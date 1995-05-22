Since the publication of Nonistopic DNA Probe Techniques in 1992, the move away from radioactive materials for research and diagnostics has continued. This is due in part to public awareness of the hazards of radioactive waste and laws making radioactive disposal more difficult and costly and to improvement in both the sensitivity and convenience of nonisotopic techniques. Several new nonisotopic techniques have been developed and substantial improvements made to existing nonisotopic methods since 1992, and these are now included in Nonisotopic Probing, Blotting, and Sequencing.

Nonisotopic Probing, Blotting, and Sequencing is an updated, expanded edition of the bestseller, Nonisotopic DNA Probe Techniques. It has been thoroughly revised to include the latest improvements in nonisotopic tagging techniques for macromolecules. Like its predecessor, it enables researchers to select the best nonisotopic method for their needs and maximize success by following its straightforward protocols.