Non-destructive Micro Analysis of Cultural Heritage Materials, Volume 42

@qu: "This highly informative book is part of the well known series of "Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry" which has assembled an outstanding collection of reference works numbering forty-one volumes so far. This current volume is dedicated to the cultural heritage field and brings together most of the methods of analysis routinely used in this field. The reader of this volume will be directly rewarded by the variety of methods covered and the relevancy of the examples treated. They will necessarily be a student of the cultural heritage field or even a professor looking for an up-to-date reference but also a professional involved in conservation or remediation techniques and, why not, one of the numerous self-educated people who seek to improve their knowledge and understanding of the methods of analysis in this or related field. Reader, prepare for a vast and diverse journey of 800 pages in the realm of the Art processed by Scientific methods!" @source: SPECTROCHIMICA ACTA, PART B @qu: "32 authors from eight countries, belonging to different types of institutions have managed to achieve a reference manual for this discipline. This book will for sure, become a basis for the libraries of all institutions working in the area of analysis of cultural heritage artefacts. Readers will find a wide palette of techniques presented, well-structured basic physics principles chapters, various parameters of performance and choice criteria, complimentarities between different methods and much more. The equilibrium between physics and applications is well respected. This book must also be of interest for curators, conservators/restorers, archaeologists, art historians and historians of the techniques, engineers of the cultural materials industry. Important bibliographic references are given and the book ends with a large and extremely well-structured index." @source: X-RAY SPECTROM. 2006;35:146-147, Jean Louis Boutaine, Centre de Recherche et de Restauration des Musées de France, Paris, France.