Non-Newtonian Fluid Mechanics, Volume 31

This volume is for use in technical universities, and for practising engineers who are involved with flow problems of non-Newtonian fluids. The treatment of the subject is based throughout on continuum mechanics model concepts and methods. Because in Non-Newtonian fluids the material properties operating depend critically on the kinematics of the flow, special attention is paid to the derivation and explanation of the adequate constitutive equations used.

The book can be read without reference to other sources. It begins by considering some general principles of continuum mechanics, studies simple motions (steady and unsteady shear flows) and proceeds by degrees to kinematically more complex motions. Problems of various degrees of difficulty at the end of each chapter invite active participation by the reader. Numerous stimulating topics from the literature are considered in the book.