Nonlinear Ocean Dynamics

Maged Marghany is currently a Professor at the Department of Informatics, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Universitas Syiah Kuala Darussalam, Banda Aceh, Indonesia. He is author of 5 titles including: Advanced Remote Sensing Technology for Tsunami Modelling and Forecasting which is published by Routledge Taylor and Francis Group,CRC and Synthetic Aperture Radar Imaging Mechanism for Oil Spills, which is published by Elsevier, His research specializes in microwave remote sensing and remote sensing for mineralogy detection and mapping. Previously, he worked as a Deputy Director in Research and Development at the Institute of Geospatial Science and Technology and the Department of Remote Sensing, both at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. Maged has earned many degrees including a post-doctoral in radar remote sensing from the International Institute for Aerospace Survey and Earth Sciences, a PhD in environmental remote sensing from the Universiti Putra Malaysia, a Master of Science in physical oceanography from the University Pertanian Malaysia, general and special diploma of Education and a Bachelor of Science in physical oceanography from the University of Alexandria in Egypt. Maged has published well over 250 papers in international conferences and journals and is active in International Geoinformatic, and the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS).