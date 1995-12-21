Nonlinear Control Systems Design 1995
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Selected chapter headings and selected papers:
Nonlinear Control of Chemical Processes. Nonlinear control of distributed parameter processes with disturbances (P.D. Christofides, P. Daoutidis). Optimal Control 1. Again on tangent cones and high order maximum principles (R.M. Bianchini). H-Infinity Control. Nonlinear L2-gain suboptimal control (L. Baramov, H. Kimura). Feedback Linearization. Definition and computation of a nonlinearity measure (F. Allgower). Control of Mobile Robots. On the quadratic modeling of nonlinear plants with application to an electro-hydraulic drive (M. Jelali, H. Schwarz). Nonholonomic Systems I. The lagrange problem with nonholonomic constraints (S. Nikitin, P. Crouch). New Directions. Finite-gain stabilization of nonlinear systems (Zhengzhi Han, Ming Rao). Model Predictive Control. Architecture and operations of the VLSI array processors for implementing a receding horizon controller (S.-Y. Lin). Bilinear and Operator Differential Systems. Control and state space adjustments for nonlinear systems (J.F. de Souza). Plenary Paper V. Adaptive control of nonlinear systems: basic results and applications (R. Marino). Author Index.
Description
The series of IFAC Symposia on Nonlinear Control Systems provides the ideal forum for leading researchers and practitioners who work in the field to discuss and evaluate the latest research and developments. This publication contains the papers presented at the 3rd IFAC Symposium in the series which was held in Tahoe City, California, USA.
Readership
For researchers and practitioners working on the development and design of nonlinear control systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 21st December 1995
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296876
About the Editors
A.J. Krener Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, University of California, Davis, California, USA
D.Q. Mayne Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of California, Davis, California, USA