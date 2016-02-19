Nonlinear Fiber Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120451401, 9780323140744

Nonlinear Fiber Optics

1st Edition

Authors: Govind Agrawal
eBook ISBN: 9780323140744
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1989
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nonlinear Fiber Optics deals with various nonlinear phenomena in optical fibers, including wave propagation, group-velocity dispersion, self-phase modulation, optical pulse compression, cross-phase modulation, stimulated Raman scattering and Brillouin scattering, and parametric processes. The implications of various nonlinear effects on the performance of light-wave systems are emphasized throughout. This book consists of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the fiber characteristics that are important for understanding nonlinear effects in optical fibers. A brief historical perspective of the progress in the field of fiber optics is provided. Fiber properties such as optical loss, chromatic dispersion, and birefringence are discussed. Particular attention is paid to chromatic dispersion because of its importance in the study of nonlinear effects probed by using ultrashort optical pulses. The chapters that follow focus on wave propagation in optical fibers, along with group-velocity dispersion and self-phase modulation. A chapter is devoted to pulse propagation in the region of anomalous group-velocity dispersion, with emphasis on solitons. The book concludes with a discussion of parametric processes such as harmonic generation, four-wave mixing, and parametric amplification. This book is intended for researchers already engaged in or wishing to enter the field of nonlinear fiber optics, for scientists and engineers interested in optical fiber communications, and for graduate students enrolled in courses dealing with nonlinear optics, fiber optics, or optical communications.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

1.1 Historical Perspective

1.2 Fiber Characteristics

1.2.1 Material and Fabrication

1.2.2 Optical Losses

1.2.3 Chromatic Dispersion

1.2.4 Modal Birefringence

1.3 Fiber Nonlinearities

1.3.1 Nonlinear Refraction

1.3.2 Stimulated Inelastic Scattering

1.3.3 Importance of Nonlinear Effects

1.4 Overview

References

2. Wave Propagation in Optical Fibers

2.1 Maxwell's Equations

2.2 Fiber Modes

2.3 Basic Propagation Equation

2.4 Numerical Methods

References

3. Group-Velocity Dispersion

3.1 Different Propagation Regimes

3.2 Dispersion-Induced Pulse Broadening

3.3 Higher-Order Dispersion

3.4 Implications for Optical Communication Systems

References

4. Self-Phase Modulation

4.1 SPM-Induced Spectral Broadening

4.2 Effect of Group-Velocity Dispersion

4.3 Self-Steepening

References

5. Optical Solitons

5.1 Modulation Instability

5.2 Fundamental and Higher-Order Solitons

5.3 Soliton Lasers

5.4 Soliton-Based Communication Systems

5.4.1 Fiber Loss

5.4.2 Frequency Chirp

5.4.3 Soliton Interaction

5.4.4 Design Aspects

5.5 Higher-Order Nonlinear Effects

References

6. Optical Pulse Compression

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Grating Pair

6.3 Fiber-Grating Compressors

6.3.1 Theory

6.3.2 Experiments

6.4 Soliton-Effect Compressors

6.4.1 Theory

6.4.2 Experiments

References

7. Cross-Phase Modulation

7.1 XPM-Induced Nonlinear Coupling

7.1.1 Coupling Between Waves of Different Frequencies

7.1.2 Coupling Between Polarization Components of the Same Wave

7.2 Nonlinear Birefringence Effects

7.2.1 Optical Kerr Effect

7.2.2 Pulse Shaping

7.2.3 Polarization Instability

7.2.4 Effect of Birefringence on Solitons

7.3 XPM-Induced Modulation Stability

7.4 Spectral and Temporal Effects

7.4.1 Asymmetric Spectral Broadening

7.4.2 Asymmetric Temporal Changes

7.5 XPM-Induced Nonreciprocity

7.6 Implications for Optical Communication Systems

References

8. Stimulated Raman Scattering

8.1 Raman Gain and Threshold

8.2 Quasi-cw Stimulated Raman Scattering

8.2.1 Single-Pass Raman Generation

8.2.2 Fiber-Raman Lasers

8.2.3 Fiber-Raman Amplifiers

8.2.4 Raman-Induced Crosstalk

8.3 Ultrafast Stimulated Raman Scattering

8.3.1 Theory

8.3.2 Experiments

8.3.3 Synchronously Pumped Fiber-Raman Lasers

8.4 Soliton Effects in Stimulated Raman Scattering

References

9. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering

9.1 Brillouin Gain

9.2 Theory

9.2.1 Brillouin Threshold

9.2.2 Pump Depletion and Gain Saturation

9.2.3 Dynamic Aspects

9.3 Experimental Results

9.3.1 Single-Pass Brillouin Generation

9.3.2 Fiber-Brillouin Lasers

9.3.3 Fiber-Brillouin Amplifiers

9.4 Implications for Optical Communication Systems

References

10. Parametric Processes

10.1 Four-Wave Mixing

10.2 Parametric Gain

10.3 Phase-Matching Techniques and Experimental Results

10.3.1 Phase Matching in Multimode Fibers

10.3.2 Phase Matching in Single-Mode Fibers

10.3.3 Phase Matching in Biréfringent Fibers

10.4 Parametric Amplification and its Applications

10.4.1 Amplifier Gain and Band Width

10.4.2 Experimental Results

10.4.3 Applications

10.5 Second-Harmonic Generation

References

Epilogue

Index


Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140744

About the Author

Govind Agrawal

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.