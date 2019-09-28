Non-heme Iron Enzymes: Structures and Mechanisms, Volume 117
1st Edition
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128187739
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 2019
Page Count: 134
Table of Contents
Contributions from:
David Lacy
Pinghua Liu
Robert P. Hausinger
Andres Cisneros
Description
Nonheme Iron Enzymes: Structures and Mechanisms, Volume 117, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting new and interesting chapters on the topics. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Targeted to a very wide audience of specialists, researchers and students
- Contains timely chapters written by well-renowned authorities in their field
- Includes a number of high quality illustrations, figures and tables
Readership
Protein chemists, molecular cell biologists, immunologists, structural biologists, medical doctors, pharmacologists, computational biochemists and other researchers working in this field
