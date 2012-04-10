Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research,Two Volume Set - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124158337, 9780124159723

Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research,Two Volume Set

2nd Edition

Editors: Christian Abee Keith Mansfield Suzette Tardif Timothy Morris
eBook ISBN: 9780124159723
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th April 2012
Page Count: 1200
Description

The 2e of the gold standard text in the field, Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research provides a comprehensive, up-to-date review of the use of nonhuman primates in biomedical research. The publication emphasizes the biology and management, diseases, and biomedical models for nonhuman primate species most commonly used in research. Each chapter contains an extensive list of bibliographic references, photographs, and graphic illustrations to provide the reader with a thorough review of the subject.

The Biology and Management volume provides basic information on the natural biology of nonhuman primates and the current state of knowledge regarding captive management. The Diseases volume provides thorough reviews of naturally occurring diseases of nonhuman primates, with a section on biomedical models reviewing contemporary nonhuman primate models of human diseases.

Key Features

  • Now in four color throughout, making the book more visually stimulating to enhance learning and ease of use
  • Fully revised and updated, providing researchers with the most comprehensive review of the use of nonhuman primates in biomedical research
  • Addresses commonly used nonhuman primate biomedical models, providing researchers with species-specific information

Readership

Researchers working with nonhuman primates and those dealing with laboratory animal husbandry; Veterinarians in private practice who work with nonhuman primates; Biologists and zoologists who wish to expand their knowledge of nonhuman primates.

Table of Contents

Volume 1: Biology and Management

History

Laws, Regulations and Policies

Taxonomy of Nonhuman Primates Used in Biomedical Research in the U.S.

Functional Morphology

Study of Primate Social Behavior

Behavioral Management, Enrichment and Psychological Well-being of Laboratory Nonhuman Primates

Behavioral Disorders

Reproduction and Breeding in Nonhuman Primates

Laboratory Primate Housing

Nutrition

Animal Identification and Record Keeping: Current Practice and Use

Preventative Medicine

Clinical techniques

Surgery

Emergency Medicine and Critical Care

Primates In Transplantation Biology and Xenotransplantation

Anesthesia and Analgesia

Biosafety

Nonhuman Primates in Safety and Efficacy Evaluation

Volume 2: Diseases

Viral Diseases

Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases

Primates in Tuberculosis Research

Parasitic Diseases

Non-Human Primate Models for Human Malaria Research

Neoplastic and Proliferative Disorders of Nonhuman Primates

Hematopoietic, Cardiovascular, Lymphoid and Mononuclear Phagocyte Systems

Nonhuman Primate Models of Atherosclerosis

Respiratory Diseases

Urogenital System

Diseases of the Integument

Digestive System

Arthritis, Muscle, Adipose Tissue and Bone Diseases

Nonhuman Primates in Diabetes and Obesity Research

Nervous System Disorders and Models

A Review of the Use of NHPs in Basic and Applied Research Focused on the Motor System

Imaging in Nonhuman Primate Research

Nonhuman Primates in Drug and Alcohol Addiction Research

Details

No. of pages:
1200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124159723

About the Editor

Christian Abee

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Michale E. Keeling Center for Comparative, Medicine and Research, Bastrop, Texas, U.S.A.

Keith Mansfield

Keith Mansfield is Associate Director for Resource and Collaborative Affairs and Chair, Division of Primate Resources, New England National Primate Research Center, Harvard Medical School, Harvard University, Southborough, US. His research focuses on primarily on the recognition of spontaneously occurring infectious diseases of nonhuman primates and their development into novel animal models to investigate disease pathogenesis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research,Cambridge, MA, U.S.A.

Suzette Tardif

Suzette D. Tardif, Ph.D., is the Associate Director of Research at the Southwest National Primate Research Center. She is an adjunct faculty of The Barshop Institute. The Tardif laboratory's activities center on the development of the marmoset monkey as a disease model. Dr. Tardiff is a past-President of the American Society of Primatologists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Barshop Institute for Longevity & Aging Studies, San Antonio, TX USA

Timothy Morris

Affiliations and Expertise

The School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, The University of Nottingham, Leicestershire, UK

Reviews

"This comprehensive and up-to-date resource reflects the contributions of two dozen ACLAM Diplomates as well as those of other international primatology experts… State-of-the-art information and strategies for enrichment and enhancement of psychological well-being are presented along with a discussion of ethical concerns associated with the use of these species. This publication is an essential resource for facilities housing nonhuman primates and represents a significant achievement for all of the Diplomates involved in its creation and for the College as a whole."--ACLAM, Vol 43- No. 2, June 2012, page 3

Ratings and Reviews

