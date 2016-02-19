Non-Newtonian Fluid Mechanics, Volume 31
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Principles of Continuum Mechanics. Basic Concepts. Material Derivative. Deformation Rates. Rivlin-Ericksen Tensors. Strain Tensor. Kinematics of Steady Shear Flows. Continuity Equation. Stress and Volume Force. Equations of Motion. Energy Equation for Fluid Flow. 2. Material Properties Occurring in Steady Shear Flows. The Flow Function. The Normal Stress Functions. 3. Processes that are Controlled by the Flow Function. Rotational Viscometer. Pressure-Drag Flow in a Straight Channel. Radial Flow between Two Parallel Planes. Pipe Flow. Helical Flow. 4. Effect of Normal Stress Differences. Cone-and-Plate Flow. Weissenberg Effect. Die-Swell. Axial Shear Flow. 5. Simple Unsteady Flows. Linear Viscoelasticity. Non-Linear Effects in Unsteady Pipe Flow. 6. Nearly Viscometric Flows. Shear Flows with a Weak Unsteady Component. Plane Steady Boundary Layer Flows. Stability of Plane Shear Flows. 7. Extensional Flows. Theoretical Principles. Applications. 8. Special Rheological Laws. Fluids Without Memory. Integral Models. Differential Models. Approximation for Slow and Slowly Varying Processes. 9. Secondary Flows. General Theory. Rotational Symmetric Flows. Plane Flows. Steady Flow through Cylindrical Pipes. Periodic Pipe Flow. Appendix: Set of Formulas for Special Curvilinear Coordinates. References. Index.
Description
This volume is for use in technical universities, and for practising engineers who are involved with flow problems of non-Newtonian fluids. The treatment of the subject is based throughout on continuum mechanics model concepts and methods. Because in Non-Newtonian fluids the material properties operating depend critically on the kinematics of the flow, special attention is paid to the derivation and explanation of the adequate constitutive equations used.
The book can be read without reference to other sources. It begins by considering some general principles of continuum mechanics, studies simple motions (steady and unsteady shear flows) and proceeds by degrees to kinematically more complex motions. Problems of various degrees of difficulty at the end of each chapter invite active participation by the reader. Numerous stimulating topics from the literature are considered in the book.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1987
- Published:
- 1st March 1987
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597571