Nonlinear Continuum Mechanics for Finite Elasticity-Plasticity
1st Edition
Multiplicative Decomposition with Subloading Surface Model
Description
Nonlinear Continuum Mechanics for Finite Elasticity-Plasticity: Multiplicative Decomposition with Subloading Surface Model empowers readers to fully understand the constitutive equation of finite strain, an essential piece in assessing the strength of materials and safety of structures. It starts by providing a foundational overview of continuum mechanics and plasticity, then segues into more complex topics such as multiplicative decomposition, the isoclinic concept, as well as subloading surface modeling techniques and approaches. The development of hyperelastic and elastoplastic constitutive equations are outlined, as are both deformation rate and stress tensors. The book concludes with examples of these concepts and modeling techniques being deployed in real-world scenarios.
Key Features
- Covers both the fundamentals of continuum mechanics and plasticity while also introducing readers to more advanced topics such as the subloading surface model, multiplicative decomposition, and the isoclinic concept, among others
- First book to approach finite elastoplasticity theory based on multiplicative hyperelastic-based plasticity
- Provides a thorough introduction to the complex tensorial formulation details for multiplicative decomposition of the deformation gradient
- Covers the precise elastoplastic constitutive equations based on the subloading surface and subloading friction models
Readership
Researchers in mechanical, civil, and aeronautic engineering
Table of Contents
- Mathematical Basics
2. General (Curvilinear) Coordinate System
3. Description of Deformation/Rotation in Convected Coordinate System
4. Deformation/Rotation (Rate) Tensors
5. Conservation Laws and Stress Tensors
6. Hyperelastic Equations
7. Development of Elastoplastic Constitutive Equations
8. Multiplicative Decomposition of Deformation Gradient Tensor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194287
About the Author
Koichi Hashiguchi
Dr. Hashiguchi is currently a technical adviser to MSC Software Corporation and an Emeritus Professor at Kyushu University. He is the author of over 100 peer-reviewed journal papers, a fellow of the Japan Society of Mechanical Engineers, an Honorary Member of the Japanese Geotechnical Society, and also a Member of the Engineering Academy of Japan. He has additionally authored or co-authored 4 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chuo-ku, Fukuoka, Kuromon, Japan