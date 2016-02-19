Non-Waste Technology and Production
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Seminar Organized by the Senior Advisers to ECE Governments on Environmental Problems on the Principles and Creation of Non-Waste Technology and Production, Paris, 29 November - 4 December 1976
Description
Non-Waste Technology and Production covers the proceedings of an international seminar organized by the Senior Advisers to ECE Governments on Environmental Problems on the Principles and Creation of Non-Waste Technology and Production, held in Paris on November 29 – December 4, 1976. The book focuses on the dynamics, applications, processes, and methodologies involved in non-waste technology, including recycling and measures adopted by countries on non-waste development.
The selection first offers information on the concepts and principles of non-waste technology, as well as the social aspects of the problems of non-waste technology; and systems analysis as a basis for the creation of non-waste technology. The text also provides an introduction to recycling in CTS as a means of reducing waste and methods of processing waste into secondary material resources. The book then takes a look at concepts and principles of non-waste technology and the adoption of eco-activity as an approach to non-waste technology.
The text surveys the application of non-waste development in different countries, such as Austria, Belgium, Federal Republic of Germany, Poland, the United States, Yugoslavia, and Sweden. The manuscript also underscores the applications of non-waste technology in the industrial settings and the methods of conserving raw material and energy and protecting the environment in chemical and electro-chemical plating plants.
The book is a vital reference for readers and environmentalists interested in non-waste technology.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Conclusions and Recommendations
List of Contributors
Part I: Concepts and Principles of Non-waste Technology
Introductory Report
Chapter 1. Main Results of the Symposium of the CMEA Countries on the Theoretical, Technical and Economic Aspects of Low- Waste and Non- Waste Technology
Chapter 2. A Broader Definition of Nan- Waste Technology
Chapter 3. New Ways of Developing Chemical and Related Procedures Free of Wastes or Low in Wastes in Hungary
Chapter 4. Concepts and Principles of Non-waste Technology
Chapter 4. Eco-Productivity: A Positive Approach to Non-waste Technology
Chapter 5. Concepts and Principles of Non-waste Technology
Part II: State of Non-waste Technology
Section I: National Experience and Policy Introductory Repot
Introductory Report
Chapter 6. State of Non- Waste Technology in the Netherlands: National Experience and Policy
Chapter 7. Non- Waste Technology: Comments on the Canadian Scene
Chapter 8. Austrian National Report on Non- Waste Technology
Chapter 9. Some Aspects of Production Without Waste of Mineral Raw Materials in Poland
Chapter 10. Non- Waste Technology: United Kingdom Experience and Policy
Chapter 11. French Policies in Pollution-Free Technology
Chapter 12. Experience and Policy with Regard to Non-Waste Technology in Hungary
Chapter 13. Report from the Swedish Government
Chapter 15. Production Sans Déchets en Belgique
Chapter 16. Non- Waste Technology in Finland
Chapter 17. State of Non- Waste Technology: United States Experience and Policy
Chapter 18. Experience and Policies in the Field of Non-Waste Technology in the Federal Republic of Germany
Chapter 19. Expériences et Politique de la Yougoslavie
Section II: Industrial Experience
Introductory Report
Introductory Report
Introductory Report
Chapter 20. Protein Recovery from Liquid Potato Wastes
Chapter 21. Profitable Industrial Uses for Whey
Chapter 22. Dyeing in a Solvent Medium: STX Process
Chapter 23. How and Why we Chose Integral Recycling
Chapter 24. Recovery of the Iron Contained in Pickling Solutions and Waste Ore Etching Solutions, in the Form of Magnetite
Chapter 25. Waste Exchanges: Improved Management for a New Type of Growth
Chapter 26. Metals in the Organic Chemical Industry: Problems and Aids for Non- Waste Technologies
Chapter 27. The Use of Natural Zeolites in the Chemical Industry
Chapter 28. The Utilization of Brown Coals Other Than for Energy Production
Chapter 28. Non- Waste Technology in Belgium
Chapter 29. Outokumpu Flash Smelting Method
Chapter 30. Methods of Conserving Raw Material and Energy and Protecting the Environment in Chemical and Electro-Chemical Plating Plants
Chapter 31. Experience in Designing a Complex Scheme for Refining and Re-Use of Waste Waters and Creation of a Drainage-free Scheme of Water Supply and Sewerage in an Industrial Enterprise
Chapter 32. A Review of Non- Waste Technology Problems in Some Major Production Branches
Chapter 33. Developing Conservation-Oriented Technology for Industrial Pollution Control
Chapter 34. The Nordic Organization for Waste Exchange
Chapter 35. Programme Considerations and Experiences in Optimizing Industrial Materials Flow and Utilization for a Non- Waste Technology
Chapter 36. No- Waste Salt ― No Decontamination: A New Step in the Salt Bath Technology
Chapter 37. The Design of Non- Waste Technologies Taking the Example of a Lignite Transformation Complex in the German Democratic Republic
Section III: Case Studies from the Iron and Steel Indus try3 Pulp and Paper Industry. Packaging and the Tyre Industry
Chapter 38. The Iron and Steel Industry: Pollution Control and Recycling
Chapter 39. The Outlook for Progress and Technological Methods in a Paper Industry Confronted with Environmental Problems
Chapter 40. Non- Waste Production of Bleached Kraft Pulp
Chapter 42. Displacement Bleaching
Chapter 43. Biological Method for Purifying Kraft Pulp Mill Condensates
Chapter 45. The Recovery of Glass in Switzerland
Chapter 47. The Status of Non- Waste Technology in the US Packaging Industry
Chapter 48. Non- Waste Technology: The Case of Tyresin the United States
Chapter 49. Two Examples of Low Emission Technologies in the Pulp and Paper Industry
Chapter 50. Treatment and Preparation of Dusts and Sludges in the Steel Industry
Chapter 51. The Application of Material-Saving and Low-Waste Technologies in the Metal Container Industry with Special Reference to Drawn and Wall-Ironed Beverage Cans
Chapter 52. Disposal of Ironworks Waste
Chapter 54. Cost-Benefit Considerations in Waste-Free Production Methods
Chapter 55. The Introduction of Non- Waste Technological Processes in the Hungarian Silicate Industry
Chapter 56. Economic Aspects of Non- Waste Management
Part IV: Ways and Means of Implementing Non-wast e Technology
Introductory Report
Chapter 57. The Role of Design Education in Non- Waste Technology
Chapter 58. A Survey of the Location , Disposal and Prospective Uses of the Major Industrial By-Products and Waste Materials
Chapter 59. Statutory and Financial Provisions for the Establishment of Manufacturing Methods Free of Waste Products
Chapter 60. Applications of Material Flow Analysis in Resource Management
Chapter 61. An Overview of Solid Waste Product Charges
Chapter 62. Administrative Ways and Means of Implementing Non- Waste Technology
Chapter 63. Non- Waste Technologies: Ways and Means of Implementation
Part V: Methodological and Strategic Aspects of Non-waste Technology
Introductory Report
Chapter 64. General Aspects of the Development of Chemical Production Systems in Regions with a Complicated State of Environment
Chapter 65. Perspectives for the Development of Non- Waste Technological Processes in Various Branches of Industry
Chapter 66. A Method of Assessing Non- Waste Technology and Production
Chapter 67. Non- Waste Technology and the Materials Flow in an Economy: Facts and Perspectives
Annex
Inaugural Addresses
I. Vincent Ansquer
II. Janez Stanovnik
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137599