Nonlinear Ocean Waves and the Inverse Scattering Transform, Volume 97

"The book is an encyclopaedia of mathematical models of nonlinear ocean waves and methods of their investigation." --Zentralblatt MATH 1250

"The book should be of great interest not only to oceanographers, but to others interested in the intriguing physics of nonlinear waves. Much of the theory developed in the book applies to other branches of physics, such as plasma physics and nonlinear optics. Because of the high quality of writing, this book may make an ideal focus for graduate-level seminars as well as being a comprehensive reference text on nonlinear water waves." --Pure and Applied Geophysics