Non-Natural Amino Acids, Volume 462
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Protein Engineering with the Traceless Staudinger Ligation (Ronald T. Raines and Annie Tam)
2. Mechanistic studies of RNR using unnatural amino acids and semisynthesis (Joann Stubbe)
3. Using Expressed Protein Ligation to Probe the Substrate Specificity of Lantibiotic Synthetases (Wilfred van der Donk and Xingang Zhang)
4. Protein Phosphorylation by Semisynthesis: From Paper to Practice (Phlip A. Cole,Lawrence M. Szewczuk, and Mary Katherine Tarrant)
5. Mechanistic studies of semisynthetic ion channels (Francis Valiyaveetil)
6. Semi-synthesis of proteins using split inteins (Henning D. Mootz, Christina Ludwig, Joachim Zettler, Daniel Garbe)
7. Segmental Isotopic Labeling of Proteins for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (David Cowburn, Dongsheng Liu, Rong Xu)
8. Use of intein-mediated protein ligation strategies for the fabrication of functional protein arrays (Shao Q Yao, Souvik Chattopadhaya, Farhana B. Abu Bakar)
9. Expressed Protein Ligation for Metalloprotein Design and Engineering (Yi Lu, Wilfred van der Donk, Kenneth Clark)
Description
By combining the tools of organic chemistry with those of physical biochemistry and cell biology, Non-Natural Amino Acids aims to provide fundamental insights into how proteins work within the context of complex biological systems of biomedical interest.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how the tools and principles of chemistry combined with the molecules and processes of living cells can be combined to create molecules with new properties and functions found neither in nature nor in the test tube
- Presents new insights into the molecular mechanisms of complex biological and chemical systems that can be gained by studying the structure and function of non-natural molecules
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, and cell biology
About the Serial Volume Editors
Tom W. Muir Serial Volume Editor
John Abelson Serial Volume Editor
