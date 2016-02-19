Nonlinear Electron-Wave Interaction Phenomena explores the interaction between drifting streams of charged particles and propagating electromagnetic waves. Of particular concern are the situations in which the wave amplitude is large and there is strong coupling between the charged fluid and the wave. Emphasis is placed on those devices that utilize a defined injected stream of some type. Particle and electromagnetic wave velocities both small and comparable to the velocity of light are considered.

Comprised of 16 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the various classes of devices in which the drifting stream (charged fluid) is composed of electrons and/or ions coupled to a slow electromagnetic wave over an extended region. The discussion then turns to Eulerian versus Lagrangian formulation and radio-frequency equivalent circuits, along with space-charge-field expressions. Subsequent chapters focus on the interaction mechanisms in klystrons, traveling-wave amplifiers, and O-type backward-wave oscillators, as well as crossed-field forward- and backward-wave amplifiers, and traveling-wave energy converters. The book also evaluates multibeam and beam-plasma interactions; phase focusing of electron bunches; pre-bunched electron beams; collector depression techniques; and modulation characteristics.

This monograph is designed to serve both as a research monograph for workers in the fields of microwave electron and plasma devices and as a text for advanced graduate students.