Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 16-3

Dr. Sanyal's expertise as Chairman of the Division of Hepatology at Virginia Commonwealth University and the breadth of his published articles in hepatology make him the perfect person to compile state-of-the-art reviews on the topic of NASH/fatty liver. The articles in this issue address the following topics: The Genetic Epidemiology of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease; Relevance of Liver Histology to Predict Clinically Meaningful Outcomes in NASH; Mechanisms of Simple Hepatic Steatosis; Cellular and Molecular Basis for Phenotype of Steatohepatitis; Mechanisms of Disease Progression in NASH: New Paradigms; Can NASH Be Diagnosed, Graded and Staged Non-Invasively?; Is NAFLD in Children the Same Disease as in Adults?; The Cardiovascular Link to NAFLD: A Critical Analysis; Impact of Behavioral Disturbances and Their Treatment on Obesity and NAFLD; and Management of NASH.