Non-CML Myeloproliferative Diseases, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-5

Topics include: Clinical Predictors of Outcome in MPNs; Molecular pathogenesis of MPNs; Disordered signaling in MPNs; Role of TET2/ASXL1 in MPN Pathogenesis; Pathogenesis and treatment of systemic mastocytosis; Role of additional novel therapies in MPNs; Role of novel mutations in MPN pathogenesis and outcome; Role of JAK inhibitors in MPN treatment; Animal Models of MPNs; and Role of Germline Genetic Factors in MPN Pathogenesis.