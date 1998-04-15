Nonlinear Diffusion of Electromagnetic Fields - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124808706, 9780080537696

Nonlinear Diffusion of Electromagnetic Fields

1st Edition

With Applications to Eddy Currents and Superconductivity

Series Editors: Isaak Mayergoyz
eBook ISBN: 9780080537696
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124808706
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th April 1998
Page Count: 412
Table of Contents

Diffusion of Electromagnetic Fields in Magnetically Nonlinear Conducting Media (Linear Polarization). Diffusion of Electromagnetic Fields in Magnetically Nonlinear Conducting Media (Vector Polarization). Nonlinear Diffusion ofWeak Magnetic Fields. Nonlinear Diffusion in Superconductors. Nonlinear Impedance Boundary Conditions and Their Application to the Solution of Eddy Current Problems. Subject Index.

Description

Nonlinear Diffusion of Electromagnetic Fields covers applications of the phenomena of non-linear diffusion of electromagnetic fields, such as magnetic recording, electromagnetic shielding and non-destructive testing, development of CAD software, and the design of magnetic components in electrical machinery. The material presented has direct applications to the analysis of eddy currents in magnetically nonlinear and hysteretic conductors and to the study of magnetization processes in electrically nonlinear superconductors. This book will provide very valuable technical and scientific information to a broad audience of engineers and researchers who are involved in these diverse areas.

Key Features

  • Contains extensive use of analytical techniques for the solution of nonlinear problems of electromagnetic field diffusion
  • Simple analytical formulas for surface impedances of nonlinear and hysteretic media
  • Analysis of nonlinear diffusion for linear, circular and elliptical polarizations of electromagnetic fields
  • Novel and extensive analysis of eddy current losses in steel laminations for unidirectional and rotating magnetic fields
  • Preisach approach to the modeling of eddy current hysteresis and superconducting hysteresis
  • Extensive study of nonlinear diffusion in superconductors with gradual resistive transitions (scalar and vertorial problems)

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in the electrical engineering and magnetic community, and practitioners in related industries.

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080537696
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124808706

About the Series Editors

Isaak Mayergoyz Series Editor

Prof. Mayergoyz received his Master and Ph.D. degrees in the former Soviet Union where he worked as a senior research scientist in the Institute of Cybernetics of Ukranian Academy of Sciences before his emigration to the United States. On his arrival to the United States in 1980, he became a full professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Department of University of Maryland, College Park. He served as a consultant for many years for the Research and Development Center of General Electric Company and has been selected as a visiting research fellow of this center. He has published more than 300 scientific papers and patents as well as eight scientific books. He has been recognized by many awards at the University of Maryland and at the Magnetics Society of IEEE. He is a recognized authority in magnetics which is the area of this book.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, ECE Department, College Park, USA

