Nonaqueous Electrolytes Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123804013, 9780323141031

Nonaqueous Electrolytes Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: G.J. Janz
eBook ISBN: 9780323141031
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 1122
Description

Nonaqueous Electrolytes Handbook, Volume I, is an authoritative and updated information source for nonaqueous solvent systems. The information in this handbook covers the literature to 1972 and includes data for some 210 solvents.

The book has been organized into eight well-defined areas: Physical Properties o f Solvents, Solvent Purification, Electrical Conductance, Diffusion, Density, Viscosity, Transference Numbers, and Additional References and Data Sources. The latter section covers additional data sources and reviews not adequately described in the preceding sections; recent data and references are also found in this section. The method of presentation of material is briefly described in the introduction to each section to facilitate the use of the tabulated information. Bibliographies are given at the end of each section. A Compound Index is included.

Electrical conductance is the property most widely investigated. In view of the wealth of data, this section has been organized by solutes as follows: acids and alkali metal compounds, including ammonium compounds; quaternary ammonium salts and amines; solvent systems, electrolyte systems, and finally, all other solutes. For each, the data are reported not only for single component nonaqueous solvents but also for mixed solvents.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

I. Physical Properties of Solvents

(a) Single Solvents

(b) Mixed Solvents

II. Solvent Purification

III. Electrical Conductance

A. Alkali Metal Compounds and Ammonium Compounds—Single Solvents

1. Data by Solute

2. Data by Solvent

B. Alkali Metal Compounds and Ammonium Compounds—Mixed Solvents

1. Data by Solute

2. Data by Solvent

C. Compounds of Elements in the Periodic Table Other than Ia in Single Solvents

1. Data by Solute

2. Data by Solvent

D. Compounds of Elements in the Periodic Table Other than Ia in Mixed Solvents

1. Data by Solute

2. Data by Solvent

E. Bibliography for Sections A-D, Electrical Conductance

F . Quaternary Ammonium Salts and Amines in Single Solvents

1. Physical Properties of some Quaternary Ammonium Salts

2. X-Ray Data of Some Quaternary Ammonium Salts

3. Data by Solute

4. Effect of Pressure on the Conductance of Quaternary Ammonium Salts

5. Effect of Added Ligands on the Conductance of Quaternary Ammonium Salts

6. Data by Solvent

G. Quaternary Ammonium Salts and Amines in Mixed Solvents

1. Data by Solute

2. Data by Solvent

H. Bibliography for Sections F-G, Electrical Conductance

IV. Diffusion

V. Density

1. Data by Single Solvents

2. Data by Mixed Solvents

VI. Viscosity

1. Data by Single Solvents

2. Data by Mixed Solvents

VII. Transference Numbers

VIII. Additional References and Data Sources

A. Additional Data

B. Additional Data Sources and References

IX. Compound Index

About the Author

G.J. Janz

