Nonlinear Optics
1st Edition
Description
Nonlinear Optics is an advanced textbook for courses dealing with nonlinear optics, quantum electronics, laser physics, contemporary and quantum optics, and electrooptics. Its pedagogical emphasis is on fundamentals rather than particular, transitory applications. As a result, this textbook will have lasting appeal to a wide audience of electrical engineering, physics, and optics students, as well as those in related fields such as materials science and chemistry.
Key Features
The origin of optical nonlinearities, including dependence on the polarization of light
- A detailed treatment of the quantum theory of the nonlinear susceptibility
- An explication of d
Readership
Seniors and graduate students in electrical engineering and physics departments.
Table of Contents
The Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility. Wave Equation Description of Nonlinear Optical Interactions. Quantum-Mechanical Theory of the Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility. The Intensity-Dependent Refractive Index. Optical Nonlinearities in the Two-Level Approximation. Processes Resulting from the Nonlinear Refractive Index. Spontaneous Light Scattering and Acousto-Optics. Stimulated Brillouin and Stimulated Rayleigh Scattering. Stimulated Raman and Stimulated Rayleigh-Wing Scattering. The Electrooptic and Photorefractive Effects. Appendices. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 8th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288239
About the Author
Robert Boyd
Robert W. Boyd was born in Buffalo, New York. He received the B.S. degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Ph.D. degree in physics in 1977 from the University of California at Berkeley. His Ph.D. thesis was supervised by Professor Charles H. Townes and involved the use of nonlinear optical techniques in infrared detection for astronomy. Professor Boyd joined the faculty of the Institute of Optics of the University of Rochester in 1977 and since 1987 has held the position of Professor of Optics. Since July 2001 he has also held the position of the M. Parker Givens Professor of Optics. His research interests include studies of nonlinear optical interactions, studies of the nonlinear optical properties of materials, the development of photonic devices including photonic biosensors, and studies of the quantum statistical properties of nonlinear optical interactions. Professor Boyd has written two books, co-edited two anthologies, published over 200 research papers, and has been awarded five patents. He is a fellow of the Optical Society of America and of the American Physical Society and is the past chair of the Division of Laser Science of the American Physical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Optics and Physics, The Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA
Reviews
"This book is a well-written and successfully tested text useful for a course on An Introduction to Nonlinear Optics. It is also a fairly self-contained book. I recommend this book for classroom adoption. As well, I also recommend it as a very useful text for those who would like to learn this subject by themselves." --PHYSICS IN CANADA "If treatises expound and textbooks explain, then Boyd's book is definitely a textbook and a very readable one, too....For its intended audience and its purpose of illuminating the fundamental concepts of nonlinear optics, this book is a glowing success." --OPTICS & PHOTONICS NEWS