear optics.

Table of Contents

  1. The Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility

    1.1. Introduction to Nonlinear Optics

    1.2. Descriptions of Nonlinear Optical Processes

    1.3. Formal Definition of the Nonlinear Susceptibility

    1.4. Nonlinear Susceptibility of a Classical Anharmonic Oscillator

    1.5. Properties of the Nonlinear Susceptibility

    1.6. Time-Domain Description of Optical Nonlinearities

    1.7. Kramers–Kronig Relations in Linear and Nonlinear Optics

    Problems

    References

    2. Wave-Equation Description of Nonlinear Optical Interactions

    2.1. The Wave Equation for Nonlinear Optical Media

    2.2. The Coupled-Wave Equations for Sum-Frequency Generation

    2.3. Phase Matching

    2.4. Quasi-Phase-Matching

    2.5. The Manley–Rowe Relations

    2.6. Sum-Frequency Generation

    2.7. Second-Harmonic Generation

    2.8. Difference-Frequency Generation and Parametric Amplification

    2.9. Optical Parametric Oscillators

    2.10. Nonlinear Optical Interactions with Focused Gaussian Beams

    2.11. Nonlinear Optics at an Interface

    Problems

    References

    3. Quantum-Mechanical Theory of the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility

    3.1. Introduction

    3.2. Schrödinger Calculation of Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility

    3.3. Density Matrix Formulation of Quantum Mechanics

    3.4. Perturbation Solution of the Density Matrix Equation of Motion

    3.5. Density Matrix Calculation of the Linear Susceptibility

    3.6. Density Matrix Calculation of the Second-Order Susceptibility

    3.7. Density Matrix Calculation of the Third-Order Susceptibility 18

    3.8. Electromagnetically Induced Transparency

    3.9. Local-Field Corrections to the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility

    Problems

    References

    4. The Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index

    4.1. Descriptions of the Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index

    4.2. Tensor Nature of the Third-Order Susceptibility

    4.3. Nonresonant Electronic Nonlinearities

    4.4. Nonlinearities Due to Molecular Orientation

    4.5. Thermal Nonlinear Optical Effects

    4.6. Semiconductor Nonlinearities

    4.7. Concluding Remarks

    References

    5. Molecular Origin of the Nonlinear Optical Response

    5.1. Nonlinear Susceptibilities Calculated Using Time-Independent Perturbation Theory

    5.2. Semiempirical Models of the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility

    Model of Boling, Glass, and Owyoung

    5.3. Nonlinear Optical Properties of Conjugated Polymers

    5.4. Bond-Charge Model of Nonlinear Optical Properties

    5.5. Nonlinear Optics of Chiral Media

    5.6. Nonlinear Optics of Liquid Crystals

    Problems

    References

    6. Nonlinear Optics in the Two-Level Approximation

    6.1. Introduction

    6.2. Density Matrix Equations of Motion for a Two-Level Atom

    6.3. Steady-State Response of a Two-Level Atom to a Monochromatic Field

    6.4. Optical Bloch Equations

    6.5. Rabi Oscillations and Dressed Atomic States

    6.6. Optical Wave Mixing in Two-Level Systems

    Problems

    References

    7. Processes Resulting from the Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index

    7.1. Self-Focusing of Light and Other Self-Action Effects

    7.2. Optical Phase Conjugation

    7.3. Optical Bistability and Optical Switching

    7.4. Two-Beam Coupling

    7.5. Pulse Propagation and Temporal Solitons

    Problems

    References

    8. Spontaneous Light Scattering and Acoustooptics

    8.1. Features of Spontaneous Light Scattering

    8.2. Microscopic Theory of Light Scattering

    8.3. Thermodynamic Theory of Scalar Light Scattering

    8.4. Acoustooptics

    Problems

    References

    9. Stimulated Brillouin and Stimulated Rayleigh Scattering

    9.1. Stimulated Scattering Processes

    9.2. Electrostriction

    9.3. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering (Induced by Electrostriction)

    9.4. Phase Conjugation by Stimulated Brillouin Scattering

    9.5. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering in Gases

    9.6. Stimulated Brillouin and Stimulated Rayleigh Scattering

    Problems

    References

    10. Stimulated Raman Scattering and Stimulated Rayleigh-Wing Scattering

    10.1. The Spontaneous Raman Effect

    10.2. Spontaneous versus Stimulated Raman Scattering

    10.3. Stimulated Raman Scattering Described by the Nonlinear Polarization

    10.4. Stokes–Anti-Stokes Coupling in Stimulated Raman Scattering

    10.5. Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Scattering

    10.6. Stimulated Rayleigh-Wing Scattering

    Problems

    References

    11. The Electrooptic and Photorefractive Effects

    11.1. Introduction to the Electrooptic Effect

    11.2. Linear Electrooptic Effect

    11.3. Electrooptic Modulators

    11.4. Introduction to the Photorefractive Effect

    11.5. Photorefractive Equations of Kukhtarev et al.

    11.6. Two-Beam Coupling in Photorefractive Materials

    11.7. Four-Wave Mixing in Photorefractive Materials

    Problems

    References

    12. Optically Induced Damage and Multiphoton Absorption

    12.1. Introduction to Optical Damage

    12.2. Avalanche-Breakdown Model

    12.3. Influence of Laser Pulse Duration

    12.4. Direct Photoionization

    12.5. Multiphoton Absorption and Multiphoton Ionization

    Problems

    References

    13. Ultrafast and Intense-Field Nonlinear Optics

    13.1. Introduction

    13.2. Ultrashort Pulse Propagation Equation

    13.3. Interpretation of the Ultrashort-Pulse Propagation Equation

    13.4. Intense-Field Nonlinear Optics

    13.5. Motion of a Free Electron in a Laser Field

    13.6. High-Harmonic Generation

    13.7. Nonlinear Optics of Plasmas and Relativistic Nonlinear Optics

    13.8. Nonlinear Quantum Electrodynamics

    Problem

    References

    Appendices

    A. The SI System of Units

    Further reading

    B. The Gaussian System of Units

    Further reading

    C. Systems of Units in Nonlinear Optics

    D. Relationship between Intensity and Field Strength

    E. Physical Constants

    Index




About the Author

Robert Boyd

Robert W. Boyd was born in Buffalo, New York. He received the B.S. degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Ph.D. degree in physics in 1977 from the University of California at Berkeley. His Ph.D. thesis was supervised by Professor Charles H. Townes and involved the use of nonlinear optical techniques in infrared detection for astronomy. Professor Boyd joined the faculty of the Institute of Optics of the University of Rochester in 1977 and since 1987 has held the position of Professor of Optics. Since July 2001 he has also held the position of the M. Parker Givens Professor of Optics. His research interests include studies of nonlinear optical interactions, studies of the nonlinear optical properties of materials, the development of photonic devices including photonic biosensors, and studies of the quantum statistical properties of nonlinear optical interactions. Professor Boyd has written two books, co-edited two anthologies, published over 200 research papers, and has been awarded five patents. He is a fellow of the Optical Society of America and of the American Physical Society and is the past chair of the Division of Laser Science of the American Physical Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Optics and Physics, The Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

