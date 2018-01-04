Non-Exhaust Emissions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128117705, 9780128117514

Non-Exhaust Emissions

1st Edition

An Urban Air Quality Problem for Public Health; Impact and Mitigation Measures

Editors: Fulvio Amato
eBook ISBN: 9780128117514
Paperback ISBN: 9780128117705
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 2018
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
91.95
78.16
78.95
67.11
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
91.95
78.16
99.95
84.96
78.95
67.11
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Non-Exhaust Emissions: An Urban Air Quality Problem for Public Health comprehensively summarizes the most recent research in the field, also giving guidance on research gaps and future needs to evaluate the health impact and possible remediation of non-exhaust particle emissions. With contributions from some of the major experts and stakeholders in air quality, this book comprehensively defines the state-of-the-art of current knowledge, gaps and future needs for a better understanding of particulate matter (PM) emissions, from non-exhaust sources of road traffic to improve public health.

PM is a heterogeneous mix of chemical elements and sources, with road traffic being the major source in large cities. A significant part of these emissions come from non-exhaust processes, such as brake, tire, road wear, and road dust resuspension. While motor exhaust emissions have been successfully reduced by means of regulation, non-exhaust emissions are currently uncontrolled and their importance is destined to increase and become the dominant urban source of particle matter by 2020. Nevertheless, current knowledge on the non-exhaust emissions is still limited.

This is an essential book to researchers and advanced students from a broad range of disciplines, such as public health, toxicology, atmospheric sciences, environmental sciences, atmospheric chemistry and physics, geochemistry, epidemiology, built environment, road and vehicle engineering, and city planning. In addition, European and local authorities responsible for air quality and those in the industrial sectors related to vehicle and brake manufacturing and technological remediation measures will also find the book valuable.

Key Features

  • Acts as the first book to explore the health impacts of non-exhaust emissions
  • Authored by experts from several sectors, including academia, industry and policy
  • Gathers the relevant body of literature and information, defining the current knowledge, gaps and future needs

Readership

Researchers and advanced students in Public Health, Epidemiology, Air Quality Studies, Environmental Sciences, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, Geochemistry, Toxicology, Built Environment, Road and Vehicle Engineering, City planning

Table of Contents

  1. Current State of Particulate Air Quality
    Philip K. Hopke, Roy Michael Harrison, Frank de Leeuw and Xavier Querol
    2. Vehicle non-exhaust emissions: Impact on air quality
    Elio Padoan and Fulvio Amato
    3. Impact on Public Health - Epidemiological Studies
    Massimo Stafoggia and Annunziata Faustini
    4. Regulation on Brake/Tire Composition
    Theodoros Grigoratos
    5. European Emission inventories and projections for road transport non-exhaust emissions
    Hugo Denier van der Gon
    6. Review of Brake Wear Emissions
    Jana Kukutschová and Peter Filip
    7. Review of Tire Wear Emissions
    Julie Panko
    8. Review of Road Wear Emissions
    Mats Gustafsson
    9. Review of Road Dust Emissions
    Bruce Rolstad Denby
    10. Technological measures for brake wear emission reduction
    Sebastian Gramstat
    11. Non technological measures on road traffic to abate urban air pollution 
    Xavier Querol, Fulvio Amato, Francesc Robusté, Claire Holman and Roy Michael Harrison
    12. Non-exhaust PM emissions from battery electric vehicles
    Victor R. J. H. Timmers and Peter A.J. Achten
    13. Air quality in subway systems
    Teresa Moreno, Vânia Martins, Cristina Reche, María Cruz Minguillón, Eladio de Miguel and Xavier Querol

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128117514
Paperback ISBN:
9780128117705

About the Editor

Fulvio Amato

Fulvio Amato

Fulvio Amato, PhD, is Tenured Scientist at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA) of the Spanish Research Council (CSIC). In 2010, he obtained a Doctoral Degree in urban air quality at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (Spain). He specialized in non-exhaust traffic emissions characterization and modelling at the Center for Air Resources Engineering and Science (Potsdam, USA, 2008) and at TNO, the Dutch Organization for Applied Research (Utrecht, Netherlands, 2011-2012). He led national and international research projects on air quality, air pollution source apportionment and remediation measures. He published >80 scientific publications among articles, book and chapters (h-index 27). He acts as member of national and international working groups advising on air quality.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Spanish National Research Council, Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA-CSIC), Barcelona, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.