Nonlinear Differential Equations: Invariance, Stability, and Bifurcation presents the developments in the qualitative theory of nonlinear differential equations. This book discusses the exchange of mathematical ideas in stability and bifurcation theory.

Organized into 26 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the initial value problem for a nonlinear wave equation. This text then focuses on the interplay between stability exchange for a stationary solution and the appearance of bifurcating periodic orbits. Other chapters consider the development of methods for ascertaining stability and boundedness and explore the development of bifurcation and stability analysis in nonlinear models of applied sciences. This book discusses as well nonlinear hyperbolic equations in further contributions, featuring stability properties of periodic and almost periodic solutions. The reader is also introduced to the stability problem of the equilibrium of a chemical network. The final chapter deals with suitable spaces for studying functional equations.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.