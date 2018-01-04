Non-Chemical Weed Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128098813, 9780128098820

Non-Chemical Weed Control

1st Edition

Editors: Khawar Jabran Bhagirath Chauhan
eBook ISBN: 9780128098820
Paperback ISBN: 9780128098813
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 2018
Page Count: 172
Description

Non-Chemical Weed Control is the first book to present an overview of plant crop protection against non-food plants using non-chemical means. Plants growing wild—particularly unwanted plants found in cultivated ground to the exclusion of the desired crop—have been treated with herbicides and chemical treatments in the past. As concern over environmental, food and consumer safety increases, research has turned to alternatives, including the use of cover crops, thermal treatments and biotechnology to reduce and eliminate unwanted plants. This book provides insight into existing and emerging alternative crop protection methods and includes lessons learned from past methodologies.

As crop production resources decline while consumer concerns over safety increase, the effective control of weeds is imperative to insure the maximum possible levels of soil, sunlight and nutrients reach the crop plants.

Key Features

  • Allows reader to identify the most appropriate solution based on their individual use or case
  • Provides researchers, students and growers with current concepts regarding the use of modern, environment-friendly weed control techniques
  • Presents methods of weed management—an important part of integrated weed management in the future
  • Exploits the knowledge gained from past sustainable weed management efforts

Readership

Professors, assistant & associate professors and lecturers, researchers working in agricultural research institutes (particularly those related to pest management), and graduate & post-graduate students

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Thermal Weed Control
3. The Use of Physics in Weed Control
4. Weed Control Using Ground Cover Systems
5. Weed Control through Crop Plant Manipulations
6. Weed Control through Agronomic Managements
7. Use of Biotechnology for Weed Control
8. Conventional Mechanical Weed Control

About the Editor

Khawar Jabran

A TUBITAK Scholar and participant in the Erasmus Programme, which placed him at the Adnan Menderes University Turkey, and Department of Agro-ecology, Aarhus University in Denmark, Jabran’s MS thesis was on the use of allelopathy for weed control in canola and his PhD thesis was focused on determining the effects of climate change on invasive weeds. His research interests include weed science, weed and crop management, invasive plants, allelopathy, and herbicide-resistance management in weeds.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Plant Protection, Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Duzce University, Duzce, Turkey and Adnan Menderes University, Aydin, Turkey

Bhagirath Chauhan

Dr. Chauhan holds Doctor of Philosophy, Weed Science, Master of Science, Agronomy CCS Haryana Agricultural University and Bachelor of Science (Hons) Agriculture. His research focuses on Weed ecology and seed germination biology, Herbicide use and resistance management, Tillage systems and crop establishment methods, Improving weed competitive ability of crops by optimizing the use of competitive cultivars, seeding rate, and row spacing, Integrated weed management strategies for different cropping systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Centre for Plant Science, Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI), The University of Queensland, Gatton, Queensland, Australia

