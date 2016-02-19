Nonlinear Optical Properties of Organic Molecules and Crystals V2

Nonlinear Optical Properties of Organic Molecules and Crystals, Volume 2 deals with the nonlinear optical properties of organic molecules and crystals, with emphasis on cubic nonlinear optical effects and and the intermolecular bond. Topics covered include the basic structural and electronic properties of polydiacetylenes; cubic effects in polydiacetylene solutions and films; and degenerate third-order nonlinear optical susceptibility of polydiacetylenes. Dimensionality effects and scaling laws in nonlinear optical susceptibilities are also considered. This volume is comprised of seven chapters divided into two sections and begins with a discussion on the basic structural and electronic properties of polydiacetylenes as well as their methods of preparation. Cubic nonlinearities in polydiacetylene solutions and films are then examined, paying particular attention to polarization in one-dimensional media; multiple reflections of fundamental and harmonic waves; and harmonic generation in an absorbing medium. The following chapters focus on degenerate third-order nonlinear optical susceptibility of polydiacetylenes; dimensionality effects and scaling laws in nonlinear optical susceptibilities; polarizabilities and hyperpolarizabilities of long molecules; and resonant molecular optics. The final chapter analyzes the nonlinear optics of a wide range of compounds that are held together by intermolecular bonding and form supramolecular assemblies. This monograph will be a useful resource for physicists, physical and organic chemists, and those in the field of quantum electronics.