Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics
3rd Edition
Transport and Rate Processes in Physical, Chemical and Biological Systems
Description
Natural phenomena consist of simultaneously occurring transport processes and chemical reactions. These processes may interact with each other and may lead to self-organized structures, fluctuations, instabilities, and evolutionary systems. Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics, Third Edition emphasizes the unifying role of thermodynamics in analyzing the natural phenomena.
This third edition updates and expands on the first and second editions by focusing on the general balance equations for coupled processes of physical, chemical, and biological systems. The new edition contains a new chapter on stochastic approaches to include the statistical thermodynamics, mesoscopic nonequilibrium thermodynamics, fluctuation theory, information theory, and modeling the coupled biochemical systems in thermodynamic analysis. This new addition also comes with more examples and practice problems.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- A useful text for seniors and graduate students from diverse engineering and science programs to analyze some nonequilibrium, coupled, evolutionary, stochastic, and dissipative processes
- Highlights fundamentals of equilibrium thermodynamics, transport processes and chemical reactions
- Expands the theory of nonequilibrium thermodynamics and its use in coupled transport processes and chemical reactions in physical, chemical, and biological systems
- Presents a unified analysis for transport and rate processes in various time and space scales
- Discusses stochastic approaches in thermodynamic analysis including fluctuation and information theories
- Has 198 fully solved examples and 287 practice problems
- An Instructor Resource containing the Solution Manual can be obtained from the author: ydemirel2@unl.edu
Readership
Graduate students in chemical, biological, mechanical, biomedical, environmental, and systems engineering programs, and in biophysical and biochemical science programs. Advanced students in diverse engineering programs
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface to the Third Edition
List of Symbols
Greek letters
Subscripts
Superscripts
Chapter 1. Fundamentals of Equilibrium Thermodynamics
Abstract
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Basic definitions
1.3 Reversible and irreversible processes
1.4 Equilibrium
1.5 The thermodynamic laws
1.6 Balance equations
1.7 Entropy and entropy production
1.8 The Gibbs equation
1.9 Fluid phase equilibrium
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 2. Transport and Rate Processes
Abstract
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Nonequilibrium systems
2.3 Kinetic approach
2.4 Transport phenomena
2.5 The Maxwell–Stefan equations
2.6 Transport coefficients
2.7 Electric charge flow
2.8 The relaxation theory
2.9 Chemical reactions
2.10 Coupled processes
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 3. Fundamentals of Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Local thermodynamic equilibrium
3.3 The second law of thermodynamics
3.4 Balance equations and entropy production
3.5 Entropy production equation
3.6 Phenomenological equations
3.7 Onsager’s Relations
3.8 Transformation of forces and flows
3.9 Chemical reactions
3.10 Heat conduction
3.11 Diffusion
3.12 Validity of linear phenomenological equations
3.13 Curie–Prigogine principle
3.14 Time variation of entropy production
3.15 Minimum entropy production
3.16 Entropy production in an electrical circuit
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Using the Second Law: Thermodynamic Analysis
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Second law analysis
4.3 Equipartition principle
4.4 Exergy analysis
4.5 Applications of exergy analysis
4.6 Pinch analysis
4.7 Optimization problem
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 5. Thermoeconomics
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Thermodynamic cost
5.3 Ecological cost
5.4 Availability
5.5 Thermodynamic optimum
5.6 Equipartition and optimization in separation systems
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Diffusion
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Maxwell–Stefan equation
6.3 Diffusion in electrolyte systems
6.4 Diffusion without shear forces
6.5 Diffusion of biological solutes in liquids
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 7. Heat and Mass Transfer
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Coupled heat and mass transfer
7.3 Heat of transport
7.4 Degree of coupling
7.5 Efficiency of coupling
7.6 Coupled mass and energy balances
7.7 Separation by thermal diffusion
7.8 Heat and mass transfer in discontinuous systems
7.9 Thermoelectric effects
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 8. Chemical Reactions
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Chemical reaction equilibrium constant
8.3 The principle of detailed balance
8.4 Dissipation for chemical reactions
8.5 Reaction velocity (flow)
8.6 Multiple chemical reactions
8.7 Stationary states
8.8 Biochemical reaction networks
8.9 Energy conversion in coupled chemical reactions
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 9. Coupled Systems of Chemical Reactions and Transport Processes
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Nonisothermal reaction-diffusion systems
9.3 Chemical reaction with coupled heat and mass flows
9.4 Coupled system of chemical reaction and transport processes
9.5 Evolution of coupled systems
9.6 Nonlinear macrokinetics in a reaction-diffusion system
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 10. Membrane Transport
Abstract
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Membrane equilibrium
10.3 Passive transport
10.4 Facilitated and active transport in membranes
10.5 Biomembranes
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 11. Thermodynamics and Biological Systems
Abstract
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Simplified analysis in living systems
11.3 Bioenergetics
11.4 Proper pathways
11.5 Coupling in mitochondria
11.6 Regulation in bioenergetics
11.7 Reaction-mass transport in bioenergetics
11.8 Exergy use in bioenergetics
11.9 Molecular machines
11.10 Molecular evolution
11.11 Evolutionary criterion
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 12. Stability Analysis
Abstract
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Gibbs stability theory
12.3 Stability and entropy production
12.4 Thermodynamic fluctuations
12.5 Stability in nonequilibrium systems
12.6 Linear stability analysis
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 13. Organized Structures
Abstract
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Equilibrium and nonequilibrium structures
13.3 Bifurcation
13.4 Limit cycle
13.5 Order in physical structures
13.6 Order in chemical systems
13.7 Biological structures
Problems
References
Further Reading
Chapter 14. Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics Approaches
Abstract
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Network thermodynamics with bond-graph methodology
14.3 Mosaic nonequilibrium thermodynamics
14.4 Rational thermodynamics
14.5 Extended nonequilibrium thermodynamics
14.6 GENERIC formulations
14.7 Matrix model
14.8 Internal variables
References
Further Reading
Chapter 15. Probabilistic Approach in Thermodynamics
Abstract
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Statistical thermodynamics
15.3 Stochastic thermodynamics
15.4 Fluctuation theorems
15.5 Information theory
15.6 Applications: biomolecules and biochemical cycles
15.7 Statistical rate theory
15.8 Mesoscopic nonequilibrium thermodynamics
References
Further Reading
Appendix A. Tensors
Appendix B. Thermochemical Parameters
Appendix C. Some Biochemical Reaction Properties
Appendix D. Steam Tables
Appendix E. Gas Properties
Appendix F. The Lee/Kesler Generalized-Correlation Tables
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2014
- Published:
- 30th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444595577
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444595812
About the Author
Yasar Demirel
Dr. Yasar Demirel earned his PhD degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Birmingham, UK in 1981. He joined the faculty of Çukurova University in Adana, Turkey, and promoted to associate professorship in 1986. In 1993, he joined the faculty of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran Saudi Arabia where he was promoted to full professorship in 2000. He carried out research and scholarly work at the University of Delaware between 1999 and 2001. He worked at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg as a visiting professor between 2002 and 2006. Currently, he is on the faculty of University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He has accumulated broad teaching and research experience over the years in diverse fields of engineering. He is the editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Thermodynamics. Dr. Demirel authored and co-authored three books, four book chapters, and 160 research papers. The first edition of Nonequilibrium Thermodynamics was published in 2002. After it was expanded to a graduate textbook, the third edition was published in 2014. The second edition new book titled “Energy: Production, Conversion, Storage, Conservation, and Coupling” is published in 2016. He has obtained several awards and scholarships, and presented invited seminars.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, USA
Reviews
"This third edition updates and expands on the first and second editions by focusing on the general balance equations for coupled processes of physical, chemical, and biological systems. The new edition contains a new chapter on stochastic approaches…also comes with more examples and practice problems." --Zentralblatt MATH 1283, 2014