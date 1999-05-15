Non-Destructive Examination of Underwater Welded Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Components of examination; Personnel, qualifications and QA; Procedures; Pre-inspection activities; Inspection for flaws; Inspection for corrosion; Passive NDT methods; Post-inspection activities; Introduction of new equipment; Remote operated vehicle deployment; Appendices: Background text; Summary of underwater NDT qualification schemes.
Description
Revision of Document IIS/IIW – 1033-89 ‘Information on practices for underwater non-destructive testing’ Prepared by Working Group 2 of Commission V - Quality Control and Quality Assurance of Welded Products
Readership
Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 84
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 15th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699598
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855734272
About the Authors
V S Davey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly HSE, UK
O Forli Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Det Norske Veritas, Norway
G A Raine Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Software Consultants Ltd
R Whillock Author
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly BOMEL, UK