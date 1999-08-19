Non-Newtonian Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750637701, 9780080512839

Non-Newtonian Flow

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Engineering Applications

Authors: R. P. Chhabra J.F. Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9780080512839
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750637701
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th August 1999
Page Count: 436
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
123.00
104.55
128.00
108.80
78.00
66.30
96.95
82.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Non-Newtonian materials are encountered in virtually all of the chemical and process industries and a full understanding of their nature and flow characteristics is an essential requirement for engineers and scientists involved in their formulation and handling. This book will bridge the gap between much of the highly theoretical and mathematically complex work of the rheologist and the practical needs of those who have to design and operate plants in which these materials are handled and processed. At the same time, numerous references are included for the benefit of those who need to delve more deeply into the subject.

The starting point for any work on non-newtonian fluids is their characterisation over the range of conditions to which they are likely to be subjected during manufacture or utilisation, and this topic is treated early on in the book in a chapter commissioned from an expert in the field of rheological measurements. Coverage of topics is extensive and this book offers a unique and rich selection of material including the flow of single phase and multiphase mixtures in pipes, in packed and fluidised bed systems, heat and mass transfer in boundary layers and in simple duct flows, and mixing etc.

An important and novel feature of the book is the inclusion of a wide selection of worked examples to illustrate the methods of calculation. It also incorporates a large selection of problems for the reader to tackle himself.

Readership

Undergraduate, graduate and professional chemical, plant and process engineers.

Table of Contents

Non-Newtonian fluid behaviour; Rheometry for non-Newtonian fluids; Flow in pipes and conduits of non-circular cross-sections; Flow of multi-phase mixtures in pipes; Particulate systems; Heat transfer characteristics of non-Newtonian fluids in pipes; Momentum, heat and mass transfer in boundary layers; Liquid mixing.

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080512839
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750637701

About the Author

R. P. Chhabra

Raj Chhabra earned his BS, MS, and PhD degrees, all in Chemical Engineering, from the erstwhile University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) in 1974, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (1976), and Monash University, Melbourne, Australia (1980), respectively. Following a postdoc with the late Professor J.F. Richardson at the University of Swansea, Swansea (UK), in 1984, he joined as an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in India. Currently, he is a professor in the same department. His research interests are in the area of multiphase systems, especially involving non-Newtonian fluids. He has more than 300 journal papers to his credit. In addition, he has authored/coauthored four books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

J.F. Richardson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales Swansea, UK

Reviews

"This book is a good reference book for mechanical engineering and civil engineering students." "Good as a secondary textbook."

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.