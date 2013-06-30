Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) of Polymer Matrix Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Part I: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) and non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques
Chapter 1: Introduction: the future of non-destructive evaluation (NDE) and structural health monitoring (SHM)
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) and structural health monitoring (SHM)
1.3 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 2: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: acoustic emission (AE)
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Fundamentals of acoustic emission (AE)
2.3 Acoustic emission (AE) testing
2.4 Comparisons
2.5 Future trends
Chapter 3: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: eddy current techniques
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Eddy current testing: principles and technologies
3.3 High-frequency eddy current imaging of carbon fiber materials and carbon fiber reinforced polymer materials (CFRPs) composites
3.4 Analytical methods for data processing
3.5 Conclusion
Chapter 4: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: introduction to shearography
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The theoretical principles of shearography
4.3 The practical application of shearography
4.4 Shearography for non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composite materials
4.5 Comparing shearography with other techniques
4.6 Future trends
4.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: digital shearography
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Principles of digital shearography
5.3 The practical application of digital shearography
5.4 Using digital shearography to test composites
5.5 Conclusion
5.6 Acknowledgment
Chapter 6: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: dielectric techniques for testing partially or non-conducting composite materials
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Low-frequency dielectric measurement of partially conductive and insulating composite materials
6.3 Low-frequency dielectric cure monitoring
6.4 Low-frequency dielectric measurement of water ingress into composite structures
6.5 High-frequency measurements of dielectric properties
6.6 Conclusion
6.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 7: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: using ultrasound to monitor the curing of composites
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Types of thermosets used in composites
7.3 Methods for monitoring composites
7.4 Monitoring the degree of curing and the mechanical properties of composites
7.5 Online process monitoring using ultrasound
7.6 Using ultrasonic online process monitoring in practice: monitoring curing
7.7 Using ultrasonic online process monitoring in practice: automotive engineering
Part II: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques for adhesively bonded applications
Chapter 8: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: dielectric methods for testing adhesive bonds in composites
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The use of dielectric testing in cure monitoring
8.3 The use of dielectric testing to check bond integrity
8.4 The use of dielectric testing to assess ageing of bonded joints
8.5 Conclusion
8.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 9: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: dielectric methods for testing adhesive bonds in composites
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Adhesive bonding in the aerospace industry
9.3 The role of non-destructive testing (NDT) in testing adhesive bonds
9.4 Non-destructive testing (NDT) methods
9.5 Challenges in non-destructive testing (NDT) of adhesive bonds
9.6 Conclusion
Chapter 10: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: assessing debonding in sandwich panels using guided waves
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Processing of wave signals
10.3 Numerical simulation of wave propagation
10.4 Debonding detection and assessment in sandwich beams
10.5 Debonding detection in sandwich panels using time reversal
10.6 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 11: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: detecting delamination defects using mechanical impedance, ultrasonic and infrared thermographic techniques
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Using mechanical impedance: disbonding in aluminium honeycomb structures
11.3 Using ultrasonic ‘C’ scanning: carbon fibre-reinforced (CFR) composites
11.4 Using infrared thermography
11.5 Conclusion: comparing different techniques
Part III: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques in aerospace applications
Chapter 12: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: application of infrared (IR) thermography
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction: thermography as a non-destructive evaluation (NDE) technique
12.2 Heat propagation in dynamic thermography
12.3 Thermography in aerospace composites
12.4 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: flaw characterisation
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Fundamentals of heat diffusion
13.3 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of delaminations and planar inclusions
13.4 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of impact damage
13.5 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of porosity
13.6 Experimental demonstration
13.7 Future trends
Chapter 14: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: detecting impact damage
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Effectiveness of infrared thermography
14.3 On-line monitoring
14.4 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of different composite materials
14.5 Conclusion and future trends
14.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 15: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: ultrasonic techniques
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Inspection of aerospace composites
15.3 Ultrasonic inspection methods for aerospace composites
15.4 Ultrasonic inspection of solid laminates
15.5 Ultrasonic inspection of sandwich structures
15.6 Ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) instruments for aerospace composites
15.7 Conclusion
Chapter 16: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: acoustic microscopy
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Case study: damage analysis using scanned image microscopy
16.3 Case study: damage analysis using acoustic microscopy
16.4 Future trends: using embedded ultrasonic sensors for structural health monitoring of aerospace materials
16.5 Conclusion
Chapter 17: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: structural health monitoring of aerospace structures using guided wave ultrasonics
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Structural health monitoring (SHM) transducer systems
17.3 Guided wave (GW) structural health monitoring (SHM) systems for composite structures
17.4 Conclusion
Part IV: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques in civil and marine applications
Chapter 18: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: techniques for civil structures
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Infrared thermography
18.3 Ground penetrating radar (GPR)
18.4 Digital tap testing
18.5 Issues and challenges in using non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques
18.6 Future trends
Chapter 19: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: application of thermography for defect detection in rehabilitated structures
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Principles of infrared (IR) thermography
19.3 Using infrared (IR) thermography in practice: application to a bridge deck assembly
19.4 Data collection methodology
19.5 Assessing results
19.6 Conclusion
Chapter 20: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: using shearography to detect bond defects
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Shearography
20.3 The role of shearography in detecting defects
20.4 Field inspection of a fiber-reinforced polymer (FPR)-strengthened bridge: a case study
20.5 Conclusion
Chapter 21: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: use of acoustic emission (AE) techniques
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Testing acoustic techniques
21.3 Challenges in using acoustic emission
21.4 Conclusion
Chapter 22: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: microwave techniques
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Electromagnetic (EM) properties of materials
22.3 Sensing architectures
22.4 Microwave surface imaging of fiber-reinforced polymer reinforced concrete (FRP RC) structures
22.5 Microwave sub-surface imaging of fiber-reinforced polymer reinforced concrete (FRP RC) structures
22.6 Future trends
Chapter 23: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: using fiber optic sensors
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Fiber optic sensing technologies
23.3 Fiber optic sensors (FOSs) integrated with fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) reinforcements
23.4 Fiber optic sensors (FOSs) monitoring fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) concrete interfacial bond behavior
23.5 Field applications of fiber optic sensors (FOSs) to fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) rehabilitated structures
23.6 Future trends
Chapter 24: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of Composites: infrared (IR) thermography of wind turbine blades
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Wind Turbines
24.3 Infrared thermography (IRT)
24.4 Signal processing techniques
24.5 Quality assurance and structural evaluation of glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) wind turbine blades
24.6 Infrared thermography (IRT) standards
24.7 Conclusion
24.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 25: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites for marine structures: detecting flaws using infrared thermography (IRT)
Abstract:
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Infrared thermography (IRT)
25.3 Case study: non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of defects in a boat hull
25.4 Assessing the effectiveness of infrared thermography (IRT)
25.5 Conclusion
Index
Description
The increased use of polymer matrix composites in structural applications has led to the growing need for a very high level of quality control and testing of products to ensure and monitor performance over time. Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of polymer matrix composites explores a range of NDE techniques and the use of these techniques in a variety of application areas.
Part one provides an overview of a range of NDE and NDT techniques including eddy current testing, shearography, ultrasonics, acoustic emission, and dielectrics. Part two highlights the use of NDE techniques for adhesively bonded applications. Part three focuses on NDE techniques for aerospace applications including the evaluation of aerospace composites for impact damage and flaw characterisation. Finally, the use of traditional and emerging NDE techniques in civil and marine applications is explored in part four.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of polymer matrix composites is a technical resource for researchers and engineers using polymer matrix composites, professionals requiring an understanding of non-destructive evaluation techniques, and academics interested in this field.
Key Features
- Explores a range of NDE and NDT techniques and considers future trends
- Examines in detail NDE techniques for adhesively bonded applications
- Discusses NDE techniques in aerospace applications including detecting impact damage, ultrasonic techniques and structural health monitoring
Readership
Materials testing practitioners in industry: predominantly aerospace in both military and commercial sectors such as the transport and aerospace industries, mechanical and civil engineering and architecture; Researchers, academics and graduate/post graduate students in aeronautical/mechanical/electrical engineering and materials science.
