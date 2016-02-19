Nonaqueous Electrolytes Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Nonaqueous Electrolytes Handbook, Volume II, is an authoritative and updated information source for nonaqueous solvent systems. The information in this handbook covers literature to 1973 and includes data for some 310 solvent systems.
This volume has been organized to include 11 well-defined areas: Solubilities of Electrolytes; EMF and Potentiometric Titrations; Vapor Pressures; Cryoscopy; Heats of Solution Calorimetry; Polarography; Ligand Exchange Rates and Electrode Reactions; Electrical Double Layer; Spectroscopy and Structure of Electrolytes; Organic Electrolyte Battery Systems; and Additional References and Data Sources. The section on polarography is divided further according to inorganic electrolytes, organic electrolytes, and organometallic compounds, in order to present the wealth of data in a concise and orderly manner. As in Volume I, the last section covers additional data sources, reviews, and data and references that were received too late to include in the earlier sections. The method of presentation of material is briefly described in the introduction to each section to facilitate the use of the tabulated information and bibliographies are given at the end of each section. A Compound Index is included.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
I. Solubilities of Electrolytes
(a) Single Solvents
(b) Additional Data
(c) pK8p Data
(1) Single Solvents
(2) Nonaqueous-Aqueous Solvents
II. EMF Data
(a) Equilibrium Measurements in Single Solvents
(b) Equilibrium Measurements in Nonaqueous-Aqueous Mixed Solvents
(c) Equilibrium Measurements in Nonaqueous-Nonaqueous Mixed Solvents
(d) Potentiometric Titrations in Protic Solvents
(e) Potentiometric Titrations in Aprotie Solvents
(f) Potentiometric Titrations in Mixed Solvents
III. Vapor Pressure
(a) Single Solvents
(b) Mixed Solvents
IV. Cryoscopy
V. Heat of Solution Calorimetry
(a) Single Solvents
(b) Nonaqueous-Aqueous Mixed Solvents
(c) Nonaqueous-Nonaqueous Mixed Solvents
VI. Polarography
(a) Inorganic Electrolytes
(b) Organic Electrolytes
(c) Organometallic Compounds
VII. Ligand Exchange Rates and Electrode Reactions
(a) Ligand Exchange Rates
(b) Electrode Reactions in Single Solvents
(c) Electrode Reactions in Mixed Solvents
VIII. Electrical Double Layer
IX. Nonaqueous Spectroscopy and Structure of Electrolytes
X. Organic Electrolyte Battery Systems
XI. Additional References and Data Sources
(a) Antimony Trichloride
(b) Electrical Conductance
(c) Viscosity
(d) Transference Numbers
(e) Solubility
(f) EMF
(g) Potentiometric Titrations
(h) Vapor Pressure
(i) Cryoscopy
(j) Heats of Solution Calorimetry
(k) Polarography
(1) Inorganic Compounds
(2) Organic Compounds
(3) Organometallic Compounds
XII. Compound Index
(a) Solvent
(b) Solute
Errata for Volume I
Details
- No. of pages:
- 948
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141963