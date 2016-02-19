Nonbenzenoid Aromatics, Volume II, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in the field of non-benzenoid aromatic compounds. The theme that threads its way through the six chapters is that of ""aromaticity,"" with each author making an effort to evaluate this concept in light of his own work. It is with this in mind that this treatise was initiated with an historical account tracing the development of the idea up to the discovery of the electron. The book begins with discussions of the estimation of the thermochemical and kinetic stability of a system which has not yet been synthesized and the calculation of electronic spectra. This is followed by separate chapters on the electron spin resonance (ESR) spectra of radical ions of nonbenzenoid aromatics; the theoretical and empirical bases of exaltation; and treatment of cyclic (4n + 2) π-electron systems with six or more π-electrons and bearing one or more formal charges. Subsequent chapters deal with the chemical binding and delocalization in phosphonitrilic derivatives, and cyclobutadiene-metal complexes.