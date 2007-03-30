Nonlinear Digital Filters provides an easy to understand overview of nonlinear behavior in digital filters, showing how it can be utilized or avoided when operating nonlinear digital filters.

It gives techniques for analyzing discrete-time systems with discontinuous linearity, enabling the analysis of other nonlinear discrete-time systems, such as sigma delta modulators, digital phase lock loops, and turbo coders. It uses new methods based on symbolic dynamics, enabling the engineer to easily operate reliable nonlinear digital filters.

It gives practical, 'real-world' applications of nonlinear digital filters and contains many examples.

The book is ideal for professional engineers working with signal processing applications, as well as advanced undergraduates and graduates conducting a nonlinear filter analysis project.