Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) of Polymer Matrix Composites

Part I: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) and non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques

Chapter 1: Introduction: the future of non-destructive evaluation (NDE) and structural health monitoring (SHM)

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) and structural health monitoring (SHM)

1.3 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 2: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: acoustic emission (AE)

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Fundamentals of acoustic emission (AE)

2.3 Acoustic emission (AE) testing

2.4 Comparisons

2.5 Future trends

Chapter 3: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: eddy current techniques

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Eddy current testing: principles and technologies

3.3 High-frequency eddy current imaging of carbon fiber materials and carbon fiber reinforced polymer materials (CFRPs) composites

3.4 Analytical methods for data processing

3.5 Conclusion

Chapter 4: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: introduction to shearography

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The theoretical principles of shearography

4.3 The practical application of shearography

4.4 Shearography for non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composite materials

4.5 Comparing shearography with other techniques

4.6 Future trends

4.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: digital shearography

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Principles of digital shearography

5.3 The practical application of digital shearography

5.4 Using digital shearography to test composites

5.5 Conclusion

5.6 Acknowledgment

Chapter 6: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: dielectric techniques for testing partially or non-conducting composite materials

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-frequency dielectric measurement of partially conductive and insulating composite materials

6.3 Low-frequency dielectric cure monitoring

6.4 Low-frequency dielectric measurement of water ingress into composite structures

6.5 High-frequency measurements of dielectric properties

6.6 Conclusion

6.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 7: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: using ultrasound to monitor the curing of composites

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Types of thermosets used in composites

7.3 Methods for monitoring composites

7.4 Monitoring the degree of curing and the mechanical properties of composites

7.5 Online process monitoring using ultrasound

7.6 Using ultrasonic online process monitoring in practice: monitoring curing

7.7 Using ultrasonic online process monitoring in practice: automotive engineering

Part II: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques for adhesively bonded applications

Chapter 8: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: dielectric methods for testing adhesive bonds in composites

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The use of dielectric testing in cure monitoring

8.3 The use of dielectric testing to check bond integrity

8.4 The use of dielectric testing to assess ageing of bonded joints

8.5 Conclusion

8.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: dielectric methods for testing adhesive bonds in composites

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Adhesive bonding in the aerospace industry

9.3 The role of non-destructive testing (NDT) in testing adhesive bonds

9.4 Non-destructive testing (NDT) methods

9.5 Challenges in non-destructive testing (NDT) of adhesive bonds

9.6 Conclusion

Chapter 10: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: assessing debonding in sandwich panels using guided waves

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Processing of wave signals

10.3 Numerical simulation of wave propagation

10.4 Debonding detection and assessment in sandwich beams

10.5 Debonding detection in sandwich panels using time reversal

10.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 11: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: detecting delamination defects using mechanical impedance, ultrasonic and infrared thermographic techniques

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Using mechanical impedance: disbonding in aluminium honeycomb structures

11.3 Using ultrasonic ‘C’ scanning: carbon fibre-reinforced (CFR) composites

11.4 Using infrared thermography

11.5 Conclusion: comparing different techniques

Part III: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques in aerospace applications

Chapter 12: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: application of infrared (IR) thermography

12.1 Introduction: thermography as a non-destructive evaluation (NDE) technique

12.2 Heat propagation in dynamic thermography

12.3 Thermography in aerospace composites

12.4 Conclusion

Chapter 13: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: flaw characterisation

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Fundamentals of heat diffusion

13.3 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of delaminations and planar inclusions

13.4 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of impact damage

13.5 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of porosity

13.6 Experimental demonstration

13.7 Future trends

Chapter 14: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: detecting impact damage

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Effectiveness of infrared thermography

14.3 On-line monitoring

14.4 Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of different composite materials

14.5 Conclusion and future trends

14.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 15: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: ultrasonic techniques

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Inspection of aerospace composites

15.3 Ultrasonic inspection methods for aerospace composites

15.4 Ultrasonic inspection of solid laminates

15.5 Ultrasonic inspection of sandwich structures

15.6 Ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) instruments for aerospace composites

15.7 Conclusion

Chapter 16: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: acoustic microscopy

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Case study: damage analysis using scanned image microscopy

16.3 Case study: damage analysis using acoustic microscopy

16.4 Future trends: using embedded ultrasonic sensors for structural health monitoring of aerospace materials

16.5 Conclusion

Chapter 17: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of aerospace composites: structural health monitoring of aerospace structures using guided wave ultrasonics

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Structural health monitoring (SHM) transducer systems

17.3 Guided wave (GW) structural health monitoring (SHM) systems for composite structures

17.4 Conclusion

Part IV: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques in civil and marine applications

Chapter 18: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: techniques for civil structures

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Infrared thermography

18.3 Ground penetrating radar (GPR)

18.4 Digital tap testing

18.5 Issues and challenges in using non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques

18.6 Future trends

Chapter 19: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: application of thermography for defect detection in rehabilitated structures

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Principles of infrared (IR) thermography

19.3 Using infrared (IR) thermography in practice: application to a bridge deck assembly

19.4 Data collection methodology

19.5 Assessing results

19.6 Conclusion

Chapter 20: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: using shearography to detect bond defects

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Shearography

20.3 The role of shearography in detecting defects

20.4 Field inspection of a fiber-reinforced polymer (FPR)-strengthened bridge: a case study

20.5 Conclusion

Chapter 21: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: use of acoustic emission (AE) techniques

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Testing acoustic techniques

21.3 Challenges in using acoustic emission

21.4 Conclusion

Chapter 22: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: microwave techniques

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Electromagnetic (EM) properties of materials

22.3 Sensing architectures

22.4 Microwave surface imaging of fiber-reinforced polymer reinforced concrete (FRP RC) structures

22.5 Microwave sub-surface imaging of fiber-reinforced polymer reinforced concrete (FRP RC) structures

22.6 Future trends

Chapter 23: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites: using fiber optic sensors

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Fiber optic sensing technologies

23.3 Fiber optic sensors (FOSs) integrated with fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) reinforcements

23.4 Fiber optic sensors (FOSs) monitoring fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) concrete interfacial bond behavior

23.5 Field applications of fiber optic sensors (FOSs) to fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) rehabilitated structures

23.6 Future trends

Chapter 24: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of Composites: infrared (IR) thermography of wind turbine blades

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Wind Turbines

24.3 Infrared thermography (IRT)

24.4 Signal processing techniques

24.5 Quality assurance and structural evaluation of glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) wind turbine blades

24.6 Infrared thermography (IRT) standards

24.7 Conclusion

24.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 25: Non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of composites for marine structures: detecting flaws using infrared thermography (IRT)

25.1 Introduction

25.2 Infrared thermography (IRT)

25.3 Case study: non-destructive evaluation (NDE) of defects in a boat hull

25.4 Assessing the effectiveness of infrared thermography (IRT)

25.5 Conclusion

