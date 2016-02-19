Nonlinear Optical Properties of Organic Molecules and Crystals V2
1st Edition
Description
Nonlinear Optical Properties of Organic Molecules and Crystals, Volume 2 deals with the nonlinear optical properties of organic molecules and crystals, with emphasis on cubic nonlinear optical effects and and the intermolecular bond. Topics covered include the basic structural and electronic properties of polydiacetylenes; cubic effects in polydiacetylene solutions and films; and degenerate third-order nonlinear optical susceptibility of polydiacetylenes. Dimensionality effects and scaling laws in nonlinear optical susceptibilities are also considered. This volume is comprised of seven chapters divided into two sections and begins with a discussion on the basic structural and electronic properties of polydiacetylenes as well as their methods of preparation. Cubic nonlinearities in polydiacetylene solutions and films are then examined, paying particular attention to polarization in one-dimensional media; multiple reflections of fundamental and harmonic waves; and harmonic generation in an absorbing medium. The following chapters focus on degenerate third-order nonlinear optical susceptibility of polydiacetylenes; dimensionality effects and scaling laws in nonlinear optical susceptibilities; polarizabilities and hyperpolarizabilities of long molecules; and resonant molecular optics. The final chapter analyzes the nonlinear optics of a wide range of compounds that are held together by intermolecular bonding and form supramolecular assemblies. This monograph will be a useful resource for physicists, physical and organic chemists, and those in the field of quantum electronics.
Table of Contents
Part III. Cubic Nonlinear Optical Effects
Chapter III-1 Basic Structural and Electronic Properties of Polydiacetylenes
I. Introduction
II. Synthetic Aspects and Physical-Chemical Characterization
III. Electronic Properties
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter III-2 Cubic Effects in Polydiacetylene Solutions and Films
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experimental Methods and Results
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter III-3 Degenerate Third-Order Nonlinear Optical Susceptibility of Polydiacetylenes
I. Introduction
II. Nonlinear Optical Measurements in Multilayers of Polydiacetylenes
III. Polydiacetylene Materials Research and Time-Resolved Nonlinear Optical Measurements
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter III-4 Dimensionality Effects and Scaling Laws in Nonlinear Optical Susceptibilities
I. Introduction
II. Nonlinear Optical Susceptibilities
III. Zero-Dimensionality System
IV. One-Dimensional Systems
V. Two- and Three- Dimensional Systems
VI. Microstructures and Conclusion
References
Chapter III-5 Trends in Calculations of Polarizabilities and Hyperpolarizabilities of Long Molecules
I. Introduction
II. FF and SOS Studies of (Hyper)Polarizabilities of Small-Chain Molecules
III. Comparison of the Physical Content of the CHF and SOS Methods
IV. Concluding Remarks
Appendix
References
Chapter III-6 Resonant Molecular Optics
I. Introduction
II. Structural and Dynamical Properties of Molecular Systems
III. Basic Theory
IV. Selected Examples
V. Summary and Prognosis
References
Part IV Concluding Comments
Chapter IV-1 Optical Properties and the Intermolecular Bond: By Way of Extension from Molecular to Supramolecular Materials
Appendix I Organic SHG Powder Test Data
References
Appendix II Organic EFISH Hyperpolarizability Data
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 6th February 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157766