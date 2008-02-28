Non-Executive Director's Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
The Non-executive Directors Handbook is an indispensable guide that deals with the changing role and responsibilities of the Non-Executive Director in companies today. It recognises the increasing importance of the position, the growing pressures on Non-Executive Directors and the need for full compliance with the latest legislation and regulation in order to avoid heavy fines and penalties. This book provides practical information and guidance on all aspects of the role. Written specially for and about non-executive directors the book incorporates useful checklists and summaries.
Updated material includes: corporate strategy; risk management; ethics (Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI)); governance (covers current version of the Combined Code); how to improve a company's efficiency and effectiveness; International Standards on Auditing (ISAs); and updates for recent developments of the impact of Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
Key Features
- Best-practice guidelines on all the duties and responsibilities of non-executive directors
- Full coverage of corporate strategy, risk management, ethics (especially in line with Global Reporting Initiative [GRI] guidelines), and governance
- Shows how to improve a company's efficiency and effectiveness
Readership
Non-Executive Company Directors
Table of Contents
The appointment process for non-executives; Audit Matters; Board structure and practice; Meetings; Corporate Ethics; Corporate governance; Corporate strategy; Directors duties and liabilities; Directors remuneration and benefits; Financial reporting; Fraud and illegal acts; Going concern; Insurance; Internal control; Investor relations; Nominations committees; Pension arrangements for employees; Remuneration committee; Risk management; Training and development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 28th February 2008
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856179775
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750684194
About the Author
Patrick Dunne
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive and Independent Director of Programmes, 3i Group plc.
Glynis Morris
A highly experienced business advisor and author
Affiliations and Expertise
Accounting, Audit, and Tax Specialist
Reviews
Baroness Hogg, Chairman of the 3I Group Plc quotes the best non-executive directors as possessing ‘energy and engagement, knowledge, judgement and influencing skills’. She adds, ‘the commitment of non-executives has never been greater, something which continues to make the role so professionally rewarding. The speed of change in the regulatory environment makes this second edition a welcome update to what has become a classic. It will undoubtedly prove as useful as the first’.