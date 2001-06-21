Nonlinear Dynamics and Chaos in Agricultural Systems, Volume 12
1st Edition
This book provides an introduction to the analysis of chaos and chaos theory as it relates to agricultural science. With clear explanations of chaos theory and principles, the first part of the book offers some basic facts, the fundamental terminology, and the concepts of deterministic chaos.
The second part of this volume contains rich applications of the theory as applied to real agricultural systems. Applications include a wide area such as alternate bearing in tree crops, weed control and tillage, nonlinear vibrations in agricultural tractors, and piglet pricing analysis.
Readers will find useful tools for calculating the order, rules and theory behind complex phenomena observed in arable land.
K. Sakai Author
Associate Professor, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, 3-5-8 Saiwai-cho, Fuchu-shi, Tokyo 183, Japan