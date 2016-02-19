Nonlinear Elasticity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122151507, 9781483264790

Nonlinear Elasticity

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin—Madison April 16—18, 1973

Editors: R. W. Dickey
eBook ISBN: 9781483264790
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 414
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nonlinear Elasticity presents a description of research and result on various nonlinear problems arising in elasticity. This book covers a variety of topics, including shallow elastic membranes, nonlinear elasticity, finite deformations of elastic solids, and nonlinear thermoelasticity.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the nonlinear theory of buckling of elastic shells. This text then examines the ways in which the energy criterion supplies a necessary condition for asymptotic stability. Other chapters consider some of the phenomena, both physical and mathematical, that typify the large deformation of a nonlinearly elastic body. This book discusses as well the concepts leading to a criterion for instabilities and discusses how the criterion applies to some well-known ideal materials. The final chapter deals with the structure of strong shocks and studies the evolution of such a shock produced by a suddenly-applied strain.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

On the Collapse of Shallow Elastic Membranes

On the Energy Criterion for Stability

Monotonicity and Invertibility Conditions in One-Dimensional Nonlinear Elasticity

Saddle Point Analysis for an Ordinary Differential Equation in a Banach Space, and an Application to Dynamic Buckling of a Beam

Loading Devices and Stability of Equilibrium

Approximations and Numerical Analysis of Finite Deformations of Elastic Solids

Buckling of Complete Spherical Shells Under Slightly Nonuniform Loads

On the Interrelation Between Stability and Computations

On Nonlinear Thermoelasticity and Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics

Nonlinear Elastic Properties of Molten Plastics

Nonlinear Wave Propagation in Viscoelastic Materials

Index

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483264790

About the Editor

R. W. Dickey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.