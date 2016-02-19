Non-Linear Structures
1st Edition
Matrix Methods of Analysis and Design by Computers
Non-Linear Structures: Matrix Methods of Analysis and Design by Computers presents the use of matrix methods of structural analysis suitable for computers.
The book consists of 10 chapters. In the first chapter a brief introduction to the behavior of structures in general is given with reference to the linear elastic and simple plastic methods of structural analysis. Chapter 2 is devoted to linear matrix methods, both force and displacement. Chapter 3 examines the stability of an individual member with various end conditions. It also derives the stability functions used in Matrix force and Matrix displacement methods. Chapter 4 tackles the elastic stability of complete frames. Chapter 5 deals with the elastic instability of frames. The sixth chapter covers the elastic-plastic analysis of frames. This is followed in Chapter 7 by a number of approximate methods for the evaluation of the failure load of frames without following the sequence of hinge formation. The last three chapters are devoted to the design of structures and the non-linear aspects of design problems. A description of non-linear programming by piecewise linearization is included in Chapter 10.
Structural engineers, architects, researchers, and engineering students will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Notation
1. Introduction
Behaviour of Idealised Structures
Variation of Generalised Deformation of Structures with the Load Parameter
Load-Displacement Diagrams of a Portal
The Effect of Axial Load on the Behaviour of Idealised Structures
The Real Behaviour of Structures
The Rigid Plastic Theory
The Fully Plastic Hinge Moment
The Shape Factor
The Load Factor
Proportional Loading
The Use of Virtual Work Equation
Collapse of Continuous Beams
Selection of Mechanisms
Design by Rigid-Plastic Theory
Effect of Axial Load on Mp
Exercises
2. Matrix Methods of Structural Analysis
Introduction
Matrix Displacement Method
The Assemblage of Member Stiffness Matrices
Transformation of Displacements
The Overall Stiffness Matrix of a Structure
The Use of Degrees of Freedom in Structural Representation
Worked Examples
Matrix Force Method
The Flexibility Matrix
The Overall Flexibility Matrix of a Structure
Matrix Force Method for the Statically Determinate Structures
Matrix Force Method for Statically Indeterminate Structures
Worked Examples
Automatic Construction of the Load Transformation Matrix—Exercises
3. The Stability Functions
The Effect of Axial Load on the Stiffness of a Member
Rotation of a Member
Sway of a Member
A State of General Sway of a Member with Hinges
The Stability Functions used in the Matrix Displacement Method
The Stability Functions used in Matrix Force Method
Relationships Between the Stability Functions
General Deformation of a Member with Plastic Binges
Effect of Lateral Loading and Gusset Plates
A Computer Routine for the Evaluation of the Stability Functions
Exercises
4. Non-Linear Elastic Frames
Derivation of a Non-Linear Stiffness Matrix
Using s and c Functions
Using φ Functions
Matrix Displacement Method for Non-Linear Analysis of Structures
Worked Examples
Triangulated Frames
Initial Stresses
A Computer Programme for the Non-Linear Analysis of Plane Frames
Exercises
5. Elastic Instability
Elastic Instability of Members
Member with Single Curvature
Member in Double Curvature
Member Pinned at One End and Fixed at the Other
Member in Pure Sway
Elastic Instability of Frames
Determination of the Instability Conditions
Extraction of the Particular Mode from the General
Approximation of the Axial Loads
Elastic Critical Loads of Pitched Roof Portal Frames
Elastic Critical Load of Trusses
A Quick Determination of Instability Condition
Exercises
6. Non-Linearity Due to Plasticity. Elastic-Plasticanalysis of Frames
Introduction
The Displacement Transformation Matrix for a Member with a Hinge
The Overall Stiffness Matrix
Elastic-Plastic Analysis of a Propped Cantilever
Elasticplastic Analysis of Frames
The Nature of the Iteration
Iteration to Constant Mp
Iteration to Reduced Mp
Alterations to the Load Vector
A Computer Programme for the Elastic-Plastic Analysis of General Frames
Worked Examples
Inactive Hinges
Computational Economy
Exercises
7. Failure Load of Frames (Approximate Methods)
Introduction
The Rigid-Plastic Drooping Curve
Calculation of Failure Loads-Approximate Method 1
Assumptions
Analysis of Columns
Analysis of Frames
Rankine's Formula-Approximate Method 2
Experimental Evidence
Exercises
8· Elastic-Plastic Design of Sway Frames
Introduction
Variation of Maximum Moments
Design of Individual Members
Design Criteria
Design Procedure
Economy in Computer Time
Design of Four-Storey Frame
Design of Irregular Frames
Conclusion
9. Optimum Design of Structures using Linear Programming
Introduction
Linear Programming
Equality Constraints
Constraints with Surplus Variables
Minimisation Problems
Minimum Weight Design of Structures
The Rigid Plastic Minimum Weight Design
Design of a Portal by Mechanism Method
Minimum Weight Design using Equilibrium
Exercises
10. Optimum Design of Structures using Non-Linear Programming
Introduction
Some Properties of Convex Function
Piecewise Linearization
Statically Determinate Structures
Worked Example
Statically Indeterminate Structures
Separation of the Variables
Piecewise Linearisation
Design Example
Design of Rigidly-Jointed Frames
Exercises
Appendix I
References
Index
