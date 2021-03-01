COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Nonlinear Ocean Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207857

Nonlinear Ocean Dynamics

1st Edition

Synthetic Aperture Radar

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Maged Marghany
Paperback ISBN: 9780128207857
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
115.00
130.00
181.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For today’s Ocean Scientists, there are few collective references regarding nonlinear ocean dynamic surface phenomena, and even fewer that explain the role of understanding radar imaging of ocean dynamic surface. Nonlinear Ocean Dynamics delivers the critical tool needed to understand the latest technology in radar imaging of nonlinear waves, particularly microwave radar, as the main source to understand the analysis and application in the field of ocean dynamic surface. Filling the gap between modern physics quantum theory and applications of radar imaging of ocean dynamic surface, this reference is packed with technical details associated with the potentiality of synthetic aperture radar (SAR). It also includes Key methods needed to extract the value-added information necessary such as wave spectra energy, current pattern velocity, rogue waves, soliton wave, and ship wake from SAR measurements. Rounding out with practical simulations of 4-D of wave refraction and diffraction pattern using radar images. Nonlinear Ocean Dynamics brings an effective new source of technology and applications for today’s coastal scientists and engineers.

Key Features

  • Each chapter solves a specific problem as the nonlinearity problems of ocean surface dynamic in SAR data must be tackled individually
  • Helps to develop new algorithms for retrieving ocean wave spectra and ocean current movements from synthetic aperture radar
  • Includes over 100 equations, illustrating how to follow the examples set in the book

Readership

Coastal Scientists and researchers, postgraduate students, Physical Oceanographers

Table of Contents

1. Nonlinear Ocean Motion Equations: Introduction and Overview
2. Quantization of Ocean Dynamics
3. Quantization of Synthetic Aperture and Radar Microwave
4. Quantum Mechanism of Nonlinear Ocean Surface Backscattering
5. Relativistic Quantum Mechanics of Ocean Surface Dynamic in Synthetic Aperture Radar
6. Novel Relativistic Theories of Ocean Wave Nonlinearity Imaginary in Synthetic Aperture Radar
7. Quantum Nonlinear Techniques for Retrieving Ocean Wave Spectral from Synthetic Aperture Radar
8. Polarimetric Synthetic Radar for Wave Spectra Refraction using Inversion SAR Wave Spectra Model
9. Wavelet Transform and Particle Swarm Optimization Algorithm Automatic Detection of Internal Wave From Synthetic Aperture Radar
10. Modeling Wave Pattern Cycles using Advanced Interferometry Altimeter Satellite Data
11. Multiobjective Genetic Algorithm for Modeling Rossby Wave and Potential Velocity Patterns from Altimeter Satellite Data
12. Nonlinear Sea Surface Current Mathematical and Retrieving Models in Synthetic Aperture Radar
13. Realtivisitc Quantum of Nonlinear Three Dimensional Front Signature in Synthetic Aperture Radar Imagery
14. Automatic Detection of Nonlinear Turbulent Flow in Synthetic Aperture Radar Using Quantum Multiobjective Algorithm
15. Four Dimensional Along-Track Interferometry for Retrieving Sea Surface Wave-Current Interactions

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128207857

About the Author

Maged Marghany

Maged Marghany is currently a Professor at the Department of Informatics, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Universitas Syiah Kuala Darussalam, Banda Aceh, Indonesia. He is author of 5 titles including: Advanced Remote Sensing Technology for Tsunami Modelling and Forecasting which is published by Routledge Taylor and Francis Group,CRC and Synthetic Aperture Radar Imaging Mechanism for Oil Spills, which is published by Elsevier, His research specializes in microwave remote sensing and remote sensing for mineralogy detection and mapping. Previously, he worked as a Deputy Director in Research and Development at the Institute of Geospatial Science and Technology and the Department of Remote Sensing, both at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. Maged has earned many degrees including a post-doctoral in radar remote sensing from the International Institute for Aerospace Survey and Earth Sciences, a PhD in environmental remote sensing from the Universiti Putra Malaysia, a Master of Science in physical oceanography from the University Pertanian Malaysia, general and special diploma of Education and a Bachelor of Science in physical oceanography from the University of Alexandria in Egypt. Maged has published well over 250 papers in international conferences and journals and is active in International Geoinformatic, and the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Informatics, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Universitas Syiah Kuala Darussalam, Banda Aceh, Indonesia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.