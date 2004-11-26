Non-destructive Micro Analysis of Cultural Heritage Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444507389, 9780080454429

Non-destructive Micro Analysis of Cultural Heritage Materials, Volume 42

1st Edition

Editors: K. Janssens R. Van Grieken
eBook ISBN: 9780080454429
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444507389
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th November 2004
Page Count: 828
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction and overview (K. Janssens, R. Van Grieken).
Chapter 2. Ultraviolet, infrared and X-ray imaging (F. Mairinger).
Chapter 3. Electron microscopy and its role in cultural heritage studies (A. Adriaens, M.G. Dowsett).
Chapter 4. X-ray based methods of analysis (K. Janssens).
Chapter 5. Ion beam microanalysis (T. Calligaro et al.).
Chapter 6. X-Ray photoelectron and Auger electron spectroscopy (A. Hubin, H. Terryn).
Chapter 7. Laser ablation inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (T.E. Jeffries).
Chapter 8. Infrared, Raman microscopy and Fibre-Optic Raman Spectroscopy (FORS) (G.M. Howell et al.).
Chapter 9. Secondary ion mass spectrometry. Application to archaeology and art objects (E. Darque-Ceretti1, M. Aucouturier).
Chapter 10. The non-destructive investigation of copper alloy patinas (D.A. Scott).
Chapter 11. Precious metals artifacts (G. Demortier).
Chapter 12. Diagnostic methodology for the examination of Byzantine frescoes and icons. Non destructive investigation and pigment identification (Sister Daniilia et al.).
Chapter 13. The provenance of medieval silver coins: analysis with EDXRF, SEM/EDX and PIXE (R. Linke et al.).
Chapter 14. Pigment identification in illuminated manuscripts (P. Vandenabeele, L. Moens).
Chapter 15. Provenance analysis of glass artefacts
(B. Gratuze, K. Janssens).
Chapter 16. Corrosion of historic glass and enamels (M. Schreiner).
Chapter 17. A study of ancient manuscripts exposed to iron-gall ink corrosion (E. Bulska, B. Wagner).

Description

This book provides the scientific and technical background materials of non-destructive methods of microscopic analysis that are suitable for analysing works of art, museum pieces and archeaological artefacts. Written by experts in the field, this multi-author volume contains a number of case studies, illustrating the value of these methods. The book is suited to natural scientists and analysts looking to increase their knowledge of the various methods that are currently available for non-destructive analysis. It is also the perfect resource for museum curators, archaeologists and art-historians seeking to identify one or more suitable methods of analysis that could solve material-related problems.

Readership

For advanced level students and spectroscopists and analysts with a background in the natural sciences. Also providing a resource for conservators and museum curators.

Reviews

@qu: "This highly informative book is part of the well known series of "Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry" which has assembled an outstanding collection of reference works numbering forty-one volumes so far. This current volume is dedicated to the cultural heritage field and brings together most of the methods of analysis routinely used in this field. The reader of this volume will be directly rewarded by the variety of methods covered and the relevancy of the examples treated. They will necessarily be a student of the cultural heritage field or even a professor looking for an up-to-date reference but also a professional involved in conservation or remediation techniques and, why not, one of the numerous self-educated people who seek to improve their knowledge and understanding of the methods of analysis in this or related field. Reader, prepare for a vast and diverse journey of 800 pages in the realm of the Art processed by Scientific methods!" @source: SPECTROCHIMICA ACTA, PART B @qu: "32 authors from eight countries, belonging to different types of institutions have managed to achieve a reference manual for this discipline. This book will for sure, become a basis for the libraries of all institutions working in the area of analysis of cultural heritage artefacts. Readers will find a wide palette of techniques presented, well-structured basic physics principles chapters, various parameters of performance and choice criteria, complimentarities between different methods and much more. The equilibrium between physics and applications is well respected. This book must also be of interest for curators, conservators/restorers, archaeologists, art historians and historians of the techniques, engineers of the cultural materials industry. Important bibliographic references are given and the book ends with a large and extremely well-structured index." @source: X-RAY SPECTROM. 2006;35:146-147, Jean Louis Boutaine, Centre de Recherche et de Restauration des Musées de France, Paris, France.

About the Editors

K. Janssens Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Antwerp, Belgium

R. Van Grieken Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Antwerp, Belgium

