The demand for anesthesiologists outside of the operating room continues to grow as the number of minimally invasive procedures proliferates and the complexity of diagnostic procedures undertaken outside of the OR increase. Non-Operating Room Anesthesia is an easy-to-access, highly visual reference that facilitates an in-depth understanding of NORA procedures and protocols needed to minimize risk and complications and to maximize growth opportunities.

"In this book, Drs. Mark Weiss and Lee Fleisher have provided an important tool to address both the challenges and opportunities for anesthesiologists in providing non–operating room anesthesia (NORA) care."

Foreword: Roger A. Moore, Clinical Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, May 2015