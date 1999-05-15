Non-Destructive Examination of Underwater Welded Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734272, 9781845699598

Non-Destructive Examination of Underwater Welded Structures

1st Edition

Authors: V S Davey O Forli G A Raine R Whillock
eBook ISBN: 9781845699598
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734272
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th May 1999
Page Count: 84
Table of Contents

Components of examination; Personnel, qualifications and QA; Procedures; Pre-inspection activities; Inspection for flaws; Inspection for corrosion; Passive NDT methods; Post-inspection activities; Introduction of new equipment; Remote operated vehicle deployment; Appendices: Background text; Summary of underwater NDT qualification schemes.

Description

Revision of Document IIS/IIW – 1033-89 ‘Information on practices for underwater non-destructive testing’ Prepared by Working Group 2 of Commission V - Quality Control and Quality Assurance of Welded Products

Readership

Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies

Details

No. of pages:
84
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699598
Paperback ISBN:
9781855734272

About the Authors

V S Davey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly HSE, UK

O Forli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Det Norske Veritas, Norway

G A Raine Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Software Consultants Ltd

R Whillock Author

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly BOMEL, UK

