Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research,Two Volume Set

The 2e of the gold standard text in the field, Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research provides a comprehensive, up-to-date review of the use of nonhuman primates in biomedical research. The publication emphasizes the biology and management, diseases, and biomedical models for nonhuman primate species most commonly used in research. Each chapter contains an extensive list of bibliographic references, photographs, and graphic illustrations to provide the reader with a thorough review of the subject.

The Biology and Management volume provides basic information on the natural biology of nonhuman primates and the current state of knowledge regarding captive management. The Diseases volume provides thorough reviews of naturally occurring diseases of nonhuman primates, with a section on biomedical models reviewing contemporary nonhuman primate models of human diseases.