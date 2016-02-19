Nonlinear Optical Properties of Organic Molecules and Crystals V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121706128, 9780323157766

Nonlinear Optical Properties of Organic Molecules and Crystals V2

1st Edition

Editors: D.S. Chemla
eBook ISBN: 9780323157766
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th February 1987
Page Count: 284
Description

Nonlinear Optical Properties of Organic Molecules and Crystals, Volume 2 deals with the nonlinear optical properties of organic molecules and crystals, with emphasis on cubic nonlinear optical effects and and the intermolecular bond. Topics covered include the basic structural and electronic properties of polydiacetylenes; cubic effects in polydiacetylene solutions and films; and degenerate third-order nonlinear optical susceptibility of polydiacetylenes. Dimensionality effects and scaling laws in nonlinear optical susceptibilities are also considered. This volume is comprised of seven chapters divided into two sections and begins with a discussion on the basic structural and electronic properties of polydiacetylenes as well as their methods of preparation. Cubic nonlinearities in polydiacetylene solutions and films are then examined, paying particular attention to polarization in one-dimensional media; multiple reflections of fundamental and harmonic waves; and harmonic generation in an absorbing medium. The following chapters focus on degenerate third-order nonlinear optical susceptibility of polydiacetylenes; dimensionality effects and scaling laws in nonlinear optical susceptibilities; polarizabilities and hyperpolarizabilities of long molecules; and resonant molecular optics. The final chapter analyzes the nonlinear optics of a wide range of compounds that are held together by intermolecular bonding and form supramolecular assemblies. This monograph will be a useful resource for physicists, physical and organic chemists, and those in the field of quantum electronics.

Table of Contents


Part III. Cubic Nonlinear Optical Effects

Chapter III-1 Basic Structural and Electronic Properties of Polydiacetylenes

I. Introduction

II. Synthetic Aspects and Physical-Chemical Characterization

III. Electronic Properties

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter III-2 Cubic Effects in Polydiacetylene Solutions and Films

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Experimental Methods and Results

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter III-3 Degenerate Third-Order Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility of Polydiacetylenes

I. Introduction

II. Nonlinear Optical Measurements in Multilayers of Polydiacetylenes

III. Polydiacetylene Materials Research and Time-Resolved Nonlinear Optical Measurements

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter III-4 Dimensionality Effects and Scaling Laws in Nonlinear Optical Susceptibilities

I. Introduction

II. Nonlinear Optical Susceptibilities

III. Zero-Dimensionality System

IV. One-Dimensional Systems

V. Two- and Three- Dimensional Systems

VI. Microstructures and Conclusion

References

Chapter III-5 Trends in Calculations of Polarizabilities and Hyperpolarizabilities of Long Molecules

I. Introduction

II. FF and SOS Studies of (Hyper)Polarizabilities of Small-Chain Molecules

III. Comparison of the Physical Content of the CHF and SOS Methods

IV. Concluding Remarks

Appendix

References

Chapter III-6 Resonant Molecular Optics

I. Introduction

II. Structural and Dynamical Properties of Molecular Systems

III. Basic Theory

IV. Selected Examples

V. Summary and Prognosis

References

Part IV Concluding Comments

Chapter IV-1 Optical Properties and the Intermolecular Bond: By Way of Extension from Molecular to Supramolecular Materials

Appendix I Organic SHG Powder Test Data

References

Appendix II Organic EFISH Hyperpolarizability Data

References

Index


