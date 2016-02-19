Nonaqueous Electrolytes Handbook
1st Edition
Nonaqueous Electrolytes Handbook, Volume I, is an authoritative and updated information source for nonaqueous solvent systems. The information in this handbook covers the literature to 1972 and includes data for some 210 solvents.
The book has been organized into eight well-defined areas: Physical Properties o f Solvents, Solvent Purification, Electrical Conductance, Diffusion, Density, Viscosity, Transference Numbers, and Additional References and Data Sources. The latter section covers additional data sources and reviews not adequately described in the preceding sections; recent data and references are also found in this section. The method of presentation of material is briefly described in the introduction to each section to facilitate the use of the tabulated information. Bibliographies are given at the end of each section. A Compound Index is included.
Electrical conductance is the property most widely investigated. In view of the wealth of data, this section has been organized by solutes as follows: acids and alkali metal compounds, including ammonium compounds; quaternary ammonium salts and amines; solvent systems, electrolyte systems, and finally, all other solutes. For each, the data are reported not only for single component nonaqueous solvents but also for mixed solvents.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
I. Physical Properties of Solvents
(a) Single Solvents
(b) Mixed Solvents
II. Solvent Purification
III. Electrical Conductance
A. Alkali Metal Compounds and Ammonium Compounds—Single Solvents
1. Data by Solute
2. Data by Solvent
B. Alkali Metal Compounds and Ammonium Compounds—Mixed Solvents
1. Data by Solute
2. Data by Solvent
C. Compounds of Elements in the Periodic Table Other than Ia in Single Solvents
1. Data by Solute
2. Data by Solvent
D. Compounds of Elements in the Periodic Table Other than Ia in Mixed Solvents
1. Data by Solute
2. Data by Solvent
E. Bibliography for Sections A-D, Electrical Conductance
F . Quaternary Ammonium Salts and Amines in Single Solvents
1. Physical Properties of some Quaternary Ammonium Salts
2. X-Ray Data of Some Quaternary Ammonium Salts
3. Data by Solute
4. Effect of Pressure on the Conductance of Quaternary Ammonium Salts
5. Effect of Added Ligands on the Conductance of Quaternary Ammonium Salts
6. Data by Solvent
G. Quaternary Ammonium Salts and Amines in Mixed Solvents
1. Data by Solute
2. Data by Solvent
H. Bibliography for Sections F-G, Electrical Conductance
IV. Diffusion
V. Density
1. Data by Single Solvents
2. Data by Mixed Solvents
VI. Viscosity
1. Data by Single Solvents
2. Data by Mixed Solvents
VII. Transference Numbers
VIII. Additional References and Data Sources
A. Additional Data
B. Additional Data Sources and References
IX. Compound Index
- No. of pages:
- 1122
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141031