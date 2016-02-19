Nonlinear Models of Interacting Populations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122874505, 9780323160933

Nonlinear Models of Interacting Populations

1st Edition

Authors: N Goel
eBook ISBN: 9780323160933
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 154
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

On the Volterra and Other Nonlinear Models of Interacting Populations explores the various models brought upon to investigate the different assemblies known to man. Assemblies include populations of various biological species, countries, and political parties among others. Because there are numerous assemblies to be measured and evaluated, it has been decided that a standard model be used to ascertain a detailed investigation. One of the models that have been brought forward is introduced by Volterra, which started as a basis for ecological processes. The book begins by establishing that Volterra’s model is one of the simplest nonlinear competition models. It explores the model through the study of the population growth of a species. It also covers other theories and concepts relating to the Volterra model in the context of the study. These include equilibrium theory, diversity and stability in ecological systems, and time lags in population among others. The book is a helpful reference for students, researchers, scientists, policymakers, and other parties in search of model/s that fully investigate different assemblies.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

I. Introduction

II. Voiterra Model

III. A Primitive Statistical Model of Population Growth

IV. Equilibrium Theory

V. Time-Dependent Fluctuations in Population

VI. Diversity and Stability in Ecological Systems

VII. Voiterra Equations with Random Rate Constants

VIII. Population Growth as Birth and Death Processes

IX. Time Lags in Population

X. Generalization of Voiterra Equations

XI. Experimental Verification of Voiterra's Model

Appendix A. Time Averages of Various Functions of Ni and Ni

Appendix B. Microcanonical Averages of Various Functions of Ni

Appendix C. Canonical Averages of Various Functions of Ni , vi, and Their Time Derivatives

Appendix D. Roots of the Equation zez + y = 0, y complex

References






Details

No. of pages:
154
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160933

About the Author

N Goel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.