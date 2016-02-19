Nonlinear Optics

Robert W. Boyd was born in Buffalo, New York. He received the B.S. degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Ph.D. degree in physics in 1977 from the University of California at Berkeley. His Ph.D. thesis was supervised by Professor Charles H. Townes and involved the use of nonlinear optical techniques in infrared detection for astronomy. Professor Boyd joined the faculty of the Institute of Optics of the University of Rochester in 1977 and since 1987 has held the position of Professor of Optics. Since July 2001 he has also held the position of the M. Parker Givens Professor of Optics. His research interests include studies of nonlinear optical interactions, studies of the nonlinear optical properties of materials, the development of photonic devices including photonic biosensors, and studies of the quantum statistical properties of nonlinear optical interactions. Professor Boyd has written two books, co-edited two anthologies, published over 200 research papers, and has been awarded five patents. He is a fellow of the Optical Society of America and of the American Physical Society and is the past chair of the Division of Laser Science of the American Physical Society.