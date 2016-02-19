Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis and Adina
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th ADINA Conference
Description
Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis and ADINA contains the proceedings of the Fourth ADINA Conference held at Massachusetts Institute of Technology on June 15-17, 1983. Separating the papers presented in the conference as chapters, this book first elucidates the use of ADINA for analysis of mines with explosive fills. Subsequent chapters explore the use of ADINA in soil mechanics; nonlinear shell analysis; analysis of bond between prestressed steel and concrete; determination and simulation of stable crack growth; offshore structures analysis; modeling of traveling-loads and time-dependent masses; and comparison of two slideline methods. Other notable applications of ADINA are also shown.
Table of Contents
Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis and Adina
Preface
The use of ADINA for analysis of mines with explosive fills
Use of ADINA in soil mechanics with case studies for excavations
Analysis of the hexcan of a fast breeder reactor with a through crack
Experiences in nonlinear shell analysis using ADINA
Modeling and analysis of bias-ply motorcycle tires
A simple and effective pipe elbow element—some nonlinear capabilities
Bond between prestressed steel and concrete—computer analysis using ADINA
Near-field thermomechanical response of a waste vault
A desk-top personal computer for finite element post-processing
Determination and simulation of stable crack growth in ADINA
The use of NONSAP to compare the Von Mises and a modified Von Mises yield criteria
On elastic-plastic analysis of I-beams in bending and torsion
Nonlinear static analysis of end-fittings for GFRP-prestressing rods
Three-dimensional J-integral calculations of part-through surface crack problems
Analysis of offshore structures with ADINA
Modeling of traveling-loads and time-dependent masses with ADINA
Simplified analysis of plastic and stable crack growth
Fluid-structure interaction and ADINA
Fracture mechanics J-integral calculations in thermo-elasto-plasticity
The analysis of creep stability and rupture
An application of ADINA to the solution of fluid-structure interaction problems
Calculation of turbine rotors in secondary creep range
Comparison of two slideline methods using ADINA
Large strain solutions of rubber components
Stress analysis of a simplified compression plate fixation system for fractured bones
Nonlinear finite element analysis of an autofrettage process
ADINA analysis of large deflections and stresses in bending fatigue specimens
On the automatic solution of nonlinear finite element equations
Analysis of surface cracks in plates and shells using the line-spring model and ADINA
Thermomechanical calculations related to thermally induced rock loosening in an underground cavity
Variational geometry: a new method for modifying part geometry for finite element analysis
ADINA modeling of elastoplastic shear/compression waves in tubes
Application of the finite method in micromechanical analyses of creep fracture problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161747