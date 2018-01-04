Non-Exhaust Emissions
1st Edition
An Urban Air Quality Problem for Public Health; Impact and Mitigation Measures
Description
Non-Exhaust Emissions: An Urban Air Quality Problem for Public Health comprehensively summarizes the most recent research in the field, also giving guidance on research gaps and future needs to evaluate the health impact and possible remediation of non-exhaust particle emissions. With contributions from some of the major experts and stakeholders in air quality, this book comprehensively defines the state-of-the-art of current knowledge, gaps and future needs for a better understanding of particulate matter (PM) emissions, from non-exhaust sources of road traffic to improve public health.
PM is a heterogeneous mix of chemical elements and sources, with road traffic being the major source in large cities. A significant part of these emissions come from non-exhaust processes, such as brake, tire, road wear, and road dust resuspension. While motor exhaust emissions have been successfully reduced by means of regulation, non-exhaust emissions are currently uncontrolled and their importance is destined to increase and become the dominant urban source of particle matter by 2020. Nevertheless, current knowledge on the non-exhaust emissions is still limited.
This is an essential book to researchers and advanced students from a broad range of disciplines, such as public health, toxicology, atmospheric sciences, environmental sciences, atmospheric chemistry and physics, geochemistry, epidemiology, built environment, road and vehicle engineering, and city planning. In addition, European and local authorities responsible for air quality and those in the industrial sectors related to vehicle and brake manufacturing and technological remediation measures will also find the book valuable.
Key Features
- Acts as the first book to explore the health impacts of non-exhaust emissions
- Authored by experts from several sectors, including academia, industry and policy
- Gathers the relevant body of literature and information, defining the current knowledge, gaps and future needs
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in Public Health, Epidemiology, Air Quality Studies, Environmental Sciences, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, Geochemistry, Toxicology, Built Environment, Road and Vehicle Engineering, City planning
Table of Contents
- Current State of Particulate Air Quality
Philip K. Hopke, Roy Michael Harrison, Frank de Leeuw and Xavier Querol
2. Vehicle non-exhaust emissions: Impact on air quality
Elio Padoan and Fulvio Amato
3. Impact on Public Health - Epidemiological Studies
Massimo Stafoggia and Annunziata Faustini
4. Regulation on Brake/Tire Composition
Theodoros Grigoratos
5. European Emission inventories and projections for road transport non-exhaust emissions
Hugo Denier van der Gon
6. Review of Brake Wear Emissions
Jana Kukutschová and Peter Filip
7. Review of Tire Wear Emissions
Julie Panko
8. Review of Road Wear Emissions
Mats Gustafsson
9. Review of Road Dust Emissions
Bruce Rolstad Denby
10. Technological measures for brake wear emission reduction
Sebastian Gramstat
11. Non technological measures on road traffic to abate urban air pollution
Xavier Querol, Fulvio Amato, Francesc Robusté, Claire Holman and Roy Michael Harrison
12. Non-exhaust PM emissions from battery electric vehicles
Victor R. J. H. Timmers and Peter A.J. Achten
13. Air quality in subway systems
Teresa Moreno, Vânia Martins, Cristina Reche, María Cruz Minguillón, Eladio de Miguel and Xavier Querol
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 4th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128117514
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117705
About the Editor
Fulvio Amato
Fulvio Amato, PhD, is Tenured Scientist at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA) of the Spanish Research Council (CSIC). In 2010, he obtained a Doctoral Degree in urban air quality at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (Spain). He specialized in non-exhaust traffic emissions characterization and modelling at the Center for Air Resources Engineering and Science (Potsdam, USA, 2008) and at TNO, the Dutch Organization for Applied Research (Utrecht, Netherlands, 2011-2012). He led national and international research projects on air quality, air pollution source apportionment and remediation measures. He published >80 scientific publications among articles, book and chapters (h-index 27). He acts as member of national and international working groups advising on air quality.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Spanish National Research Council, Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA-CSIC), Barcelona, Spain