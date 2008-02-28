Non-Executive Director's Handbook

The Non-executive Directors Handbook is an indispensable guide that deals with the changing role and responsibilities of the Non-Executive Director in companies today. It recognises the increasing importance of the position, the growing pressures on Non-Executive Directors and the need for full compliance with the latest legislation and regulation in order to avoid heavy fines and penalties. This book provides practical information and guidance on all aspects of the role. Written specially for and about non-executive directors the book incorporates useful checklists and summaries.

Updated material includes: corporate strategy; risk management; ethics (Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI)); governance (covers current version of the Combined Code); how to improve a company's efficiency and effectiveness; International Standards on Auditing (ISAs); and updates for recent developments of the impact of Sarbanes-Oxley Act.