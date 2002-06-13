Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560535492, 9781437711424

Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation

1st Edition

Authors: John Bach
eBook ISBN: 9781437711424
Paperback ISBN: 9781560535492
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 13th June 2002
Page Count: 348
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book describes the use of inspiratory and expiratory muscle aids to prevent the pulmonary complications of lung disease and conditions with muscle weakness. It also describes treatment and rehabilitation interventions specific for patients with these conditions. This book is unique in presenting the use of entirely noninvasive management alternatives to eliminate respiratory morbidity and mortality and avoid the need to resort to tracheostomy for the majority of patients with lung or neuromuscular disease.

Key Features

  • Cost effectiveness of and patient preference for noninvasive ventilation methods are discussed
  • Emphasis on quality-of-life issues
  • Acute care and home care settings are addressed
  • Illustrative case studies amplify the concepts presented
  • Comprehensively addresses total care of the patient who needs noninvasive ventilation
  • Best available book on the market for managing the patient with neuromuscular weakness

Table of Contents

  1. Disease Profiles of Noninvasive Ventilation Users
    2. Physiology and Pathophysiology of Hypoventilation: Ventilatory vs. Oxygenation Impairment
    3. The History of Mechanical Ventilation and Respiratory Muscle Aids
    4. Noninvasive Ventilation: Mechanisms of Action
    5. Noninvasive Ventilation: Mechanism for Inspiratory Muscle Substitution
    6. Home Mechanical Ventilation for Neuromuscular Ventilatory Failure: Conventional Approaches and Their Outcomes
    7. Noninvasive Respiratory Muscle Aids and Intervention Goals
    8. Respiratory Muscle Aids: Patient Evaluation and the Oximetry-Respiratory Aid Protocol
    9. Respiratory Muscle Aids: Diagnosis-related Outcomes
    10. Noninvasive Ventilation in Pediatrics
    11. Noninvasive Ventilation in the Acute Care Setting
    12. Home Noninvasive Ventilation for Patients with Lung Disease
    13. Chest Physical Therapy: Mucus-mobilizing Techniques 14. Nutrition
    15. Illustrative Case Studies of Respiratory Management

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Hanley & Belfus 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Hanley & Belfus
eBook ISBN:
9781437711424
Paperback ISBN:
9781560535492

About the Author

John Bach

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Vice Chairman, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Professor of Neuroscience, Codirector, Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinic, UMDNJ--The New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.