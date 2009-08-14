Non-Natural Amino Acids, Volume 462

By combining the tools of organic chemistry with those of physical biochemistry and cell biology, Non-Natural Amino Acids aims to provide fundamental insights into how proteins work within the context of complex biological systems of biomedical interest.

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for 40 years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. With more than 400 volumes published, each Methods in Enzymology volume presents material that is relevant in today's labs -- truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.