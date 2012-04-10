Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research,Two Volume Set
2nd Edition
Description
The 2e of the gold standard text in the field, Nonhuman Primates in Biomedical Research provides a comprehensive, up-to-date review of the use of nonhuman primates in biomedical research. The publication emphasizes the biology and management, diseases, and biomedical models for nonhuman primate species most commonly used in research. Each chapter contains an extensive list of bibliographic references, photographs, and graphic illustrations to provide the reader with a thorough review of the subject.
The Biology and Management volume provides basic information on the natural biology of nonhuman primates and the current state of knowledge regarding captive management. The Diseases volume provides thorough reviews of naturally occurring diseases of nonhuman primates, with a section on biomedical models reviewing contemporary nonhuman primate models of human diseases.
Key Features
- Now in four color throughout, making the book more visually stimulating to enhance learning and ease of use
- Fully revised and updated, providing researchers with the most comprehensive review of the use of nonhuman primates in biomedical research
- Addresses commonly used nonhuman primate biomedical models, providing researchers with species-specific information
Readership
Researchers working with nonhuman primates and those dealing with laboratory animal husbandry; Veterinarians in private practice who work with nonhuman primates; Biologists and zoologists who wish to expand their knowledge of nonhuman primates.
Table of Contents
Volume 1: Biology and Management
History
Laws, Regulations and Policies
Taxonomy of Nonhuman Primates Used in Biomedical Research in the U.S.
Functional Morphology
Study of Primate Social Behavior
Behavioral Management, Enrichment and Psychological Well-being of Laboratory Nonhuman Primates
Behavioral Disorders
Reproduction and Breeding in Nonhuman Primates
Laboratory Primate Housing
Nutrition
Animal Identification and Record Keeping: Current Practice and Use
Preventative Medicine
Clinical techniques
Surgery
Emergency Medicine and Critical Care
Primates In Transplantation Biology and Xenotransplantation
Anesthesia and Analgesia
Biosafety
Nonhuman Primates in Safety and Efficacy Evaluation
Volume 2: Diseases
Viral Diseases
Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases
Primates in Tuberculosis Research
Parasitic Diseases
Non-Human Primate Models for Human Malaria Research
Neoplastic and Proliferative Disorders of Nonhuman Primates
Hematopoietic, Cardiovascular, Lymphoid and Mononuclear Phagocyte Systems
Nonhuman Primate Models of Atherosclerosis
Respiratory Diseases
Urogenital System
Diseases of the Integument
Digestive System
Arthritis, Muscle, Adipose Tissue and Bone Diseases
Nonhuman Primates in Diabetes and Obesity Research
Nervous System Disorders and Models
A Review of the Use of NHPs in Basic and Applied Research Focused on the Motor System
Imaging in Nonhuman Primate Research
Nonhuman Primates in Drug and Alcohol Addiction Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 10th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159723
About the Editor
Christian Abee
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Michale E. Keeling Center for Comparative, Medicine and Research, Bastrop, Texas, U.S.A.
Keith Mansfield
Keith Mansfield is Associate Director for Resource and Collaborative Affairs and Chair, Division of Primate Resources, New England National Primate Research Center, Harvard Medical School, Harvard University, Southborough, US. His research focuses on primarily on the recognition of spontaneously occurring infectious diseases of nonhuman primates and their development into novel animal models to investigate disease pathogenesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research,Cambridge, MA, U.S.A.
Suzette Tardif
Suzette D. Tardif, Ph.D., is the Associate Director of Research at the Southwest National Primate Research Center. She is an adjunct faculty of The Barshop Institute. The Tardif laboratory's activities center on the development of the marmoset monkey as a disease model. Dr. Tardiff is a past-President of the American Society of Primatologists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Barshop Institute for Longevity & Aging Studies, San Antonio, TX USA
Timothy Morris
Affiliations and Expertise
The School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, The University of Nottingham, Leicestershire, UK
Reviews
"This comprehensive and up-to-date resource reflects the contributions of two dozen ACLAM Diplomates as well as those of other international primatology experts… State-of-the-art information and strategies for enrichment and enhancement of psychological well-being are presented along with a discussion of ethical concerns associated with the use of these species. This publication is an essential resource for facilities housing nonhuman primates and represents a significant achievement for all of the Diplomates involved in its creation and for the College as a whole."--ACLAM, Vol 43- No. 2, June 2012, page 3