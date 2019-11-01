Nonlinear Fiber Optics
6th Edition
Description
Nonlinear Fiber Optics, Sixth Edition, provides an up-to-date accounting of the nonlinear phenomena occurring inside optical fibers in telecommunications infrastructure and in the medical field. This new edition includes a general update to reflect the most recent research, extensive updates to chapter 13 on Supercontinuum Generation that reflect the use of chalcogenide fibers that extend Supercontinuum into the mid-infrared region, and a new chapter devoted to the nonlinear optics of multimode and multicore fibers. This book is ideal for researchers and graduate students in photonics, optical engineering and communication engineering.
Key Features
- Provides an update to a classic book on the subject of nonlinear fiber optics
- Presents the latest research on Supercontinuum Generation
- Includes a new chapter on nonlinear optics of multimode and multicore fibers
Readership
Researchers, graduate students in photonics, optical engineering, and communications engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Pulse Propagation in Fibers
3. Group-Velocity Dispersion
4. Self-Phase Modulation
5. Optical Solitons
6. Polarization Effects
7. Cross-Phase Modulation
8. Stimulated Raman Scattering
9. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering
10. Four-Wave Mixing
11. Highly Nonlinear Fibers
12. Novel Nonlinear Phenomena
13. Supercontinuum Generation
14. Multimode Fibers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 740
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170427
About the Author
Govind Agrawal
Govind Agrawal is the James C. Wyant Professor of Optics at the Institute of Optics of University of Rochester, USA. His previous appointments were at Ecole Polytechnique, France, City University of New York, and AT& T Bell Laboratories. He is an author or coauthor of more than 400 research papers and eight books. Professor Agrawal is a Fellow of the Optical society (OSA) and a Life Fellow of IEEE. He has served on the Editorial Board of many optics journals and was the Editor-in-Chief of the OSA journal Advances in Optics and Photonics from 2014 to 2019. In 2012, IEEE Photonics Society honored Dr. Agrawal with its prestigious Quantum Electronics Award. He received in 2013 Riker University Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching. He was awarded in 2015 the Esther Hoffman Beller Medal of the Optical Society. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Max Born Award of the Optical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA