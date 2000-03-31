Non-Destructive Testing in Civil Engineering 2000

The first international symposium on NDT-CE (Non-Destructive Testing in Civil Engineering) was held in Berlin, Germany in 1991. Successive symposia were held throughout Europe until 1997. This, the 5th symposium is organized as SEIKEN SYMPOSIUM No. 26, and is sponsored by the Institute of Industrial Science, at the University of Tokyo, Japan.

Original objectives of the NDT-CE symposium have been to provide an opportunity for discussing current issues and future perspectives of NDT and for promoting mutual understanding among engineers and researchers.

Asia is one of the key regions for further development in NDT and this symposium in Japan will be a good opportunity not only to exchange technical information on NDT, but to promote worldwide friendship between engineers in Asian countries and other nations of the world. This volume contains 70 papers providing the most recent research results and findings. The papers are grouped under the following areas: (1) keynote papers, (2) magnetic / electric, (3) steel structures, (4) integrated test, (5) moisture, (6) strength, (7) acoustic emission, (8) various tests, (9) ultrasonic, (10) impact echo, (11) radar, (12) quality and (13) corrosion / cover.