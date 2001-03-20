Nondestructive Characterization of Materials X

Table of Contents

Preface. Invited Papers. Application of non-contact ultrasonics to nondestructive characterization of materials (R.E. Green, Jr.). Recent advances in structural health monitoring in Japanese smart material/structure system project (N. Takeda). Sound velocities and microstructure (H. Ledbetter). Recent developments of the laser ultrasonic technology and of its applications (J.-P. Monchalin et al.). Composites. Health monitoring technologies for fiber reinforced plastics (H. Aoyama et al.). Embedding effect of SMA wire/optical fiber on damage zone of CFRP by acoustic emission signal analysis (J.H. Koo et al.). Evaluation of fracture behavior in SiC/Ti-6Al-4V composite by acoustic emission technique (A. Hirose, K.F. Kobayashi). Elastic-stiffness tensor of metal-matrix composites measured by electromagnetic acoustic resonance (H. Ogi et al.). Nondestructive observation technique for alumina-fiber reinforced plastics (K. Tanaka et al.). Electromagnetics and Radiography. An alternative to film-based flash radiography using a high speed camera and intensifying screen (D. Salafia et al.). Investigation of low density core processes for producing ultra lightweight metals using X-ray computed tomography (W.H. Green et al.). X-ray characterization of the strain state in a tensile deformed Ti-Ni-Cu shape memory alloy (Y. Kishi et al.). A new theory of X-ray stress measurement with its applications (M. Kurita). Eddy current nondestructive testing of weld zone using uniform eddy current probe (K. Koyama et al.). A new eddy current probe without lift-off noise (H. Hoshikawa et al.). Microwave measurement of moisture in encapsulant resin of IC packages (Y. Ju et al.). Ultrasonics. Precise velocity measurement of high frequency surface acoustic waves by phase velocity scanning method (H. Cho, K. Yamanaka). NDE of plates and coatings using contact-type line-focus ultrasonic probe (H. Inoue et al.). Advanced on-line lamb wave inspection system using real-time SSP technique (Y. Nagata et al.). Reconstruction of waveform from photoelastic ultrasonic visualized image (T. Mihara et al.). Nondestructive test field survey for assessing the extent of ettringite-related damage in concrete bridges (R.A. Livingston, A.M. Amde). Characterization of microstructure and interfacial properties of advanced ceramic composites by ultrasonics scanning acoustic microscopy and raman spectroscopy (M.H. Manghnani et al.). Thin Films and Coatings. Ultrasonic evaluation of remelted zone thickness in aluminum alloy castings (G. Jiang et al.). Acoustic emission measurement by laser interferometer in ceramic coatings (M. Watanabe et al.). Ultrasonic evaluation of CoCrAlY coating with leaky rayleigh waves (K. Kawashima et al.). Quantitative evaluation of SiC/NiP composite coating by surface acoustic wave spectroscopy and nano-indentation (I. Ihara et al.). Detection of the nano-scale subsurface defects by ultrasonic atomic force microscopy (T. Tsuji, K. Yamanaka). Modelling. Modelling of ultrasonic attenuation in unidirectional fiber reinforced plastics (S. Biwa et al.). Attenuation induced from distributed defects in an elastic solid (M. Kitahara et al.). FDM analysis of ultrasonic nonlinearity in partially degraded material (K.C. Kim et al.). Quantitative evaluation of interlaminar-toughened CFRP composites by ultrasonic micro-spectrometer (Y. Okabe, N. Takeda). Ceramics and Concrete. Quantitative damage evaluation of concrete core samples by acoustic emission (M. Ohtsu, T. Iida). Estimation of damage parameter and crack volume in rock-like materials by SiGMA-AE procedure (M. Shigeishi, M. Ohtsu). Electromagnetic and acoustic emission generated by the cracks creation in solids (J. Sikura et al.). Nondestructive characterization of the hydration process in tricalcium silicate (B.B. Djordjevic et al.). Laser Techniques. Visualization of elastic waves by laser ultrasonics (J. Takatsubo et al.). Ultrasonic detection using photorefractive multi quantum well (H. Hiratsuka et al.). Compact and robust inspection system for microcracking detection using laser-induced surface waves (M. Ochiai et al.). Detection of defects in micro-machine elements by using acoustic waves generated by phase velocity scanning of laser interference fringes (H. Sato et al.). Low frequency laser ultrasound under 100 KHz (K. Yamanaka et al.). Magnetics and Optics. Quantitative nondestructive evaluation of a surface crack by a remote magneto-optical inspection system (J. Lee et al.). Magnetic and optical nondestructive evaluations for iron-based materials (K. Yamada et al.). Evaluation of post weld heat treatment temperature of low alloy steel weld joints using AC magnetic method (M. Shiwa et al.). SQUID nondestructive damage analysis for austenitic stainless steel (T. Suzuki et al.). Effect of plastic deformation on stress measurement using magnetostriction (T. Yamasaki, M. Hirao). Visual characterization of wear in large caliber weapons (D. Salafia). Study of visible and infrared methods of buried defects under atmospheric environment by means of thermal image techniques (Y. Okamoto et al.). Microstructure. Contactless measurement of induction-hardening depth by an axial-shear-wave EMAT (M. Hirao et al.). Temper embrittlement of duplex stainless steel and its non-destructive evaluation (M. Katoh et al.). Measurement of texture coefficient W400 of aluminum alloys by resonance EMATS (C.-S. Man et al.). Change of ultrasonic attenuation and microstructure evolution in crept stainless steels (T. Ohtani et al.). Nondestructive evaluation of a grey cast iron using the ultrasonic measurement (M. Mochizuki et al.). Author Index. Keyword Index.