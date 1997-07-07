Non-Standard and Improperly Posed Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120567454, 9780080537740

Non-Standard and Improperly Posed Problems, Volume 194

1st Edition

Series Editors: William Ames
Authors: William Ames Brian Straughan
eBook ISBN: 9780080537740
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120567454
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th July 1997
Page Count: 303
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16500.00
14025.00
225.44
191.62
220.00
187.00
135.00
114.75
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
205.00
174.25
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Continuous Dependence on the Geometry
Continuous Dependence on Modeling Backward in Time
Continuous Dependence on Modeling Forward in Time
Non-Standard and Non-Characteristic Problems
Some Further Improperly Posed Problems

Description

Written by two international experts in the field, this book is the first unified survey of the advances made in the last 15 years on key non-standard and improperly posed problems for partial differential equations.This reference for mathematicians, scientists, and engineers provides an overview of the methodology typically used to study improperly posed problems. It focuses on structural stability--the continuous dependence of solutions on the initial conditions and the modeling equations--and on problems for which data are only prescribed on part of the boundary.

The book addresses continuous dependence on initial-time and spatial geometry and on modeling backward and forward in time. It covers non-standard or non-characteristic problems, such as the sideways problem for a heat or hyberbolic equation and the Cauchy problem for the Laplace equation and other elliptic equations. The text also presents other relevant improperly posed problems, including the uniqueness and continuous dependence for singular equations, the spatial decay in improperly posed parabolicproblems, the uniqueness for the backward in time Navier-Stokes equations on an unbounded domain, the improperly posed problems for dusty gases, the linear thermoelasticity, and the overcoming Holder continuity and image restoration.

Key Features

  • Provides the first unified survey of the advances made in the last 15 years in the field
  • Includes an up-to-date compendium of the mathematical literature on these topics

Details

No. of pages:
303
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080537740
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120567454

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

William Ames Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Institute of Technology

About the Authors

William Ames Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Institute of Technology

Brian Straughan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Glasgow

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.