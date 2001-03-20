Nondestructive Characterization of Materials X
1st Edition
The papers published in these peer-reviewed proceedings represent the latest developments in nondestructive characterization of materials and were presented at the Tenth International Symposium on Nondestructive Characterization of Materials held on June 26 - 30, 2000 in Karuizawa, Japan. The symposium was held concurrently with three other symposia and one workshop. This symposium is the tenth in the series that began in 1983 and became an international meeting in 1986.
The symposium started with a Plenary Lecture entitled 'Application of Non-contact Ultrasonics to Nondestrctive Characterization of Materials' by Professor R.E. Green, Jr. Various characterization methods were presented at the symposium, including ultrasonics, X-ray, eddy currents, laser, thermal wave, acoustic emission, optical fibers, optics, magnetics and ultrasonic microscope. Thin films and coatings as well as smart materials were also emphasized in this symposium.
For engineers and technologists with a particular interest in nondestructive characterization and evaluation of materials and structures.
- 436
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- 20th March 2001
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080552101
- 9780080437996
R.E. Green
Center for Nondestructive Evaluation, The John Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD 21218, USA
N. Takeda
Department of Advanced Energy, School of Engineering, University of Tokyo, 7-3-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-0033, Japan
B.B. Djordjevic
Center for Nondestructive Evaluation, The John Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD 21218, USA
T. Saito
University of Tokyo, Japan
T. Kishi
National Institute for Advanced Interdisciplinary Research, Ibaraki 305-5862, Japan