Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis of Composite and Reinforced Concrete Beams
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Finite Element Analysis of Beams
3. Finite Element Analysis of Composite Beams
4. Finite Element Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Beams
5. Finite Element Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Beams with Bond-slip
6. Finite Element Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Beams at Elevated Temperatures
7. Finite Element Analysis of FRP-strengthened Reinforced Concrete Beams under Static and Cyclic Loads
Appendix
A. List of Notations
B. Gaussian Integration
C. Temperature-Dependent Material Properties of Concrete
D. Temperature-Dependent Material Properties of Steel
E. Temperature-Dependent Material Properties of FRP
F. Finite Element Code for Composite Beam Element: Linear Analysis
G. Finite Element Code for Composite Beam Element: Nonlinear Analysis
H. Finite Element Code for Composite Beam Element: Nonlinear Analysis with Bond-slip
I. Finite Element Code for Composite Beam Element: Nonlinear Analysis with Temperature Effect
J. User Subroutine for Concrete under Cyclic Load
K. User Subroutine for Steel under Cyclic Load
L. User Subroutine for FRP under Cyclic Load
Description
The use of new materials in beam-like structural components has become increasingly common and has led to the development of composite beams. New materials and the interactions between different materials have made numerical modelling more complex. Advanced numerical modelling is one of the most powerful, effective and robust numerical analysis tools for composite structures. Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis of Composite and Reinforced Concrete Beams presents advanced methods and techniques for the analysis of composite and FRP reinforced concrete beams. The title introduces detailed numerical modelling methods, and the modelling of the structural behaviour of composite beams, including critical interfacial bond-slip behaviour. It covers a new family of composite beam elements developed by the authors. The book covers nonlinear finite element analysis procedures, and the numerical modelling techniques used in commercial finite element software, of use to engineers and researchers executing numerical simulations.
Key Features
- Gives advanced methods and techniques for the analysis of composite and Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) reinforced concrete beams
- Presents new composite beam elements developed by the authors
- Introduces numerical techniques for the development of effective finite element models, using commercial software
- Discusses the critical issues encountered in structural analysis
- Maintains a clear focus on advanced numerical modelling
Readership
Researchers in civil engineering, mechanical engineering and multi-disciplinary studies; engineers in civil and mechanical engineering; postgraduate students and researchers in civil and mechanical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168998
About the Authors
Xiaoshan Lin Author
Dr Xiaoshan Lin is a Lecturer in the School of Engineering Cluster, in the Civil and Infrastructure Engineering department at RMIT University in Australia. She received her PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of New South Wales, in 2012. Her research interests include computational mechanics, reinforced concrete structures, composite materials and structures, and structural analysis under extreme loadings. She has published widely in the field, and is part of a team that has published over 30 papers on the numerical simulation of composite and reinforced concrete beams.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Engineering Cluster, Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, RMIT University, Australia
Yixia (Sarah) Zhang Author
Dr Yixia Zhang is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Engineering and Information Technology at the University of New South Wales. She received her PhD from the University of Hong Kong in 2001. Her main research interests include high-performance construction and building materials, green construction, composite materials and structures, numerical methods and modelling, and structural behaviour under extreme loadings. She has published widely in the field, and is part of a team that has published over 30 papers on the numerical simulation of composite and reinforced concrete beams.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering and Information Technology, University of New South Wales, Australia
Prabin Pathak Author
Prabin Pathak is a postgraduate in the School of Engineering and Information Technology at the University of New South Wales in Australia. He has worked extensively on computational mechanics and finite element analysis of reinforced concrete structures. He is part of a team that has published over 30 papers on the numerical simulation of composite and reinforced concrete beams.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postgraduate, School of Engineering and Information Technology, University of New South Wales, Australia