Nonisotopic DNA Probe Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124262966, 9780323137713

Nonisotopic DNA Probe Techniques

1st Edition

Editors: Larry Kricka
eBook ISBN: 9780323137713
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th March 1992
Page Count: 358
Description

Recently many nonisotopic methods of probing specific DNA sequences have been developed as replacements for radioactive labels, such as 32phosphorous and 125iodine. This book brings all of these new methods together in one convenient, easily accessible source. It enables researchers to select the nonisotopic method best suited to their application and to use it to maximum advantage by following the straightforward instructions provided. This book contains chapters on colorimetric, bioluminescent, chemiluminescent, fluorescent, and time-resolved fluorescent detection methods. Each chapter has been written by the inventor or developer of a particular nonisotopic method and thus provides an expert account of the method. Each chapterpresents useful background information and detailed, step-by-step, easy-to-follow, experimental procedures for labeling and detection.

Key Features

Gives extensive practical information Covers major types of nonisotopic labels and procedures Presents background information for each method Provides strategies and detailed experimental procedures for labeling and detecting DNA sequences by Fluorescence Chemiluminescence Bioluminescence Colorimetry

Readership

Researchers in molecular biology, cell biology, genetics, developmental biology, mirobiology, clinical medicine, diagnostics, biochemistry, immunology, neurosciences, oncology, and pharmacology in academic and industrial laboratories.

Table of Contents

(Section Headings): Introduction. Detection Methods. Index.

About the Editor

Larry Kricka

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, U.S.A.

