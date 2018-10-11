Non-Thermal Plasma Technology for Polymeric Materials
1st Edition
Applications in Composites, Nanostructured Materials, and Biomedical Fields
Description
Non-Thermal Plasma Technology for Polymeric Materials: Applications in Composites, Nanostructured Materials and Biomedical Fields provides both an introduction and practical guide to plasma synthesis, modification and processing of polymers, their composites, nancomposites, blends, IPNs and gels. It examines the current state-of-the-art and new challenges in the field, including the use of plasma treatment to enhance adhesion, characterization techniques, and the environmental aspects of the process. Particular attention is paid to the effects on the final properties of composites and the characterization of fiber/polymer surface interactions.
This book helps demystify the process of plasma polymerization, providing a thorough grounding in the fundamentals of plasma technology as they relate to polymers. It is ideal for materials scientists, polymer chemists, and engineers, acting as a guide to further research into new applications of this technology in the real world.
Key Features
- Enables materials scientists and engineers to deploy plasma technology for surface treatment, characterization and analysis of polymeric materials
- Reviews the state-of-the-art in plasma technology for polymer synthesis and processing
- Presents detailed coverage of the most advanced applications for plasma polymerization, particularly in medicine and biomedical engineering, areas such as implants, biosensors and tissue engineering
Readership
Academics, researchers, scientists, engineers and students in the field of plasma technology and polymer science
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to polymeric materials
2. Introduction to plasma
3. Plasma assisted polymer synthesis and processing
4. Plasma assisted polymer modifications
5. Plasma induced polymeric coatings
6. Application of plasma in printed surfaces and print quality
7. Plasma treatment of fibers and powders
8. Plasma treatment of polymeric membranes
9. Wettability Analysis and Water absorption studies of plasma activated polymeric materials
10. Microscopic Analysis of plasma activated polymeric materials
11. Spectroscopic Analysis of plasma activated polymeric materials
12. SIMS and Nano SIMS Analysis of plasma activated polymeric materials
13. Scattering Techniques (Light, X-ray and Neutron) to analyse plasma activated polymeric materials
14. XPS Anaysis of plasma activated polymeric materials
15. Plasma modified polymeric materials for scaffolding of bone tissue engineering
16. Plasma modified polymeric materials for implant applications
17. Plasma modified polymeric materials for biosensors / bio device applications
18. Plasma modified polymeric materials for bio packaging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 11th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131534
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131527
About the Editor
Sabu Thomas
Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Miran Mozetic
Miran Mozetič is Professor and Head of the Department of Surface Engineering and Optoelectronics at the Jozef Stefan Institute, Ljubljana, Slovenia. He is the leader of a research group working on generation and characterization of highly reactive gaseous plasma, interdisciplinary research on interaction of non-equilibrium plasma with organic materials, plasma nanoscience, as well as development of different technologies for
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Surface Engineering and Optoelectronics, Jozef Stefan Institute, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Uros Cvelbar
Uros Cvelbar is Senior Research Scientist and Deputy Head of the Department of Surface Engineering and Optoelectronics at the Jozef Stefan Institute, Ljubljana, Slovenia. He also works part-time as professor and teaches mostly postgraduate courses in Ljubljana, and some other European Universities like the University of Barcelona, Tomas Bata University, and others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist and Deputy Head, Department of Surface Engineering and Optoelectronics, Jozef Stefan Institute, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Petr Spatenka
Petr Špatenka is Head of the Department of Materials Engneering at the Czech Technical University in Prague. He is also Director of the Department of Applied Physics and Technoloy at the University of South Bohemia in České Budějovice, and Co-owner of SufaceTreat, a company focused on plasma technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Materials Engneering, Czech Technical University, Prague
K.M. Praveen
Praveen KM is a Research Scholar, International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, India, and Université de Bretagne-Sud, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scholar, International and Interuniversity Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, India, and Universite de Bretagne-Sud, France