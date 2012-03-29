Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123813657, 9780123978370

Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research, Volume 1

2nd Edition

Biology and Management

Editors: Christian Abee Keith Mansfield Suzette Tardif Timothy Morris
eBook ISBN: 9780123978370
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813657
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th March 2012
Page Count: 536
Table of Contents

American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine Series

Preface

Acknowledgments

Reviewers

Contributors

Chapter 1. History of the Use of Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research

Human and Nonhuman Primates to 1960

Establishment of the National Institutes of Health’s National Primate Research Centers Program in the USA: Crossing the Threshold

1960–1980: Period of Growth in a World of Increasing Constraints

1980S and 1990S: Progress Paying off in the Face of Serious Challenges

Primate Research Beyond the Year 2000

Looking Toward the Future

Chapter 2. Laws, Regulations and Policies Relating to the Care and Use of Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research

Introduction

National Laws on Use of Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research

Nonlegislative Initiatives that Affect the Care and Use of Nonhuman Primates

Good Laboratory and Manufacturing Practice

Human and Animal Disease Control

Species Conservation

Transport

Health and Safety

Appendix 1

Chapter 3. Taxonomy of Nonhuman Primates Used in Biomedical Research

Introduction

Biomedically Relevant Primate Species

The Old World Primates

The New World Primates

From Phylogenetics to Phylogenomics

Acknowledgment

Chapter 4. Functional Morphology

Introduction

Morphological Definition of Primate Order

Sexual Dimorphism

Growth and Development

Body Size and Integument

Head and Neck Morphology

Back and Spine Morphology

Limb Morphology

Thoracic Morphology

Abdominal and Pelvic Morphology

Perineal Morphology

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Selected Readings

Chapter 5. Study of Nonhuman Primate Social Behavior

Introduction

Levels of Behavioral Analysis

Definition of Nonhuman Primate Societies

General Statement on Nonhuman Primate Social Structures

Methodologies used to Study Behavior

Behavior Research to Colony Management

Conclusions

Chapter 6. Behavioral Management, Enrichment, and Psychological Well-being of Laboratory Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Definitions of Terms

Why Perform Behavioral Management?

Managing Behavior

Environmental Enrichment Plans

Positive Reinforcement Training

Balancing Psychological Well-Being and Research Needs

Managing Behavioral Management Programs

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter 7. Behavioral Disorders of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Etiology of Psychological Disorders

Therapeutic Strategies for Reversing Psychopathology

A Practical Guide to Managing Abnormal Behavior in the Laboratory

Summary

Acknowledgments

Chapter 8. Reproduction and Breeding of Nonhuman Primates

Basic Reproductive Biology

Housing, Husbandry, and Population Management for Breeding

Pregnancy Management

Nonhuman Primates from Foreign Breeding Programs

Chapter 9. Laboratory Housing of Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Primary Housing Design for Individuals, Pairs, or Small Groups

Group Enclosures

Security

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter 10. Nutrient Requirements and Dietary Husbandry Principles for Captive Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Primate Nutrient Requirements

Considerations for Feeding Protocols

Chapter 11. Animal Identification and Record Keeping for Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Animal Identification

Record Keeping

Data and Database Format

Reports and Analyses

Summary

Acknowledgments

Chapter 12. Preventative Medicine in Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Occupational Health and Safety

Quarantine

Husbandry Measures Contributing to Preventive Health

Disease Surveillance

Animal Vaccination Program

Chapter 13. Clinical Techniques used for Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Handling

Digestive System

Urinary System

Respiratory System

Reproductive System

Circulatory System

Central Nervous System

Musculoskeletal System

Integumentary System

Body Cavities

Chapter 14. Surgery in Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Nonclinical Concerns

General Principles of Experimental Surgery

Chapter 15. Emergency Medicine and Critical Care for Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

General

Emergencies and Diseases Common to Nonhuman Primates Requiring Critical Care

Chapter 16. Xenotransplantation

Introduction

History

Pathobiology of Pig-To-Primate Organ Transplantation

The Pig-to-Nonhuman Primate Model

Results and Complications

Genetic Modification of Pigs

Summary

Acknowledgments

Chapter 17. Anesthesia and Analgesia in Nonhuman Primates

Introduction

Preanesthetic Considerations

Selecting an Anesthetic Regime

Anesthetic Management and Monitoring

Dealing with Emergencies

Special Considerations

Postanesthetic Care

Analgesia

Chapter 18. Biosafety in Laboratories using Nonhuman Primates

General Biosafety Considerations

Disease Prevention

Facilities Management

Equipment

Personnel Management

Veterinary Care, Animal Health, and Husbandry Practices

Zoonoses, Biohazards, and Other Health Risks

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

Spirochetal Diseases

Mycoplasmal Diseases

Rickettsial Diseases

Chlamydial Diseases

Mycotic Diseases

Parasitic Diseases

Model Occupational Health Program for Persons Working with Nonhuman Primates

Participants

Components

Records

Health Services/Personnel

Acknowledgments

Chapter 19. Safety and Efficacy Evaluation Using Nonhuman Primates

History and Regulation of Primate Testing

Nonhuman Primate Models of Safety Assessment

Efficacy Studies in the Nonhuman Primate

Index

Description

The 2e of the gold standard text in the field, Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research provides a comprehensive, up-to-date review of the use of nonhuman primates in biomedical research. The Biology and Management volume provides basic information on the natural biology of nonhuman primates and the current state of knowledge regarding captive management. Each chapter contains an extensive list of bibliographic references, photographs, and graphic illustrations to provide the reader with a thorough review of the subject.

Key Features

  • Now in four color throughout, making the book more visually stimulating to enhance learning and ease of use
  • Fully revised and updated, providing researchers with the most comprehensive review of the use of nonhuman primates in biomedical research
  • Addresses commonly used nonhuman primate biomedical models, providing researchers with species-specific information

Readership

Researchers working with nonhuman primates and those dealing with laboratory animal husbandry; Veterinarians in private practice who work with nonhuman primates; Biologists and zoologists who wish to expand their knowledge of nonhuman primates

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123978370
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123813657

Reviews

"This second edition provides major advances to the previous edition, particularly by introducing a more international perspective, especially with regard to regulatory oversight of nonhuman primate care… for any investigator interested in the applications and practice of nonhuman primate research in the biomedical sciences, these second edition books will be essential."--The Quarterly Review of Biology, September 2013

"As with the first edition of this book, I consider it a gold standard reference and an essential addition for those in the laboratory animal medicine field…The major strengths of this book include text that is rich with pertinent quality information, updates with color photos, addition of internet links, the overall easy-to-read layout and organizational scheme, and choice of highly knowledgeable authors."--Laboratory Animal Practitioner, 46(3): 2013

"This book is a must-read for policy-makers especially within the Ministries of Trade, Food and Agriculture, and related agencies. It is a good technical material for the Food and Drugs, and the Ghana Standards Authorities, Universities, Research Institutions and Students of food science, international relations, development economics, agribusiness, and associated disciplines."--Laboratory Animal Practitioner, 46(3): 2013

About the Editors

Christian Abee Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Michale E. Keeling Center for Comparative, Medicine and Research, Bastrop, Texas, U.S.A.

Keith Mansfield Editor

Keith Mansfield is Associate Director for Resource and Collaborative Affairs and Chair, Division of Primate Resources, New England National Primate Research Center, Harvard Medical School, Harvard University, Southborough, US. His research focuses on primarily on the recognition of spontaneously occurring infectious diseases of nonhuman primates and their development into novel animal models to investigate disease pathogenesis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research,Cambridge, MA, U.S.A.

Suzette Tardif Editor

Suzette D. Tardif, Ph.D., is the Associate Director of Research at the Southwest National Primate Research Center. She is an adjunct faculty of The Barshop Institute. The Tardif laboratory's activities center on the development of the marmoset monkey as a disease model. Dr. Tardiff is a past-President of the American Society of Primatologists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Barshop Institute for Longevity & Aging Studies, San Antonio, TX USA

Timothy Morris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, The University of Nottingham, Leicestershire, UK

