Non-Destructive Testing in Civil Engineering 2000
1st Edition
Description
The first international symposium on NDT-CE (Non-Destructive Testing in Civil Engineering) was held in Berlin, Germany in 1991. Successive symposia were held throughout Europe until 1997. This, the 5th symposium is organized as SEIKEN SYMPOSIUM No. 26, and is sponsored by the Institute of Industrial Science, at the University of Tokyo, Japan.
Original objectives of the NDT-CE symposium have been to provide an opportunity for discussing current issues and future perspectives of NDT and for promoting mutual understanding among engineers and researchers.
Asia is one of the key regions for further development in NDT and this symposium in Japan will be a good opportunity not only to exchange technical information on NDT, but to promote worldwide friendship between engineers in Asian countries and other nations of the world. This volume contains 70 papers providing the most recent research results and findings. The papers are grouped under the following areas: (1) keynote papers, (2) magnetic / electric, (3) steel structures, (4) integrated test, (5) moisture, (6) strength, (7) acoustic emission, (8) various tests, (9) ultrasonic, (10) impact echo, (11) radar, (12) quality and (13) corrosion / cover.
Readership
For engineers and researchers specialising in the area of Non-Destructive Testing in Civil Engineering.
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Preface. Keynote Papers. Non-destructive testing for steel bridges in Japan (C. Miki, H. Shirahata). Research in non-destructive testing in civil engineering at BAM (H. Wiggenhauser). Magnetic / Electric. Inversion of borehole magnetic survey data for estimating the depth of pile (Y.H. Cha, J.H. Suh). Application of the dielectric measurement for non-destructive test of mortar (S. Yagihara et al.). Steel Structures. Fatigue crack propagation monitoring in steel structures with intelligent systems (M.S. Rahman et al.). Detection of structural damage by ambient vibration measurement using laser doppler vibrometer (K. Kaito et al.). Integrated Test. Radar and seismic tomographies on gypsum pillars (X. Derobert, O. Abraham). Investigation on several non-destructive inspection methods about strength degradation of reinforced concrete beam (T. Tomokiyo et al.). Moisture. A microwave-sensor for monitoring the moisture content of concrete (B. Jannsen, A.F. Jacob). Moisture measurements in building materials with microwaves (H. Kaariainen et al.). Strength. NDT for assessing concrete strength (A.P. Ferreira, P.F. Castro). New test method for pullout strength for the hardend concrete using post settled pullbolt (M. Arazoe et al.). Acoustic Emission. Evaluation of fatigue damage in reinforced concrete slab by acoustic emission (S. Yuyama et al.). Quantitative evaluation of fracture processes in concrete by the use of improved b-value (T. Shiotani et al.). Ultrasonic. Measurements of thickness and crack depth in concrete by ultrasonic methods (T. Yamaguchi, T. Yamaguchi). Basic study for an ultrasonic testing methods of PC grouting condition (N. Sato). Surface waves for the non destructive testing of concrete (O. Abraham et al.). Various Tests. High elevation inspection vehicle (N. Tamura, K. Takada). Determination of thermophysical parameters of building components and buildings (A. Donath). Impact Echo. Spectral imaging of impact echo technique for grouted duct in post-tensioning prestressed concrete beam (T. Watanabe, M. Ohtsu). Automated impact-echo and method improvement: 2- and 3-D imaging of concrete elements (C. Colla et al.). Radar. Statewide bridge deck survey using ground penetrating radar (K.R. Maser, M. Bernhardt). GPR calibration facility (I.L. Al-Qadi et al.). Quality. Identification of convective heat transfer coefficient from field test (T. Shiina et al.). A quality control method of thick embankment by a falling weight test (K. Oniki et al.). Corrosion / Cover. Compensated half-cell potential technique for NDE of rebar corrosion (M. Ohtsu, Y. Tomoda). Macrocell sensor systems for monitoring of the corrosion risk of the reinforcement in concrete structures (M. Raupach, P. Schiebl). Author index. Keyword index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 31st March 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080545356
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080437170
About the Author
T. Uomoto
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Collaborative Research, University of Tokyo, 7-22-1 Roppongi, Minatoku, Tokyo 106-8558, Japan