Non-Thermal Plasma Technology for Polymeric Materials: Applications in Composites, Nanostructured Materials and Biomedical Fields provides both an introduction and practical guide to plasma synthesis, modification and processing of polymers, their composites, nancomposites, blends, IPNs and gels. It examines the current state-of-the-art and new challenges in the field, including the use of plasma treatment to enhance adhesion, characterization techniques, and the environmental aspects of the process. Particular attention is paid to the effects on the final properties of composites and the characterization of fiber/polymer surface interactions.

This book helps demystify the process of plasma polymerization, providing a thorough grounding in the fundamentals of plasma technology as they relate to polymers. It is ideal for materials scientists, polymer chemists, and engineers, acting as a guide to further research into new applications of this technology in the real world.