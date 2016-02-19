Nonbenzenoid Aromatics
1st Edition
Description
Nonbenzenoid Aromatics, Volume II, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in the field of non-benzenoid aromatic compounds. The theme that threads its way through the six chapters is that of ""aromaticity,"" with each author making an effort to evaluate this concept in light of his own work. It is with this in mind that this treatise was initiated with an historical account tracing the development of the idea up to the discovery of the electron. The book begins with discussions of the estimation of the thermochemical and kinetic stability of a system which has not yet been synthesized and the calculation of electronic spectra. This is followed by separate chapters on the electron spin resonance (ESR) spectra of radical ions of nonbenzenoid aromatics; the theoretical and empirical bases of exaltation; and treatment of cyclic (4n + 2) π-electron systems with six or more π-electrons and bearing one or more formal charges. Subsequent chapters deal with the chemical binding and delocalization in phosphonitrilic derivatives, and cyclobutadiene-metal complexes.
Table of Contents
1. Nonalternant Hydrocarbons, Radical Ions, and Their Heteroanalogs; Characteristics of Ground and Excited States
I. Introduction
II. Ground State Properties
III. Excited State Properties
IV. Effect of Addition or Removal of Electrons: Formation of Radicals and Radical Ions
V. Introduction of a Heteroatom
2. ESR Spectra of Radical Ions of Nonbenzenoid Aromatics
I. Introduction
II. Derivatives of Cyclobutadiene and Cyclooctatetraene
III. Even Nonalternants
IV. Compounds Related to [10]-, [14]-, and [18]Annulenes
V. Radialenes
VI. Hydrocarbons with an Odd Number of Centers
3. Diamagnetic Susceptibility Exaltation as a Criterion of Aromaticity
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Method
IV. Exaltation Data and Their Interpretation
V. Suggestions for Future Work
4. Monocyclic and Polycyclic Aromatic Ions Containing Six or More π-Electrons
I. Introduction
II. Monocyclic Systems with Six π-Electrons
III. Monocyclic Systems with Ten π-Electrons
IV. Monocyclic Systems with More than Ten π-Electrons
V. Physical Properties of Monocyclic Ions
VI. Polycyclic Aromatic Ions
VII. Homoaromatic Ions
VIII. Conclusions
5. Chemical Binding and Delocalization in Phosphonitrilic Derivatives
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations Affecting the Use of d-Orbitals in Bonding
III. Theoretical Background
IV. Experimental Evidence Relating to π-Bonding
V. Conclusion
6. Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes
I. Introduction and Historical Background
II. Preparation of Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes
III. Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes as Reaction Intermediates
IV. Reactions of Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes
V. Physical Properties of Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes
VI. Bonding in Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes
VII. Aromatic Character of Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275659