Non-CML Myeloproliferative Diseases, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-5
1st Edition
Authors: Ross Levine
eBook ISBN: 9781455747641
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749416
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Topics include: Clinical Predictors of Outcome in MPNs; Molecular pathogenesis of MPNs; Disordered signaling in MPNs; Role of TET2/ASXL1 in MPN Pathogenesis; Pathogenesis and treatment of systemic mastocytosis; Role of additional novel therapies in MPNs; Role of novel mutations in MPN pathogenesis and outcome; Role of JAK inhibitors in MPN treatment; Animal Models of MPNs; and Role of Germline Genetic Factors in MPN Pathogenesis.
About the Authors
Ross Levine Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
