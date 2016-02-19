Non-Destructive Testing
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) is an activity closely related to the quality and reliability of products, and to the reliable and safe operation of industrial plants. Physical measuring techniques are used to examine parts of constructional assemblies for hidden imperfections and defects. A wide choice of measuring techniques is available to meet the demand of examining a wide variety of materials such as metals, plastics, rocks, as well as different structures and sizes ranging from semiconductor chips to nuclear reactors and off-shore oil platforms.
Activities in the field of NDT encompass: Fundamental research to understand and describe the way in which reactions of certain imperfections to a physical measuring technique can be optimized and used to assess type and grade of imperfection; Methods to characterize materials and materials properties; Applications in product quality control; Applications in plant inspection to ensure a reliable operation of components, avoiding damage to both man and environment, as well as financial losses; Personnel education and qualification schemes; The spread of NDT applications to newly industrialized countries.
The two proceedings volumes contain over 400 review and specialist papers. The most recent developments in the field of NDT are presented with contributions by outstanding experts from all over the world. Papers are grouped according to technique for those dealing with fundamental research and to field of application for the more practical oriented ones. In this way each chapter provides an easy overview of related current research. Extensive keyword indexes have been included to facilitate the retrieval of information according to individual requirements.
The high technical level of the papers and their up-to-date content will make them an indispensable source of information for students, researchers and professionals in the areas covered.
Subject Indexes. Author Index. Volume 1: 1. Plenary Lectures. 2. Techniques. Radiography. Radiography and radiation techniques. Real time radiography. X-ray tomography. Radiographic techniques. Ultrasonic testing. Ultrasonic testing and automated systems. Advanced ultrasonic testing and imaging. Ultrasonic techniques. Electromagnetic testing. Electromagnetic techniques. Electromagnetic testing applications. Electromagnetic and eddy current techniques. Magnetic particle and penetrant testing. Penetrant testing techniques. Acoustic emission. Acoustic emission (steel). Acoustic emission (composites etc.). Acoustic emission (in-service inspection). Acoustic emission and miscellaneous techniques. Optical and infrared techniques. Stress and strain measurements. Condition monitoring. New techniques. 3. Sensors and Equipment. NDT equipment. Sensors. Trends in equipment. 4. NDT and Computers. Impact of computers on NDT. Imaging. Signal processing, data presentation, image analysis. Modelling. Expert systems and pattern recognition. Volume 2: 5. Applications of NDT. Applications in steel industry. Applications in chemical and petrochemical process industry. Applications in nuclear and electricity industry. Applications in off-shore. Applications in aerospace. Applications in civil works. Applications in civil engineering. NDT of civil works. NDT and manufacturing. Product quality. Instrumentation and techniques for product and quality control. Inspection in manufacturing. NDT aspects at manufacturing. Materials research. NDT and materials research. Materials research on steels (UT and AE techniques). Materials research on steels (electromagnetical techniques). Materials research on steels (various techniques). Inspection of advanced materials, composites, bonded structures. NDT of concrete. Applications of NDT on composites and advanced materials. Composites and advanced materials (NDT techniques/instrumentation). Trends in NDT. 6. Fitness for Purpose. Characterization of discontinuities. Reliability of NDT. Life-time assessment. 7. Training and Standards. Personnel education and training schemes. Education and training. Certification and qualification. NDT standards development. Equipment qualification standards. NDT in developing countries.
