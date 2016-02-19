Nonbenzenoid Aromatics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126540024, 9781483275659

Nonbenzenoid Aromatics

1st Edition

Editors: James P. Snyder
eBook ISBN: 9781483275659
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 448
Description

Nonbenzenoid Aromatics, Volume II, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in the field of non-benzenoid aromatic compounds. The theme that threads its way through the six chapters is that of ""aromaticity,"" with each author making an effort to evaluate this concept in light of his own work. It is with this in mind that this treatise was initiated with an historical account tracing the development of the idea up to the discovery of the electron. The book begins with discussions of the estimation of the thermochemical and kinetic stability of a system which has not yet been synthesized and the calculation of electronic spectra. This is followed by separate chapters on the electron spin resonance (ESR) spectra of radical ions of nonbenzenoid aromatics; the theoretical and empirical bases of exaltation; and treatment of cyclic (4n + 2) π-electron systems with six or more π-electrons and bearing one or more formal charges. Subsequent chapters deal with the chemical binding and delocalization in phosphonitrilic derivatives, and cyclobutadiene-metal complexes.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

1. Nonalternant Hydrocarbons, Radical Ions, and Their Heteroanalogs; Characteristics of Ground and Excited States

I. Introduction

II. Ground State Properties

III. Excited State Properties

IV. Effect of Addition or Removal of Electrons: Formation of Radicals and Radical Ions

V. Introduction of a Heteroatom

2. ESR Spectra of Radical Ions of Nonbenzenoid Aromatics

I. Introduction

II. Derivatives of Cyclobutadiene and Cyclooctatetraene

III. Even Nonalternants

IV. Compounds Related to [10]-, [14]-, and [18]Annulenes

V. Radialenes

VI. Hydrocarbons with an Odd Number of Centers

3. Diamagnetic Susceptibility Exaltation as a Criterion of Aromaticity

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Method

IV. Exaltation Data and Their Interpretation

V. Suggestions for Future Work

4. Monocyclic and Polycyclic Aromatic Ions Containing Six or More π-Electrons

I. Introduction

II. Monocyclic Systems with Six π-Electrons

III. Monocyclic Systems with Ten π-Electrons

IV. Monocyclic Systems with More than Ten π-Electrons

V. Physical Properties of Monocyclic Ions

VI. Polycyclic Aromatic Ions

VII. Homoaromatic Ions

VIII. Conclusions

5. Chemical Binding and Delocalization in Phosphonitrilic Derivatives

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations Affecting the Use of d-Orbitals in Bonding

III. Theoretical Background

IV. Experimental Evidence Relating to π-Bonding

V. Conclusion

6. Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes

I. Introduction and Historical Background

II. Preparation of Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes

III. Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes as Reaction Intermediates

IV. Reactions of Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes

V. Physical Properties of Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes

VI. Bonding in Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes

VII. Aromatic Character of Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

James P. Snyder

