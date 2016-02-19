Nonlinear Electromagnetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127096605, 9780323150392

Nonlinear Electromagnetics

1st Edition

Editors: Piergiorgio Uslenghi
eBook ISBN: 9780323150392
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 436
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nonlinear Electromagnetics is a collection of research papers from different areas of study related to the nonlinear phenomena in electromagnetism. The book, after giving a short introduction to some mathematical techniques for nonlinear problems, covers related topics such as the history of particle physics; a physical description of the spectral transform; solitons in randomly inhomogenous media; and localized wave fields in nonlinear dispersive media. Also covered in this book are topics such as non-linear plasma-wave interaction; Lagrangian methods; electromagnetic problems in composite materials in linear and nonlinear regimes; and stationary regimes in passive nonlinear methods. The text is recommended for physicists and engineers interested in the development and applications of nonlinear electromagnetic and the mathematical expressions behind it.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

An Introduction To Some Mathematical Techniques For Nonlinear Problems

The Birth of A Paradigm

A Physical Description Of The Spectral Transform

Solitons in Randomly Inhomogeneous Media

Quasiparticle View Of Beam Propagation in Nonlinear Media

The Nonstationary Evolution of Localized Wave Fields in Nonlinear

The Nonlinear Resonant Plasma Wave Interaction in A Collisional Magnetoplasma

Lagrangian Methods in Nonlinear Plasma Wave Interaction

Electromagnetic Problems In Composite Materials in Linear and Nonlinear Regimes

Stationary Regimes in Passive Nonlinear Networks

Nonlinear Oscillations (Limit Cycles) in Physical and Biological Systems

Nonlinear Interactions Of Electromagnetic Waves with Biological Materials


Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150392

About the Editor

Piergiorgio Uslenghi

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.