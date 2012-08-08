Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 16-3
1st Edition
Dr. Sanyal's expertise as Chairman of the Division of Hepatology at Virginia Commonwealth University and the breadth of his published articles in hepatology make him the perfect person to compile state-of-the-art reviews on the topic of NASH/fatty liver. The articles in this issue address the following topics: The Genetic Epidemiology of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease; Relevance of Liver Histology to Predict Clinically Meaningful Outcomes in NASH; Mechanisms of Simple Hepatic Steatosis; Cellular and Molecular Basis for Phenotype of Steatohepatitis; Mechanisms of Disease Progression in NASH: New Paradigms; Can NASH Be Diagnosed, Graded and Staged Non-Invasively?; Is NAFLD in Children the Same Disease as in Adults?; The Cardiovascular Link to NAFLD: A Critical Analysis; Impact of Behavioral Disturbances and Their Treatment on Obesity and NAFLD; and Management of NASH.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 8th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749164
About the Authors
Arun J. Sanyal Author
Charles Caravati Professor and Chair , Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia