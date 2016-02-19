Nonlinear Electromagnetics
1st Edition
Description
Nonlinear Electromagnetics is a collection of research papers from different areas of study related to the nonlinear phenomena in electromagnetism. The book, after giving a short introduction to some mathematical techniques for nonlinear problems, covers related topics such as the history of particle physics; a physical description of the spectral transform; solitons in randomly inhomogenous media; and localized wave fields in nonlinear dispersive media. Also covered in this book are topics such as non-linear plasma-wave interaction; Lagrangian methods; electromagnetic problems in composite materials in linear and nonlinear regimes; and stationary regimes in passive nonlinear methods. The text is recommended for physicists and engineers interested in the development and applications of nonlinear electromagnetic and the mathematical expressions behind it.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
An Introduction To Some Mathematical Techniques For Nonlinear Problems
The Birth of A Paradigm
A Physical Description Of The Spectral Transform
Solitons in Randomly Inhomogeneous Media
Quasiparticle View Of Beam Propagation in Nonlinear Media
The Nonstationary Evolution of Localized Wave Fields in Nonlinear
The Nonlinear Resonant Plasma Wave Interaction in A Collisional Magnetoplasma
Lagrangian Methods in Nonlinear Plasma Wave Interaction
Electromagnetic Problems In Composite Materials in Linear and Nonlinear Regimes
Stationary Regimes in Passive Nonlinear Networks
Nonlinear Oscillations (Limit Cycles) in Physical and Biological Systems
Nonlinear Interactions Of Electromagnetic Waves with Biological Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150392