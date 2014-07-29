Non-Operating Room Anesthesia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455754151, 9780323296373

Non-Operating Room Anesthesia

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Mark Weiss Lee Fleisher
eBook ISBN: 9780323296373
eBook ISBN: 9780323296922
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455754151
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th July 2014
Page Count: 272
Description

The demand for anesthesiologists outside of the operating room continues to grow as the number of minimally invasive procedures proliferates and the complexity of diagnostic procedures undertaken outside of the OR increase. Non-Operating Room Anesthesia is an easy-to-access, highly visual reference that facilitates an in-depth understanding of NORA procedures and protocols needed to minimize risk and complications and to maximize growth opportunities.

"In this book, Drs. Mark Weiss and Lee Fleisher have provided an important tool to address both the challenges and opportunities for anesthesiologists in providing non–operating room anesthesia (NORA) care."
Foreword: Roger A. Moore, Clinical Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, May 2015

Key Features

  • Effectively assess and manage risks and differences in procedures through in-depth discussions addressing the unique challenges and issues associated with non-traditional settings.

  • Review the most recent knowledge with updated coverage of the use of the electrophysiology lab (EPL) and cardiac catheterization laboratory (CCL) in the care of the critically ill patient; patient assessment; and anesthetic considerations.

  • Prepare for varying anesthetic conditions in non-OR settings with in-depth discussions on communication, management, and laboratory preparation for anticipated concerns or complications.

  • Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information about NORA with coverage that surpasses the depth and scope of review articles and other references.

  • Focus on the practical guidance you need thanks to a user-friendly color-coded format, key points boxes, drug descriptions, checklist boxes (for monitors, equipment, and drugs), and over 400 color photos that help you visualize each procedure and setting.

  • Access the fully searchable contents online at Expert Consult!

Table of Contents

Section 1: Preparation for Non Operating Room Activities

1. Engineering excellence in NORA care

2. Designing Safety and Engineering Standards in the NORA Procedure Site

3. Room Setup/Critical Supplies/Medications

4. The Role of Non-Operating Room Anesthetist

Section 2: General Management Principles

5. Continuous Quality Improvement for NORA Locations
6. Critical Monitoring Issues for NORA Anesthesia

7. TIVA/TCI Outside the Operating Room

8. ASA/Relevant Guidelines to OOR Anesthesia

Section 3: Practices and Principles

9. Practice Procedure

10. Preoperative Evaluations

11. Anesthesia in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab - Valves/Devices

12. EP Lab

13. Anesthesia for Cardioversion

14. The Role of Ventilation in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab

15. FGD/FRCP

16. EGD/Colonoscopy

17. Anesthesia in the Bronchoscopy Suite

18. Adult Anesthesia in the Radiology Suite

19. Pediatric Anesthesia in the Radiology Suite

20. MRI/CT Scan

Section 4: Financial Considerations

21. Optimizing Scheduling

22. Financial and Operational Analysis for Non Operating Room Anesthetics

23. Anesthesia and Competititve Strategies

24. Operational Effectiveness/Costs/Value Added

Section 5: The Future of Nonoperating Room Anesthesia

25. Development of Future Systems (Sedaysis)

26. Novel Staffing Coverage for Out of Operating Room Anesthesia

About the Author

Mark Weiss

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Anesthesia and Critical Care, Director of Inpatient Anesthesia Endoscopy Services, Perelman School of Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lee Fleisher

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

