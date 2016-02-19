Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis and ADINA contains the proceedings of the Fourth ADINA Conference held at Massachusetts Institute of Technology on June 15-17, 1983. Separating the papers presented in the conference as chapters, this book first elucidates the use of ADINA for analysis of mines with explosive fills. Subsequent chapters explore the use of ADINA in soil mechanics; nonlinear shell analysis; analysis of bond between prestressed steel and concrete; determination and simulation of stable crack growth; offshore structures analysis; modeling of traveling-loads and time-dependent masses; and comparison of two slideline methods. Other notable applications of ADINA are also shown.

Table of Contents



Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis and Adina

Preface

The use of ADINA for analysis of mines with explosive fills

Use of ADINA in soil mechanics with case studies for excavations

Analysis of the hexcan of a fast breeder reactor with a through crack

Experiences in nonlinear shell analysis using ADINA

Modeling and analysis of bias-ply motorcycle tires

A simple and effective pipe elbow element—some nonlinear capabilities

Bond between prestressed steel and concrete—computer analysis using ADINA

Near-field thermomechanical response of a waste vault

A desk-top personal computer for finite element post-processing

Determination and simulation of stable crack growth in ADINA

The use of NONSAP to compare the Von Mises and a modified Von Mises yield criteria

On elastic-plastic analysis of I-beams in bending and torsion

Nonlinear static analysis of end-fittings for GFRP-prestressing rods

Three-dimensional J-integral calculations of part-through surface crack problems

Analysis of offshore structures with ADINA

Modeling of traveling-loads and time-dependent masses with ADINA

Simplified analysis of plastic and stable crack growth

Fluid-structure interaction and ADINA

Fracture mechanics J-integral calculations in thermo-elasto-plasticity

The analysis of creep stability and rupture

An application of ADINA to the solution of fluid-structure interaction problems

Calculation of turbine rotors in secondary creep range

Comparison of two slideline methods using ADINA

Large strain solutions of rubber components

Stress analysis of a simplified compression plate fixation system for fractured bones

Nonlinear finite element analysis of an autofrettage process

ADINA analysis of large deflections and stresses in bending fatigue specimens

On the automatic solution of nonlinear finite element equations

Analysis of surface cracks in plates and shells using the line-spring model and ADINA

Thermomechanical calculations related to thermally induced rock loosening in an underground cavity

Variational geometry: a new method for modifying part geometry for finite element analysis

ADINA modeling of elastoplastic shear/compression waves in tubes

Application of the finite method in micromechanical analyses of creep fracture problems