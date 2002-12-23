Nonlinear Optics
2nd Edition
Description
Nonlinear optics is essentially the study of the interaction of strong laser light with matter. It lies at the basis of the field of photonics, the use of light fields to control other light fields and to perform logical operations. Some of the topics of this book include the fundamentals and applications of optical systems based on the nonlinear interaction of light with matter. Topics to be treated include: mechanisms of optical nonlinearity, second-harmonic and sum- and difference-frequency generation, photonics and optical logic, optical self-action effects including self-focusing and optical soliton formation, optical phase conjugation, stimulated Brillouin and stimulated Raman scattering, and selection criteria of nonlinear optical materials.
Key Features
· Covers all the latest topics and technology in this ever-evolving area of study that forms the backbone of the major applications of optical technology · Offers first-rate instructive style making it ideal for self-study · Emphasizes the fundamentals of non-linear optics rather than focus on particular applications that are constantly changing
Readership
Electrical engineering, physics, and optics students and professionals, as well as researchers in related fields such as materials science, biology and chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface to second edition Preface to First edition
The Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility 1.1 Introduction to Nonlinear Optics 1.2 Descriptions of Nonlinear Optical Interactions 1.3 Formal Definition of the Nonlinear Susceptibility 1.4 Nonlinear Susceptibility of a Classical Anharmonic Oscillator 1.5 Properties of the Nonlinear Susceptibility 1.6 Time-Domain Description of Optical Nonlinearities 1.7 Kramers-Kronig Relations in Linear and Nonlinear Optics
Wave-Equation Description of Nonlinear Optic Interactions 2.1 The Wave Equation for Nonlinear Optical Media 2.2 The Coupled-Wave Equations for Sum-Frequency Generation 2.3 The Manley-Rowe Relations 2.4 Sum-Frequency Generation 2.5 Difference-Frequency Generation and Parametric Amplification 2.6 Second-Harmonic Generation 2.7 Phase-Matching Considerations 2.8 Optical Parametric Oscillators 2.9 Quasi-Phase Matching 2.10 Nonlinear Optical Interactions with Focused Gaussian Beams 2.11 Nonlinear Optics at an Interface
Quantum-Mechanical Theory of the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Schrodinger Equation Calculation of the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility 3.3 Density Matrix Formalism of Quantum Mechanics 3.4 Perturbation Solution of the Density Matrix Equation of Motion 3.5 Density Matrix Calculation of the Linear Susceptibility 3.6 Density Matrix Calculation of the Second-Order Susceptibility 3.7 Density Matrix Calculation of the Third-Order Susceptibility 3.8 Local-Field Corrections to the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility
The Intensity -Dependent Refractive Index 4.1 Descriptions of the Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index 4.2 Tensor Nature of the Third-Order Susceptibility 4.3 Nonresonant Electronic Nonlinearities 4.4 Nonlinearities Due to Molecular Orientation 4.5 Thermal Nonlinear Optical Effects 4.6 Semiconductor Nonlinearities
Molecular Origin of the Nonlinear Response 5.1 Nonlinear Susceptibilities Calculated Using Time Independent Perturbation Theory 5.2 Semi-Empirical Models of the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility 5.3 Nonlinear Optical Properties of Conjugated Polymers 5.4 Bond-Charge Model of Nonlinear Optical Properties 5.5 Nonlinear Optics of Chiral Media 5.6 Nonlinear Optics of Liquid Crystals
Nonlinear Optics in the Two-Level Approximation 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Density Matrix Equations of Motion for a Two-Level Atom 6.3 Steady-State Response of a Two-Level Atom to a Monochromatic Field 6.4 Optical Bloch Equations 6.5 Rabi Oscillations and Dressed Atomic States 6.6 Optical Wave Mixing in Two-Level Systems
Processes Resulting from the Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index 7.1 Self-Focusing of Light and other Self-Action Effects 7.2 Optical Phase Conjugation 7.3 Optical Bistability and Optical Switching 7.4 Two-Beam Coupling 7.5 Pulse-Propagation and Temporal Solitons
Spontaneous Light Scattering and Acousto-optics 8.1 Features of Spontaneous Light Scattering 8.2 Microscopic Theory of Light Scattering 8.3 Thermodynamic Theory of Scalar Light Scattering 8.4 Acousto-optics
Stimulated Brillouin and Stimulated Rayleigh Scattering 9.1 Stimulated Scattering Processes 9.2 Electrostriction 9.3 Stimulated Brillouin Scattering (Induced by Electrostriction) 9.4 Phase Conjugation by Stimulated Brillouin Scattering 9.5 Stimulated Brillouin Scattering in Gases 9.6 General Theory of Stimulated Brillouin and Stimulated Rayleigh Scattering
Stimulated Raman Scattering and Stimulated Rayleigh-Wing Scattering 10.1 The Spontaneous Raman Effect 10.2 Spontaneous versus Stimulated Raman Scattering 10.3 Stimulated Raman Scattering Described by the Nonlinear Polarization 10.4 Stokes-Anti-Stokes Coupling in Stimulated Raman Scattering 10.5 Stimulated Ralyeigh-Wing Scattering
The Electrooptic Photorefractive Effects 11.1 Introduction to the Electrooptic Effect 11.2 Linear Electrooptic Effect 11.3 Electrooptic Modulators 11.4 Introduction to the Photorefractive Effect 11.5 Photorefractive Equations of Kukhtarev et al. 11.6 Two-Beam Coupling in Photorefractive Materials 11.7 Four-Wave Mixing in Photorefractive Materials
Optically Induced Damage and Multiphoton Absorption 12.1 Introduction to Optical Damage 12.2 Avalanche Breakdown Model 12.3 Influence of Laser Pulse Duration 12.4 Direct Photoionization 12.5 Multiphoton Absorption and Multiphoton Ionization
Ultrafast and Intense-Field Nonlinear Optics 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Ultrashort Pulse Propagation Equation 13.3 Interpretation of the Ultrashort Pulse Propagation Equation 13.4 Intense-Field Nonlinear Optics 13.5 Motion of a Free Electron in a Laser Field 13.6 High-Harmonic Generation 13.7 Nonlinear Optics of Plasmas and Relativistic Nonlinear Optics 13.8 Nonlinear Quantum Electrodynamics
Appendix A - The Gaussian System of Units Appendix B - Systems of Units in Nonlinear Optics Appendix C - Relationship between Intensity and Field Strength Appendix D - Physical Constants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 23rd December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121216825
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479750
About the Author
Robert Boyd
Robert W. Boyd was born in Buffalo, New York. He received the B.S. degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Ph.D. degree in physics in 1977 from the University of California at Berkeley. His Ph.D. thesis was supervised by Professor Charles H. Townes and involved the use of nonlinear optical techniques in infrared detection for astronomy. Professor Boyd joined the faculty of the Institute of Optics of the University of Rochester in 1977 and since 1987 has held the position of Professor of Optics. Since July 2001 he has also held the position of the M. Parker Givens Professor of Optics. His research interests include studies of nonlinear optical interactions, studies of the nonlinear optical properties of materials, the development of photonic devices including photonic biosensors, and studies of the quantum statistical properties of nonlinear optical interactions. Professor Boyd has written two books, co-edited two anthologies, published over 200 research papers, and has been awarded five patents. He is a fellow of the Optical Society of America and of the American Physical Society and is the past chair of the Division of Laser Science of the American Physical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Optics and Physics, The Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA
Reviews
"Most readers interested in the theory of nonlinear optics, especially those who are familiar with the first edition of this book and those particularly interested in noise, will welcome this new second edition." - Optics & Photonics News, January 2005