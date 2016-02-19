Nonisotopic DNA Probe Techniques

Recently many nonisotopic methods of probing specific DNA sequences have been developed as replacements for radioactive labels, such as 32phosphorous and 125iodine. This book brings all of these new methods together in one convenient, easily accessible source. It enables researchers to select the nonisotopic method best suited to their application and to use it to maximum advantage by following the straightforward instructions provided. This book contains chapters on colorimetric, bioluminescent, chemiluminescent, fluorescent, and time-resolved fluorescent detection methods. Each chapter has been written by the inventor or developer of a particular nonisotopic method and thus provides an expert account of the method. Each chapterpresents useful background information and detailed, step-by-step, easy-to-follow, experimental procedures for labeling and detection.