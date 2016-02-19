Nonlinear Models of Interacting Populations
1st Edition
Description
On the Volterra and Other Nonlinear Models of Interacting Populations explores the various models brought upon to investigate the different assemblies known to man. Assemblies include populations of various biological species, countries, and political parties among others. Because there are numerous assemblies to be measured and evaluated, it has been decided that a standard model be used to ascertain a detailed investigation. One of the models that have been brought forward is introduced by Volterra, which started as a basis for ecological processes. The book begins by establishing that Volterra’s model is one of the simplest nonlinear competition models. It explores the model through the study of the population growth of a species. It also covers other theories and concepts relating to the Volterra model in the context of the study. These include equilibrium theory, diversity and stability in ecological systems, and time lags in population among others. The book is a helpful reference for students, researchers, scientists, policymakers, and other parties in search of model/s that fully investigate different assemblies.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
I. Introduction
II. Voiterra Model
III. A Primitive Statistical Model of Population Growth
IV. Equilibrium Theory
V. Time-Dependent Fluctuations in Population
VI. Diversity and Stability in Ecological Systems
VII. Voiterra Equations with Random Rate Constants
VIII. Population Growth as Birth and Death Processes
IX. Time Lags in Population
X. Generalization of Voiterra Equations
XI. Experimental Verification of Voiterra's Model
Appendix A. Time Averages of Various Functions of Ni and Ni
Appendix B. Microcanonical Averages of Various Functions of Ni
Appendix C. Canonical Averages of Various Functions of Ni , vi, and Their Time Derivatives
Appendix D. Roots of the Equation zez + y = 0, y complex
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160933