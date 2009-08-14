Non-Natural Amino Acids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743107, 9780080921631

Non-Natural Amino Acids, Volume 462

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Tom W. Muir John Abelson
eBook ISBN: 9780080921631
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743107
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th August 2009
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

1. Protein Engineering with the Traceless Staudinger Ligation (Ronald T. Raines and Annie Tam)

2. Mechanistic studies of RNR using unnatural amino acids and semisynthesis (Joann Stubbe)

3. Using Expressed Protein Ligation to Probe the Substrate Specificity of Lantibiotic Synthetases (Wilfred van der Donk and Xingang Zhang)

4. Protein Phosphorylation by Semisynthesis: From Paper to Practice (Phlip A. Cole,Lawrence M. Szewczuk, and Mary Katherine Tarrant)

5. Mechanistic studies of semisynthetic ion channels (Francis Valiyaveetil)

6. Semi-synthesis of proteins using split inteins (Henning D. Mootz, Christina Ludwig, Joachim Zettler, Daniel Garbe)

7. Segmental Isotopic Labeling of Proteins for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (David Cowburn, Dongsheng Liu, Rong Xu)

8. Use of intein-mediated protein ligation strategies for the fabrication of functional protein arrays (Shao Q Yao, Souvik Chattopadhaya, Farhana B. Abu Bakar)

9. Expressed Protein Ligation for Metalloprotein Design and Engineering (Yi Lu, Wilfred van der Donk, Kenneth Clark)




Description

By combining the tools of organic chemistry with those of physical biochemistry and cell biology, Non-Natural Amino Acids aims to provide fundamental insights into how proteins work within the context of complex biological systems of biomedical interest.

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for 40 years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. With more than 400 volumes published, each Methods in Enzymology volume presents material that is relevant in today's labs -- truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

  • Demonstrates how the tools and principles of chemistry combined with the molecules and processes of living cells can be combined to create molecules with new properties and functions found neither in nature nor in the test tube
  • Presents new insights into the molecular mechanisms of complex biological and chemical systems that can be gained by studying the structure and function of non-natural molecules
  • Provides a "one-stop shop" for tried and tested essential techniques, eliminating the need to wade through untested or unreliable methods

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, and cell biology

Tom W. Muir Serial Volume Editor

John Abelson Serial Volume Editor

