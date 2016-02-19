Nonlinear Fiber Optics
1st Edition
Nonlinear Fiber Optics deals with various nonlinear phenomena in optical fibers, including wave propagation, group-velocity dispersion, self-phase modulation, optical pulse compression, cross-phase modulation, stimulated Raman scattering and Brillouin scattering, and parametric processes. The implications of various nonlinear effects on the performance of light-wave systems are emphasized throughout. This book consists of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the fiber characteristics that are important for understanding nonlinear effects in optical fibers. A brief historical perspective of the progress in the field of fiber optics is provided. Fiber properties such as optical loss, chromatic dispersion, and birefringence are discussed. Particular attention is paid to chromatic dispersion because of its importance in the study of nonlinear effects probed by using ultrashort optical pulses. The chapters that follow focus on wave propagation in optical fibers, along with group-velocity dispersion and self-phase modulation. A chapter is devoted to pulse propagation in the region of anomalous group-velocity dispersion, with emphasis on solitons. The book concludes with a discussion of parametric processes such as harmonic generation, four-wave mixing, and parametric amplification. This book is intended for researchers already engaged in or wishing to enter the field of nonlinear fiber optics, for scientists and engineers interested in optical fiber communications, and for graduate students enrolled in courses dealing with nonlinear optics, fiber optics, or optical communications.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1 Historical Perspective
1.2 Fiber Characteristics
1.2.1 Material and Fabrication
1.2.2 Optical Losses
1.2.3 Chromatic Dispersion
1.2.4 Modal Birefringence
1.3 Fiber Nonlinearities
1.3.1 Nonlinear Refraction
1.3.2 Stimulated Inelastic Scattering
1.3.3 Importance of Nonlinear Effects
1.4 Overview
References
2. Wave Propagation in Optical Fibers
2.1 Maxwell's Equations
2.2 Fiber Modes
2.3 Basic Propagation Equation
2.4 Numerical Methods
References
3. Group-Velocity Dispersion
3.1 Different Propagation Regimes
3.2 Dispersion-Induced Pulse Broadening
3.3 Higher-Order Dispersion
3.4 Implications for Optical Communication Systems
References
4. Self-Phase Modulation
4.1 SPM-Induced Spectral Broadening
4.2 Effect of Group-Velocity Dispersion
4.3 Self-Steepening
References
5. Optical Solitons
5.1 Modulation Instability
5.2 Fundamental and Higher-Order Solitons
5.3 Soliton Lasers
5.4 Soliton-Based Communication Systems
5.4.1 Fiber Loss
5.4.2 Frequency Chirp
5.4.3 Soliton Interaction
5.4.4 Design Aspects
5.5 Higher-Order Nonlinear Effects
References
6. Optical Pulse Compression
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Grating Pair
6.3 Fiber-Grating Compressors
6.3.1 Theory
6.3.2 Experiments
6.4 Soliton-Effect Compressors
6.4.1 Theory
6.4.2 Experiments
References
7. Cross-Phase Modulation
7.1 XPM-Induced Nonlinear Coupling
7.1.1 Coupling Between Waves of Different Frequencies
7.1.2 Coupling Between Polarization Components of the Same Wave
7.2 Nonlinear Birefringence Effects
7.2.1 Optical Kerr Effect
7.2.2 Pulse Shaping
7.2.3 Polarization Instability
7.2.4 Effect of Birefringence on Solitons
7.3 XPM-Induced Modulation Stability
7.4 Spectral and Temporal Effects
7.4.1 Asymmetric Spectral Broadening
7.4.2 Asymmetric Temporal Changes
7.5 XPM-Induced Nonreciprocity
7.6 Implications for Optical Communication Systems
References
8. Stimulated Raman Scattering
8.1 Raman Gain and Threshold
8.2 Quasi-cw Stimulated Raman Scattering
8.2.1 Single-Pass Raman Generation
8.2.2 Fiber-Raman Lasers
8.2.3 Fiber-Raman Amplifiers
8.2.4 Raman-Induced Crosstalk
8.3 Ultrafast Stimulated Raman Scattering
8.3.1 Theory
8.3.2 Experiments
8.3.3 Synchronously Pumped Fiber-Raman Lasers
8.4 Soliton Effects in Stimulated Raman Scattering
References
9. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering
9.1 Brillouin Gain
9.2 Theory
9.2.1 Brillouin Threshold
9.2.2 Pump Depletion and Gain Saturation
9.2.3 Dynamic Aspects
9.3 Experimental Results
9.3.1 Single-Pass Brillouin Generation
9.3.2 Fiber-Brillouin Lasers
9.3.3 Fiber-Brillouin Amplifiers
9.4 Implications for Optical Communication Systems
References
10. Parametric Processes
10.1 Four-Wave Mixing
10.2 Parametric Gain
10.3 Phase-Matching Techniques and Experimental Results
10.3.1 Phase Matching in Multimode Fibers
10.3.2 Phase Matching in Single-Mode Fibers
10.3.3 Phase Matching in Biréfringent Fibers
10.4 Parametric Amplification and its Applications
10.4.1 Amplifier Gain and Band Width
10.4.2 Experimental Results
10.4.3 Applications
10.5 Second-Harmonic Generation
References
Epilogue
Index
