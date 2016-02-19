Nonlinear Electromagnetics is a collection of research papers from different areas of study related to the nonlinear phenomena in electromagnetism. The book, after giving a short introduction to some mathematical techniques for nonlinear problems, covers related topics such as the history of particle physics; a physical description of the spectral transform; solitons in randomly inhomogenous media; and localized wave fields in nonlinear dispersive media. Also covered in this book are topics such as non-linear plasma-wave interaction; Lagrangian methods; electromagnetic problems in composite materials in linear and nonlinear regimes; and stationary regimes in passive nonlinear methods. The text is recommended for physicists and engineers interested in the development and applications of nonlinear electromagnetic and the mathematical expressions behind it.