Nonlinear Control Systems Design 1992 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080419015, 9781483298757

Nonlinear Control Systems Design 1992

1st Edition

Selected papers from the 2nd IFAC Symposium, Bordeaux, France, 24 - 26 June 1992

Authors: M. Fliess
eBook ISBN: 9781483298757
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th August 1993
Page Count: 498
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Lectures. Recent advances in the stabilization problem for low dimensional systems, (W.P. Dayawansa). A dynamical systems approach to control, (F. Colonius, W. Kliemann). Feedback Stabilization. Stabilization of linear systems with bounded controls, (Y. Yang et al.). Nonlinear and Adaptative Control of Electromechanical Systems. Modeling the effects of magnetic saturation on electrical machine control systems, (C.R. Sullivan, S.R. Sanders). Nonholonomic Systems. Anholonomy in the control of kinematically redundant mechanisms with flexible components, (J. Baillieul). Control of Nonholonomic Systems. The structure of optimal controls for a steering problem, (S.S. Sastry, R. Montgomery). Generalized State Space Systems. On differentially flat nonlinear systems, (M. Fliess et al.). Dynamic Feedback in Nonlinear Systems. Links between local controllability and local continuous stabilization, (J.-M. Coron). Nonlinear Observers and Model-Matching. Exponential observer design, (C.I. Byrnes, S.V. Pandian). Algebraic Computing in Nonlinear Systems Theory. Implementing Ritt's algorithm of differential algebra, (S.T. Glad). Dynamical and Control Systems. Bifurcation control of chaotic dynamical systems, (H. Wang, E.H. Abed). Applications. Stability analysis and control of rotating stall, (D.-C. Liaw, E. H. Abed). Decoupling, Linearization and Model-Matching. Qualitative aspects of asymptotic nonlinear model matching, (M.D. DiBenedetto, J.W. Grizzle). Algebraic and Geometric Methods. On rational state space realizations, (K. Forsman). Recent Advances in Feedback Stabilization. Stabilization of nonlinear systems by using integrators, (J. Tsinias). Robust Control. Output feedback control of a class of nonlinear systems, (R. Marino, P. Tomei). Robotics and Mechanical Systems. Robust control of mechanical systems: an experimental study, (B. de Jager). Controllability and Optimal Control. A new type of sufficient optimality conditions for a nonlinear constrained optimal control problem, (G. Stefani, P. Zezza). Author index. Keyword index.

Description

This volume represents most aspects of the rich and growing field of nonlinear control. These proceedings contain 78 papers, including six plenary lectures, striking a balance between theory and applications. Subjects covered include feedback stabilization, nonlinear and adaptive control of electromechanical systems, nonholonomic systems. Generalized state space systems, algebraic computing in nonlinear systems theory, decoupling, linearization and model-matching and robust control are also covered.

Readership

For systems designers.

Details

No. of pages:
498
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298757

About the Authors

M. Fliess Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire des Signaux et Systèmes, CNRS-ESE, Gif-sur-Yvette, France

