Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749164, 9781455747368

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 16-3

1st Edition

Authors: Arun J. Sanyal
eBook ISBN: 9781455747368
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749164
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th August 2012
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Sanyal's expertise as Chairman of the Division of Hepatology at Virginia Commonwealth University and the breadth of his published articles in hepatology make him the perfect person to compile state-of-the-art reviews on the topic of NASH/fatty liver. The articles in this issue address the following topics: The Genetic Epidemiology of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease; Relevance of Liver Histology to Predict Clinically Meaningful Outcomes in NASH; Mechanisms of Simple Hepatic Steatosis; Cellular and Molecular Basis for Phenotype of Steatohepatitis; Mechanisms of Disease Progression in NASH: New Paradigms; Can NASH Be Diagnosed, Graded and Staged Non-Invasively?; Is NAFLD in Children the Same Disease as in Adults?; The Cardiovascular Link to NAFLD: A Critical Analysis; Impact of Behavioral Disturbances and Their Treatment on Obesity and NAFLD; and Management of NASH.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747368
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749164

About the Authors

Arun J. Sanyal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles Caravati Professor and Chair , Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.