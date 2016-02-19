Nonlinear Control Systems Design 1992
1st Edition
Selected papers from the 2nd IFAC Symposium, Bordeaux, France, 24 - 26 June 1992
Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Lectures. Recent advances in the stabilization problem for low dimensional systems, (W.P. Dayawansa). A dynamical systems approach to control, (F. Colonius, W. Kliemann). Feedback Stabilization. Stabilization of linear systems with bounded controls, (Y. Yang et al.). Nonlinear and Adaptative Control of Electromechanical Systems. Modeling the effects of magnetic saturation on electrical machine control systems, (C.R. Sullivan, S.R. Sanders). Nonholonomic Systems. Anholonomy in the control of kinematically redundant mechanisms with flexible components, (J. Baillieul). Control of Nonholonomic Systems. The structure of optimal controls for a steering problem, (S.S. Sastry, R. Montgomery). Generalized State Space Systems. On differentially flat nonlinear systems, (M. Fliess et al.). Dynamic Feedback in Nonlinear Systems. Links between local controllability and local continuous stabilization, (J.-M. Coron). Nonlinear Observers and Model-Matching. Exponential observer design, (C.I. Byrnes, S.V. Pandian). Algebraic Computing in Nonlinear Systems Theory. Implementing Ritt's algorithm of differential algebra, (S.T. Glad). Dynamical and Control Systems. Bifurcation control of chaotic dynamical systems, (H. Wang, E.H. Abed). Applications. Stability analysis and control of rotating stall, (D.-C. Liaw, E. H. Abed). Decoupling, Linearization and Model-Matching. Qualitative aspects of asymptotic nonlinear model matching, (M.D. DiBenedetto, J.W. Grizzle). Algebraic and Geometric Methods. On rational state space realizations, (K. Forsman). Recent Advances in Feedback Stabilization. Stabilization of nonlinear systems by using integrators, (J. Tsinias). Robust Control. Output feedback control of a class of nonlinear systems, (R. Marino, P. Tomei). Robotics and Mechanical Systems. Robust control of mechanical systems: an experimental study, (B. de Jager). Controllability and Optimal Control. A new type of sufficient optimality conditions for a nonlinear constrained optimal control problem, (G. Stefani, P. Zezza). Author index. Keyword index.
This volume represents most aspects of the rich and growing field of nonlinear control. These proceedings contain 78 papers, including six plenary lectures, striking a balance between theory and applications. Subjects covered include feedback stabilization, nonlinear and adaptive control of electromechanical systems, nonholonomic systems. Generalized state space systems, algebraic computing in nonlinear systems theory, decoupling, linearization and model-matching and robust control are also covered.
- 498
- English
- © Pergamon 1993
- 12th August 1993
- Pergamon
- 9781483298757
M. Fliess Author
Laboratoire des Signaux et Systèmes, CNRS-ESE, Gif-sur-Yvette, France